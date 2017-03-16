That's awful. If I was a member of that family I probably wouldn't trust anyone at this point.



Do your friends steal your shit?



My friend stole my Tamagotchi when I was 9. I never forgave her. Reply

Lol I just found my tamagotchi from when I was a kid. I had to take it to a jeweler to get the stupid screw off, and I bought new batteries, but it still works! I played with it for a week and then it left for it's home planet without developing into anything cool, just like when I was a kid :(



My friend reset my Tamagotchi when I was 9 cus she was jealous that i was on gen. 20. Then tried to act like she did me a favour Reply

omg I did this to my friend's tamagotchi!!! lol I was so ashamed, I told her years later. Reply

bling ring 2.0? Reply

I was just about to make the same comment Reply

EVERY TIEM YOU FUCKIN YELL IHAVE TO RERECORD IT Reply

I wish I cared about this when it happened. It seems iconic but pointless to watch now. Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

Lol you just know it ain't the same. Those days were so iconic back in the day. Bless Pretty Wild <3 Reply

Haha i thought the exact same thing Reply

my friend drank all my wine the other day so i feel her, cant trust anyone these days Reply

When I was at university and a poor student I once drunk ordered an expensive bottle of wine online and when it arrived I had forgotten about it but decided I would save it for a special occasion, then at a party at my house some of my friends drank it without asking me I was sooo mad so I feel you (and Kendall) Reply

My bf at the time bought me expensive wine (50-60 bucks and I was in university) and my room mate drank it and NEVER PAID ME BACK OR REPLACED IT Reply

tbh im always wondering about people who steal clothing and such, from their friends or work or wherever... you can't wear that ever anywhere bc everyone will know you stole that?



i know we have robbers thieves and fraudsters here so ontd burglars, enlighten me Reply

they can probably sell it if it's high end enough Reply

like Jenny from Gossip Girl stole that woman's dress and used it to trade in for a sewing machine. Reply

Who would steal clothes though? I can't think of a single article of clothing I wouldn't just give my friend if they just asked. Reply

I had a friend once borrow one of my really good pens and refuse to return it. She claimed it was hers the whole time and it's like, bitch just give me back my pen. Reply

I had a friend steal Pokemon cards when I was a kid - the bitch opened up my nicely put together binder and just stole some, lmao.



I didn't know jackshit about Pokemon though, and only had them cause I wanted to copy my sister, so I didn't give a shit. But they could've ask before just grabbing some and running.



Edited at 2017-03-16 04:49 pm (UTC)

This family really needs to hire better security. Reply

Or get better friends if it was a guest who swiped stuff. Reply

I have one or two books in my house that I borrowed from friends and then never gave back and now it's been WAY too long/we live in other cities/etc. and it would be so awkward to return them. Still feel a pang of guilt every time I see them lol



I'm packing up all my things rn because I'm moving to a new city in a few days (!!!) and my roommates are out of the country and not getting back until late tomorrow night and ngl I'm terrified that I'm accidentally stealing kitchen shit from them lol. I know whose big-ticket items are whose, but I've lived with one of them for four years and when it comes to random plates and shit that we bought way back when moving into our first college apartment I have NO idea hahaha Reply

Give them back tbh I still hold a grudge against this girl I went to school with who never gave me back my copy of Into the Wild and as a result like over a decade later I still refuse to like any of her insta posts Reply

I'm still hella pissed at a friend who let her fucking 22 year old idiot brother spill grape juice all over my first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone that I bought in London before the books exploded worldwide. It has been, like, 15 years and I'll never be over it. Reply

This girl I had a giant crush on in high school never gave back my copy of Animal Farm. We ~could've been something special~ but she claimed it never happened. Reply

lmaoo Reply

I lent someone books for school that they never returned and they never gave them back and I'm still bitter, so just mail them to them. Reply

My cousin left me with a fucking burned CD when he visited here one Summer, and he made me mail that shit back to him. This was pre-streaming services, but still. Reply

Hasn't this same thing happened to KhloMoney at least once, possibly twice? None of them are responsible for the deviant/immoral behavior of others but damn, there needs to be more vetting going on when it comes to those around them. Reply

Damn Reply

me and my friend were staying in our friends apartment once and we were waiting for her to get off work so she gave us her key and we said we'd stay up for her and let her in when she get off at around 3am.

We accidentally fell asleep at around 2:30 and had left the door unlocked, and she got there at 3am. When we all fully woke up the next day ALL of our shit was gone- wallets, computer, cameras etc- except for any of HER stuff.

Only a 30 minute window until she got there. meaning someone was watching us all night waiting for us to fall asleep- or my friend saw an opportunity to fuck us over and stole everything herself.

Never have known for sure- but it ruined the friendship anyway. Reply

seems like she was working with someone else to steal ur shit Reply

It's the worst feeling to have stuff stolen from you but i dont feel sympathy for ha because shes a jenner/kuntrashian. I do pity kim tho cause ha life was in danger. Reply

My friends have been cool about borrowing stuff but my middle sister on the other hand... She can't take my stuff now since we don't have an apartment together but damn she used to take stuff from me all the time (and I'm 7 years younger than her!) Reply

is it bad that I don't care lol this bitch is rich enough she'll live Reply

After what happened to her sister though? Like I don't think the concern for them would be the monetary value lost, I think it's more the peace of mind being lost. And with Kendall it's that someone she let into her home did this, so now she can't even trust her friends. Reply

They have enough money to leave the world of celebrity, then no one will care about them and they'll be less of a target. They can move to a rural town. Holiday in LA and NYC whenever they want. idk, I just don't have room in my life for rich people problems. Reply

I dont feel like this is on the same level as her sister.



During my early 20's I went to plenty of parties where shit was stolen and people stole stuff from my roommates. I'm not in anyway condoning it but I dont think its exactly comparative to Kim's situation.



I have a feeling they have social climber "friends" or just "party friends." I bet she doesnt even know all the names of the people she lets into her house. Its not uncommon. Reply

I always try to think, 'it their shit tho, they should be able to feel safe in their own house/trust people.'........but it's still hard to feel that bad. Like, she probably had shit insured and even if she didn't, she'll somehow pull through. Reply

You're not wrong. she'll be fine. She's rich.





I still think it's messed up cuz the whole trust thing.



this is why I have trust issues. Reply

that was my first thought but i'm trying 2 have sympathy Reply

lmao no



my first response was... "i dont care". Reply

i don't NOT feel bad, i just don't feel as bad as if it were someone else lol



$200,000 to her is like $0.02 Reply

No. I'm a hateful spiteful bitch and I don't give a shit about some rich people losing 1% of their wealth. I'm sure she hangs around sketch losers. Reply

lmao the replies to this are a mess. The worst part about getting robbed is not the missing stuff. I'm sure she's not that broken up about it either. It's the following lack of feeling of safety in your own house and in her case around her own group of friends. You should be able to feel a bit of sympathy about that. Reply

