I haven't watched this since maybe season 6 and jeez, the cast has expanded.



I saw Louise and Sam a year ago today lol. I was visiting London and they were in Notting Hill.

Seasons 6 was peak Chelsea for me

I expect most people dgaf about this lol and rightly so but I actually can't believe Binky's pregnant omfG

i know! my flatmate told me the other day and it's just so random

Wut?! Is it public knowledge who the father is?



Edit: Someone in this post says it's JP but I hadn't even considered that the relationships on the show might be real, lol.



Edited at 2017-03-16 04:20 pm (UTC)

What happened to the blonde that was friends with Binky and Ollie?

Cheska grew a brain and ran.

I feel like the show got boring once Lucy left. I lived for her facial expressions.

The show needs a Millie or a Lucy and right now they haven't got that.

have never seen an episode but if the show itself has this voice-over i might watch

Only moment of the show I've ever watched

LOL

he is such a sociopath, it makes me so angry. Reply

this was exciting, otherwise millie is the most boring person ever lol

I liked Millie but just bc I thought she was pretty lol, and I liked her and Caggie as friends. Can't believe she's dating Hugo again though

JP gives me the creeps. I felt genuinely sad when I heard Binky was pregnant. She can't stay with that POS.

IA, there's something not quite right about him, even apart from the him being controlling storyline on the show.

Oh he's the one that knocked her up?? Oh wow. He seems like an abusive asshole.

I assume so. I saw a screenshot of an interview w her and she said when she saw the pregnancy test was positive she was devastated bc her and JP weren't together at the time. I think it was reported back in Jan that he was the dad (it was all over my twitter timeline which is why i know haha).

Oh wow. Wishing her and that baby the best. I was really hoping she was done with him.

he proper creeps me out, his rage last season was so disgusting. there's just something off about him

I wish this show was on in the U.S. :( I would love to watch it.

Too bad Style went off the air because that's where I used to watch it.

i remember the look for less circa 2004

I loved Style :(

same. I was in London for a few days and caught some of it on TV there (never had heard of it before that), and then I remember hearing that it would be on Style and I was so excited, but I didn't have that channel, but then I saw some episodes of it online, but then I didn't see anything past that. It sucks, I love these types of shows. I wouldn't be able to get into it now there, not with this many seasons already.

This show is complete trash, but then again so am I because I love it.

Wow, that caught me off guard lolol

I can't wait for this MESS

Binx is pregnant?!!!

God every time I remember Binky's pregnant 😬😬😔 yikes. Fucking hate JP.



God Jamie is such a little fuckboy lmao I hate him so much "oh mate :(..." ~oh mate~ Binky!! Not ~oh mate~ JP?!? Reply

