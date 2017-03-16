Kendall's Home Robbed, $200K Stolen
- Kendall Jenner's home was reportedly robbed on Wednesday
- An estimated $200,000 worth of items, including jewelry, was stolen
- Sources claim that the incident was an inside job when she had guests over
- No signs of forced entry or no suspects reported.
Source
Do your friends steal your shit?
My friend stole my Tamagotchi when I was 9. I never forgave her.
/csb
i know we have robbers thieves and fraudsters here so ontd burglars, enlighten me
I didn't know jackshit about Pokemon though, and only had them cause I wanted to copy my sister, so I didn't give a shit. But they could've ask before just grabbing some and running.
Edited at 2017-03-16 04:49 pm (UTC)
I'm packing up all my things rn because I'm moving to a new city in a few days (!!!) and my roommates are out of the country and not getting back until late tomorrow night and ngl I'm terrified that I'm accidentally stealing kitchen shit from them lol. I know whose big-ticket items are whose, but I've lived with one of them for four years and when it comes to random plates and shit that we bought way back when moving into our first college apartment I have NO idea hahaha
We accidentally fell asleep at around 2:30 and had left the door unlocked, and she got there at 3am. When we all fully woke up the next day ALL of our shit was gone- wallets, computer, cameras etc- except for any of HER stuff.
Only a 30 minute window until she got there. meaning someone was watching us all night waiting for us to fall asleep- or my friend saw an opportunity to fuck us over and stole everything herself.
Never have known for sure- but it ruined the friendship anyway.
During my early 20's I went to plenty of parties where shit was stolen and people stole stuff from my roommates. I'm not in anyway condoning it but I dont think its exactly comparative to Kim's situation.
I have a feeling they have social climber "friends" or just "party friends." I bet she doesnt even know all the names of the people she lets into her house. Its not uncommon.
I still think it's messed up cuz the whole trust thing.
this is why I have trust issues.
my first response was... "i dont care".
$200,000 to her is like $0.02
but the privacy thing... that is what really got stolen here