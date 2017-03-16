STAR: "Ain't About What You Got" Lyric Video + They are replacing showrunner again
Exclusive: Fox’s #Star Replacing Showrunner for Second Time https://t.co/Q9V3vPPpxQ pic.twitter.com/jdfJNXs1qC— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 16, 2017
Did you watch the season finale?
Holy shit at that ending tbh
I really wanted to like this show.
I wonder if this will make the show better
is it weird that the song they did in the finale was the best they've ever done imo? like my fave i mean. the other good one was the one from the hair show episode lol
i cannot believe they made derek paralyzed like he did not deserve that UGH and that's definitely something he needs to tell alex before they decide to keep that baby smh
lol poor cotton, did she really think she was gonna get away with that? but handcuffing her to the bed was TEW MUCH LMAO
sleigh @ carlotta recording the confession tbh
also i have a hard time believing alex would want to have a baby at 19 especially right when her career is about to begin wtf
i'm hooked on this trash ass show and im embarrassed! can't wait for next season tbh
I hate that the hot guy was an abuser and was killed, he's seriously so hot i want to watch him on my tv lol
Do you remember what they were singing two episodes back when they were in jail? that scene was super hot with all the guys as cops
literally everyone has shit happening to them on this show lol
it's 'Bad boy bad boy whatcha gonna do' something like that
i can't stand alex's breathy ass voice tho
I hope Alex loses the baby tbh.
I was shocked that they actually won. I hope this show actually shows them rise to fame and doesn't prolong it for years. I love that Carlotta is their manager now.