Selena Gomez on cover of Vogue, talks mental health, says DBT changed her life
Selena Gomez is the cover of Vogue's April Issue 2017! pic.twitter.com/u6Y039irft— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 16, 2017
On why Selena cancelled her tour + her mental health
- Cancelled not because of 'addiction or an eating disorder or burnout, exactly' but because she started having "panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage" and was depressed and anxious
- Felt she 'wasn't good enough, wasn't capable', that she wasn't giving her fans anything ; the Revival tour was very different from her old concerts where she mostly was performing for kids and she felt 'everybody out there [in the crowd] was thinking, this is a waste of time.'
- Spent 90 days at a psychiatric facility doing group therapy with 6 other girls. Describes it as one of the hardest but best things she's ever done.
- Visits her psychiatrist 5 days a week + is now an advocate of Dialectial Behavior Therapy which she says completely changed her life
“I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.”
On fame
- Was addicted to Instagram and on all the time, especially after she became the most followed, even though it made her 'feel like shit'.
- Feels guilty her mom gave up her whole life for her, doesn't think she deserves her success.
- Only 2 famous people have her phone number right now.
- Is taking Spanish lessons in hopes of recording Spanish language music in the future.
"I love what I do, and I'm aware of how lucky I am- but I just really can't wait for people to forget about me."
SELENA GOMEZ X VOGUE pic.twitter.com/x6iWcmUeeW— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 16, 2017
SELENA GOMEZ X VOGUE pic.twitter.com/46oUzyNoI0— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 16, 2017
SELENA GOMEZ X VOGUE pic.twitter.com/ab5RvvZmDF— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 16, 2017
SELENA GOMEZ X VOGUE pic.twitter.com/CWp1jBpkHJ— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 16, 2017
Selena Gomez | VOGUE BTS pic.twitter.com/viwhBL5qRM— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 16, 2017
the full interivew
how is your mental health ONTD?
I do think she's lying about not having any drugs or alcohol addiction though
hopefully this time the therapy does help her and she's able to stick to better habits and gives herself time and space to grow personally/emotionally.
I'll always root for her too tbh. Maybe it's because she and Disney Channel were such a big part of my childhood. I'm not a fan but I truly believe she's (mostly) harmless.
Vogue US might as well put the other "big" Youtube/Instagram/Social Media stars on their cover as well. $$$$.
It's not like she's just famous on Instagram, she has hits.
Like yes she's got social numbers but I wouldn't classify her as a social media celebrity. I'm not even a fan but she's got like 20 projects going plus the people who are for some reason obsessed with her personal life.
Don't lie bitch. Nobody was buying the tickets cuz you suck live. Even on groupon price people weren't buying them
people wait for hours outside in the rain etc. just for the possibility of getting a pic with them
and yes ms selenur!!!! therapy was life changing for me too but only after i finally found the right person for me. <3 and i wish my friends didnt give up so easily on therapy bc it took me years until it worked out for me (that is, ofc, if u have the resources for it. im aware not everyone has that privilege to look around bc of time and money, etc)
Edited at 2017-03-16 01:34 pm (UTC)
Demi?
Edited at 2017-03-16 01:44 pm (UTC)
Even though you can never have too many people talking about mental health so it's a good thing Sel talked about it imo
Also since you have a demi icon, I was proud to see she was 5 years sober yesterday! ☺️