lmao his impression was spot on Reply

Thread

Link

I was legit cackling. That was amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can i use this as a political post to say i'm proud of my state today? hawaii politicians aren't perfect but sometimes we come thru. i work in local govt and we got some calls from angry old people complaining about immigrants or whatever today and its like ok...... this isn't even the judiciary please learn how to use google so u can actually call the right people to spew your bigoted views to, xoxo Reply

Thread

Link

Maddow went on Fallon? Annoying. Reply

Thread

Link

Right? When Seth is right there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Def won't watch the Fallon clip because I respect myself. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't with all these assholes bullying Queen Maddow. As if any of them would have the balls to hop off Drumpf orange dick and start doing the investigative journalism she does. Reply

Thread

Link

steven colbert is the only person less tolerable than rachel maddow smh i cant wait for him to disappear up his own ass one day Reply

Thread

Link

*whispers*



Same. Jon Stewart, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

m f t e Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so, do we think tr*mp did it himself and then didn't tell the white house? my question is why he would give it to david cay johnston if he didn't know where it'd end up? he could have given it directly to fox news Reply

Thread

Link

he did it in an attempt to distract from republicare and he couldn't whine about the evil lefist media if he gave it to fox Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did he just take a gamble and assume johnston would take it to cnn/nytimes/wapo/msnbc? it just seems so... reckless lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Because even though he cries about "fake news" the general public is catching up with his bullshit so he needed a reliable source, any Maddow was the lucky one. I doubt he selected her, it just happened. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i read somewhere last night that he's been strongly/vocally anti-trump and is also a reputable tax expert w/i journalism so that kinda made sense to me, he'd be a safe bet to take it to a big liberal media outlet that would get it, review it, and find that lil ole humble donald actually did pay his taxes just like he said Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the concensus (sp?) especially since it has "client copy" on it seems to be that it came from within the 45 circle. I'm wondering why Johnston, tho? Like, if it's the Idiot himself, would he even KNOW who Johnston IS? Like, I've never heard of the man before, so I would have just sent it to the NYT and called it a day, but it was sent to an actual financial expert who does investigative journalism. I don't hold Orange to be that smart... Bannon, however.... I do think it's being used to cover up something, either the Health"care" situation or something even sneakier that we don't know about. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Vocal Clinton surrogate (& Trump hater) CIA's Mike Morell: no evidence of Trump/Russia collusion, dismisses dossier https://t.co/F7EukBTzfk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 16, 2017

Reply

Thread

Link

Omg are you a Tr*mp supporter?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because i support bernie and like glenn greenwald? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yes. He is. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

haha okay then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But there so obviously is.



(I know you're trolling, but idgaf.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rachel Maddow is an embarrassment. Reply

Thread

Link

In what world??



Rachel is a queen among raving idiots in the media tbh. I wasn't into her until I started listening to her show as a podcast these past two months and now I can't stop. She's doing the work no one else has the balls or brains to do and she is the only voice of reason out there for me. She and Pod Save America are the only ones giving me sanity these days. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wish there were more to these leaks



speaking of... did yall see justin long's... Reply

Thread

Link

excuse me????? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these pictures showed up on my tumblr of amanda seyfried and justin long. she was blowing him out on a kayak or some shit.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Oh my god the little chicken with a tie! ♥♥♥ Reply

Thread

Link

ahah that was spot on!



i'm gonna use this post to vent a little. Rachel Maddow is getting too much hate. Yes, they hyped up the show too much. Yes, it's something but not what the people were expecting. BUT attacking her for her looks, orientation, and whatever else is NOT acceptable. i am so tired of people attacking well educated women and calling them names for no fucking reasons and dragging them thru the mud.



people can be sf dumb Reply

Thread

Link



OH MY GOD HOW DOES HE KNOW I HAD A PET CHICKEN. https://t.co/a05dW7LruR — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 16, 2017





I kinda wanna watch her interview with Fallon but I don't wanna give him views Come on y'all even Rachel is amusedI kinda wanna watch her interview with Fallon but I don't wanna give him views Reply

Thread

Link

Annoying Reply

Thread

Link

I'm really disappointed that she got duped by Trump. The tax expert guy was saying how based on the numbers that he had earned half as much for the previous 10 years. Reply

Thread

Link

Well 2005 was when The Apprentice started, yeah? So that was probably a big earning year for him which is maybe evidence for Trump leaking the documents himself? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's so arrogant + insecure, I bet that's true. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link