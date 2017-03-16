Selena Gomez on cover of Vogue, talks mental health, says DBT changed her life

nice cover Reply

Thread

Link

I relate to a lot of things she's saying in this interview , I'll always root for her idk why



I do think she's lying about not having any drugs or alcohol addiction though Reply

Thread

Link

She's definitely a coke whore and an alcoholic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wtf Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Delete ur account Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she's lying too and probably isn't even clean now lol But I wish her well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll always root for her too tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she lies so much, but i prob would too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She seems like a really sweet person. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe she's not ready to talk about it? She doesn't really owe anyone her addiction struggle story tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same same.



hopefully this time the therapy does help her and she's able to stick to better habits and gives herself time and space to grow personally/emotionally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she might have a dependency, not an addiction. I feel like she's using it to help with her anxiety and such. So to her, if it's not everyday and she's not giving up her life for it, then it didn't have to be treated Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well DBT is for people who are self-harming or addicted to something usually because of bipolar disorder, my mom had it, but it didn't help her, electro-shock treatments did for a little while, but eventually it was the Ketamine trial she got to be a part of that helped the most. Who knew a roofie would save my mom's life? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like her a lot (as messy as she is). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I respect her advocacy for mental health and therapy. We need more of tht in society, and from mega famous people; even better. But I'll never be able to like her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll always root for her too tbh. Maybe it's because she and Disney Channel were such a big part of my childhood. I'm not a fan but I truly believe she's (mostly) harmless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless her, but a cover really?



Vogue US might as well put the other "big" Youtube/Instagram/Social Media stars on their cover as well. $$$$.



Reply

Thread

Link

don't kendull and gigi already have multiple covers? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're models not singers. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Vogue ditched models for celebrities ages ago, that ship has sailed. If they can give Sienna Miller 5000 covers they can give a pop star one however dubious her singing ability may be.

It's not like she's just famous on Instagram, she has hits. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She has a line with Coach, Netflix series that she produced coming out in like a week, platinum album plus that new song that I cant seem to escape.



Like yes she's got social numbers but I wouldn't classify her as a social media celebrity. I'm not even a fan but she's got like 20 projects going plus the people who are for some reason obsessed with her personal life. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

vogue doesn't care about models anymore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks gorgeous and I always applaud anyone who has the courage to talk about their mental health cause it's not easy whether you're famous or not Reply

Thread

Link

an inspiration Reply

Thread

Link

She always seems just... over it? Like she doesn't even enjoy what she does at any time. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah it's sad seeing these child stars who are so obviously not happy but can't seem to fathom just... Quitting? They parrot the "I love what I do" line and I think they do believe it themselves, but I think they've been brainwashed in a way to think they love and need it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, as long as these child stars can bring in the money, the people around them will keep them in the entertainment industry. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. why agree to do a cover? i mean, great for talking about these issues... but if you can't wait for ppl to forget about you, whyyy do "promos"? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all these disney/teen popstars are like that today, look at bieber, miley... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Altho i do like ha and some of ha music i agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



On why Selena cancelled her tour + her mental health



Don't lie bitch. Nobody was buying the tickets cuz you suck live. Even on groupon price people weren't buying them Reply

Thread

Link

fuck...easy sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did selena do something to you? you sound hurt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Groupon decided to give them a certificate to a dinner theater show instead of their money back. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this comment is old school ontd. it's rude af but i respect it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her tour was selling really well and she wasn't relying on groupons. her canceled tour grossed 36 million dollars, which is almost as much as some of her peers did with their full tours that had double the shows Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the cover isn't my fave photo but i really love the rest of the images. she looks great and i'm glad she's being more open about her mental health. Reply

Thread

Link

why would you pay to watch her whisper on stage? Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shes nice and pretty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm nice and pretty and I don't deserve my own stadium tour, that's for sure. I'm a better singer than her too, which isn't saying much. Haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lbr most of the current pop stars aren't attracting crowds because of their flawless live vocals



people wait for hours outside in the rain etc. just for the possibility of getting a pic with them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My doctor is trying to get me to do DBT Reply

Thread

Link

The residential treatment center I worked at did a lot of DBT. I think it's awesome. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DBT helped me a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's amazing. Can't recommend it highly enough. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She never use her voice to talk about anything controversial like BLM, gun control ,election, etc.. I just can't with her and her 'squad' Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly as sad as it is talking about mental health and therapy is "controversial" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte ugh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and what do you use yours for? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh wow this shoot is gorgeous!!!



and yes ms selenur!!!! therapy was life changing for me too but only after i finally found the right person for me. <3 and i wish my friends didnt give up so easily on therapy bc it took me years until it worked out for me (that is, ofc, if u have the resources for it. im aware not everyone has that privilege to look around bc of time and money, etc)



Edited at 2017-03-16 01:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah over the years I tried like 10 different therapists before I miraculously stumbled on the perfect one for me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“I wish more people would talk about therapy"



Demi?

Reply

Thread

Link

Isn't Demi pretty outspoken about this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, even though I can't stand her I do appreciate that she's bringing so much attention to mental health issues. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. She debuted a documentary she produced last month



Edited at 2017-03-16 01:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+1



Even though you can never have too many people talking about mental health so it's a good thing Sel talked about it imo



Also since you have a demi icon, I was proud to see she was 5 years sober yesterday! ☺️ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

shes 5 years sober now!!! im oddly happy for her and im not even a fan lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link