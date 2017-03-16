Pregnant Teen Model Killed By Train During Shoot
· Fredzania Thompson, 19, was fatally struck by a train while posing on the tracks
· Thompson attended Blinn College in Bryan, Texas, but put her education on hold for modeling
· This was her first photoshoot
· Was pregnant at the time
· Thompson was standing between two sets of tracks when a train approached. She moved out of the way, but was apparently unaware that another train was coming in the opposite direction.
I feel for her family :(
There are abandoned tracks
I don't understand how they did not feel the vibrations of the train.
Re: There are abandoned tracks
Why wasn't she paying attention at all though. Taking pictures on a working train track should just be illegal.
but at the same time don't do photoshoots on active train tracks idgi
You need to know if train tracks are being actively used.
This is really sad.
I don't know what it's like in the US, but over here the drivers automatically get retired with full benefits after that, no matter their age. You just don't get over something like that.