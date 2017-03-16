And also starring Renee!! I'm so happy to see her again. Reply

This looks good. I love it when Oprah acts.

I'm so excited for this. I never got to finish this book because my grandma stole it from me before I finished (classic grandma) but I think I might go get a new copy and finish it before this comes out.

This book was incredible- I'm so glad more people will hear this story. I think Oprah will be perfect for this. I'm wondering if this was one of her Book Club books- it seems like something she was already aware of/passionate about.

This is an incredible story, I've only heard of it way back in the day when it was the basis of a Law and Order episode and was fascinated by the true story.

This looks so good. It's an amazing story and I'm glad more attention will be brought to it.

This looks really good! This just reminds of how scientists used slaves to research pain and gynecology. The way black women and men were treated in the name of science makes me sick.

Have you ever read Medical Apartheid? It's an OUTSTANDING book on the subject.

i didn't know courtney b. vance was in this too! omg. i can't wait. i need to get hbo go.



random but i'm watching 'valley of the dolls' right now and it'll always freak me out how much rose byrne resembles sharon tate.



damn i am so ready for this

this story is absolutely unbelievable wow

so happy this is being made into a movie...this book was phenomenal

ah I had no idea this was being made. I know some very important medical advances have been possible because of this cell line but when I think about the way she and her family were treated, I just feel disgusted.

hopefully this brings her story to more people's attention.



hopefully this brings her story to more people's attention. Reply

i can't wait to watch this! it looks so good

Fyeah

The book was shitty

It was my first introduction to her story, and I enjoyed the historical look back, and the stories about other people taken advantage by the medical community, but the author's white savior complex started working my nerves.

Exactly. Her story is important in medical history because it exposes how indebted modern medicine is to the violence perpetrated on black people and their bodies. But the tone the author assumed and the way she told it was grating. Some white savior bullshit

It's notable imo that these abuses of black bodies built the medical community, but white politicians use racist stereotypes of black people among their excuses to limit healthcare.



"I want to use your body to help me, but you don't deserve the same" has such glaringly obvious parallels that Idk how it doesn't make everyone uncomfortable. Reply

MFTE. the ethics discussion in the book is what really draws me to it. i found the author's white savior complex distracting.

I hope this wakes a few pl up to the fact that black ppl in this country have never had good relationship with the medical industry. They stay preying on vulnerable populations while claiming that they're ~objective and free from bias~~~

I got into a heated argument with my doctor friend about this whole thing. He was like "well the courts ruled in favor of the doctors and etc". 😒

A solid ensemble cast.

I haven't read the book but her story is incredible and heartbreaking, so I'm definitely looking forward to this



(also i know Oprah Winfrey is an AA nominee and a good actress but it's weird to see that in front of her name.... I mean, it's oprah we know who she is lol) Reply

Her story blew my mind when I heard about it in my biology class. It really sucks that her fam didn't get any compensation

Omg I can't wait to watch this. I've been wanting to read the book for a while too.

i read this book for my public health ethics class. those stories of how the medical community could take advantage of patients up until the past 30 years is astounding. stories like henrietta's need to be heard. everyone should know that without safeguards in place like the IRB, consent forms, etc., people can be exploited.

also, the author's white savior complex. could have done without that.



also, the author's white savior complex. could have done without that. Reply

I only learned about Henrietta Lacks a couple years ago. I felt so bad for what the family had to go through.

I'm glad to see Renee getting work.



I'm glad to see Renee getting work. Reply

