STAR: "Ain't About What You Got" Lyric Video + They are replacing showrunner again

I really wanted to like this show. Reply

I might binge this during the summer Reply

Imma add it to the post, ty!



I wonder if this will make the show better Reply

after the first 15 minutes of the first episode literally noooothing will ever shock me on this show Reply

now im curious, what happened? Reply

LMAO Reply

was that the stabbing and rape? Reply

I always forget about this show but the few episodes i have catch are over the top but good enough. I want this to be successful because i like Queen Latifah. Reply

mte about the ending, op. i'm shook! also eva is so fucking gross ugh. like...what? why, sis? ewwwww. who was the guy who killed them? ive been totally spaced out on that plotline tbh



is it weird that the song they did in the finale was the best they've ever done imo? like my fave i mean. the other good one was the one from the hair show episode lol



i cannot believe they made derek paralyzed like he did not deserve that UGH and that's definitely something he needs to tell alex before they decide to keep that baby smh



lol poor cotton, did she really think she was gonna get away with that? but handcuffing her to the bed was TEW MUCH LMAO



sleigh @ carlotta recording the confession tbh



also i have a hard time believing alex would want to have a baby at 19 especially right when her career is about to begin wtf



i'm hooked on this trash ass show and im embarrassed! can't wait for next season tbh

I don't even know who killed them, i can't even guess lol I'm sad that the manager will probably get blamed, he kept touching their bodies lol Also jfc at that whole scene, how traumatizing for the guy



I hate that the hot guy was an abuser and was killed, he's seriously so hot i want to watch him on my tv lol



Do you remember what they were singing two episodes back when they were in jail? that scene was super hot with all the guys as cops



literally everyone has shit happening to them on this show lol Reply

oh lmao i immediately guessed which ep it was and the exact minute of the song lmao



it's 'Bad boy bad boy whatcha gonna do' something like that Reply

It was the people behind the sex slavery ring that shot him. You remember when Jahill got the phone call from the lady saying that "they were coming for him"? I thought it was a hallucination because he was so high but I guess it wasn't. Reply

ok i actually love this song lol. the chorus of this song is weird af tho, 'how could someone so sexy be so damn repulsive babe' LOL



i can't stand alex's breathy ass voice tho Reply

aw alex's voice is my favorite it's so sexy lmao Star's voice is annoying af Reply

this is the best this is the best Reply

