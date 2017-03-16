March 16th, 2017, 12:36 am ljtryout Darren Criss made out with gay porn star Levi Michaels The guy in question is Levi Michaels:Source: 1, 2Darren Criss bashing Gay porn stars post? Tagged: darren criss, lgbtq / rights, not today satan, sexy, this bitch, who asked for this Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 134134 comments Add comment
that's why
It's more like "that one hot guy from that scene I saw one time".
There's Tim Kruger, the German Ginger prince... Dayton O'Conner....and the rest.
I couldn't stand them either.
I was amazed at how popular they were as a couple within the fandom because they were so insufferable.
Edited at 2017-03-16 11:43 am (UTC)
Thanks!
Can't think of the last thing I saw her in
No tea no shade I've loved her ever since Best in show p
Bless his heart.
Sorry This Is terribly OT but..
Re: Sorry This Is terribly OT but..
hope one of them works for you
Re: Sorry This Is terribly OT but..
I loved him in A Very Potter Musical! It all went downhill from there.
Hmmm this my kinda post.
Antonio Biaggi and his legendary ballsack <3
Nicoli Cole has the best body and ass, I ever did see..
Klein Kerr's face is my fave
Carter Dane's body is unreal
I love to watch Armond Rizzo take dicks bigger than him...
Sooo yeah..that's that, on that.
Tops:
Cutler X
Esteban
Antonio Biaggi
Igor
Troy
Tim from Timtales
That white guy from sean cody
Rocco Steele (dat dick!!!)
Koh Masaki
Daigo Atsushi
Bottoms:
Armond Rizzo
Leonardo
Lucas
Jay Ell
Andy Star
Eli Lewis
Daigo Atsushi
I love porn, sue me
Edited at 2017-03-16 07:13 am (UTC)
and lol "that white guy from sean cody"
Surprised Allen King isn't on your bottoms list tho.