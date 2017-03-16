Trailer for HBO's Henrietta Lacks Movie
Science took her cells. Family reclaimed her story.— HBO (@HBO) 15 mars 2017
The Immortal Life of #HenriettaLacks, starring @Oprah and Rose Byrne, debuts April 22. pic.twitter.com/NHdsZo17ZG
source
Science took her cells. Family reclaimed her story.— HBO (@HBO) 15 mars 2017
The Immortal Life of #HenriettaLacks, starring @Oprah and Rose Byrne, debuts April 22. pic.twitter.com/NHdsZo17ZG
random but i'm watching 'valley of the dolls' right now and it'll always freak me out how much rose byrne resembles sharon tate.
hopefully this brings her story to more people's attention.
"I want to use your body to help me, but you don't deserve the same" has such glaringly obvious parallels that Idk how it doesn't make everyone uncomfortable.
(also i know Oprah Winfrey is an AA nominee and a good actress but it's weird to see that in front of her name.... I mean, it's oprah we know who she is lol)
also, the author's white savior complex. could have done without that.
I'm glad to see Renee getting work.