Pregnant Teen Model Killed By Train During Shoot



· Fredzania Thompson, 19, was fatally struck by a train while posing on the tracks
· Thompson attended Blinn College in Bryan, Texas, but put her education on hold for modeling
· This was her first photoshoot
· Was pregnant at the time
· Thompson was standing between two sets of tracks when a train approached. She moved out of the way, but was apparently unaware that another train was coming in the opposite direction.

