Selena Gomez on cover of Vogue, talks mental health, says DBT changed her life

On why Selena cancelled her tour + her mental health
- Cancelled not because of 'addiction or an eating disorder or burnout, exactly' but because she started having "panic attacks right before getting onstage, or right after leaving the stage" and was depressed and anxious

- Felt she 'wasn't good enough, wasn't capable', that she wasn't giving her fans anything ; the Revival tour was very different from her old concerts where she mostly was performing for kids and she felt 'everybody out there [in the crowd] was thinking, this is a waste of time.'

- Spent 90 days at a psychiatric facility doing group therapy with 6 other girls. Describes it as one of the hardest but best things she's ever done.

- Visits her psychiatrist 5 days a week + is now an advocate of Dialectial Behavior Therapy which she says completely changed her life
“I wish more people would talk about therapy. We girls, we’re taught to be almost too resilient, to be strong and sexy and cool and laid-back, the girl who’s down. We also need to feel allowed to fall apart.”

On fame
- Was addicted to Instagram and on all the time, especially after she became the most followed, even though it made her 'feel like shit'.

- Feels guilty her mom gave up her whole life for her, doesn't think she deserves her success.

- Only 2 famous people have her phone number right now.

- Is taking Spanish lessons in hopes of recording Spanish language music in the future.
"I love what I do, and I'm aware of how lucky I am- but I just really can't wait for people to forget about me."

