March 15th, 2017, 10:00 pm rainbows_ Stephen Pulls A 'Rachel Maddow' + Rachel Maddow Talks Trump Tax Returns Source 1 | Source 2Feel free to join ONTD Political! Tagged: jimmy fallon, late night talk show, politics, stephen colbert / the colbert report Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8888 comments Add comment
Same. Jon Stewart, too.
haha okay then.
(I know you're trolling, but idgaf.)
Rachel is a queen among raving idiots in the media tbh. I wasn't into her until I started listening to her show as a podcast these past two months and now I can't stop. She's doing the work no one else has the balls or brains to do and she is the only voice of reason out there for me. She and Pod Save America are the only ones giving me sanity these days.
speaking of... did yall see justin long's...
i'm gonna use this post to vent a little. Rachel Maddow is getting too much hate. Yes, they hyped up the show too much. Yes, it's something but not what the people were expecting. BUT attacking her for her looks, orientation, and whatever else is NOT acceptable. i am so tired of people attacking well educated women and calling them names for no fucking reasons and dragging them thru the mud.
people can be sf dumb
I kinda wanna watch her interview with Fallon but I don't wanna give him views