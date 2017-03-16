Pregnant Teen Model Killed By Train During Shoot

Jesus Christ, this is so fucking tragic.



holy fuck that's horrible! Can't people do this kind of shoots at abandoned tracks or, idk, check when trains might be passing? Seems like such an avoidable accident...



I feel for her family :( Reply

near me and I'm still afraid to go by them even though there are plants growing on them and some sections are cut off by construction.



I don't understand how they did not feel the vibrations of the train. Reply

I think often people see/hear one train but then have no idea that there is a 2nd, sounds like that could be what happened here :( Reply

um that pic is fucking grim



RIP Reply

omg :( RIP Reply

Well this is fucking horrific. Reply

Wait, how close did the train get before she moved? Was it like RIGHT on top of her before she moved to the other tracks and that's why the other train hit her? Reply

If the trains were going at freight speed it's not surprising that she didn't get out of the way in time. They're scary fast outside of cities.



Edited at 2017-03-16 05:07 pm (UTC) Reply

yeah I think people don't realize freight trains can be going like 60 mph or more outside of the city. If you're on a bend or something and can't see it coming you can easily get hit. Reply

when i was 12 my friend and i witnessed a car just sitting halfway on the tracks and a train coming, blowing it's horn, screeching its brakes and everything. the train wasn't a passenger train, it was too heavy and fast to stop so it t-boned the car and i know at least one person in the car died, if not both :( you're right, trains are a lot faster than we think. even the passenger trains here in toronto go really fucking fast when it's an express and doesn't stop at your stop Reply

Could be she moved out of the way of the first oncoming train and was standing in the other tracks as it passed and couldn't hear the other train coming. I've stood a few feet from a train as it passed and it is LOUD as fuck. If she wasn't facing the right direction she probably had no idea the other train was coming. Reply

What a tragic accident :( Reply

That's so horrible. :( Makes me wonder tho, the trains here are loud as fuck and always blare their horns. Is it not like that everywhere else? Reply

There is no way in hell those trains weren't blaring their horns, that's why I'm so confused about this. The only thing I could MAYBE think, is that she heart the train on the original tracks she was on, and moved to the other tracks and got hit. The train might not have blared it's horn had she not been on it's tracks. Reply

I hadn't thought of that at all. But that makes the most sense. Reply

yeah but even then, i think the other train would still honk its horn because she was still close to the track. Also, wouldnt the photog be looking in the direction of the train that hit her and see it coming? Reply

im assuming couldn't hear the second one bc the first one was going by at the same time Reply

If there were two trains coming at the same time, she may have thought all of the noise was coming from the train she jumped out of the way from? Idk Reply

When you're standing near/on train tracks, a train can look like it's far away, but it's actually coming at you SUPER SUPER fast. And in this story, there was already another train coming in the other direction, so the noise from that probably canceled out the other noise. Reply

I live near a railroad and even without them blasting their horns they are pretty loud. I am also confused. Did the photographer not warn her? Reply

That's terrible.



Why wasn't she paying attention at all though. Taking pictures on a working train track should just be illegal. Reply

I think it actually is illegal in some places Reply

wow that sounds kind of like a scam re: the photographer that wanted to shoot there



RIP Reply

really tragic



but at the same time don't do photoshoots on active train tracks idgi Reply

Whoever was responsible of picking that location has all the blame.



You need to know if train tracks are being actively used. Reply

Yeah, this has to be manslaughter or something. This is so messed up. Reply

She didn't hear either trains? The phooshooter didn't hear either trains?



This is really sad. Reply

omg!



also i thought said pregnant teen mom kail killed i was like oh shit Reply

This happened to a "fitness celeb" two years ago: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2015/01/21/fitness-celeb-greg-plitt-killed-by-train-reportedly-while-racing-with-it-in-film-shoot/?utm_term=.b5e8a1919056

Jesus, people need to learn you cannot fuck around on train tracks, not even for a couple of minutes! This is so negligent on the photographer's part.

Omg, how awful (and avoidable). No matter how ~fit~ you are, you can still stumble over those tracks. I always feel so bad for the train conductors in these situations, or subway deaths. Reply

Same re the conductor/driver. It must be so awful to be barrelling down those tracks, seeing the person on them, knowing exactly what is about to happen and being able to do virtually nothing about it.



I don't know what it's like in the US, but over here the drivers automatically get retired with full benefits after that, no matter their age. You just don't get over something like that. Reply

Yea this reminded me of when that happened. People just need to stop filming on tracks it's not worth it. Reply

I was scrolling to see if this got posted. Reply

Didn't something similar also happened during a filming of a show or film? I feel like there was a similar story a while back. Reply

it sounds like he was trying to (foolishly) outrun the train...smdh. Reply

omg I used to follow his YouTube channel cause I loved his workout videos and I used to see him on every fitness mag cover etc, I didn't know he had died wtf??? Reply

