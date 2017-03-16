March 16th, 2017, 01:11 am iigoru Tinashe - Flame #BuyFLAMEoniTunes#StreamFLAMEonSpotifysource Tagged: new music post, tinashe Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 8989 comments Add comment
honestly, the song is missing a big bridge - im mad, with a title like Flame, i thought it would be LIT TBQH
cause the video better be FLAMES
The 00s are coming back, her aesthetic is just ahead of its time!
At least it's better than a lot of the new releases from others lately. I hope there's a sexy dance vid.
Its sad cause Tinashe is the full package. Looks, vocals and dance. Her song choices are just so basic, especially for someone tryna make a name. She needs Red One. Shit, get a Calvin harris feature.
she's consistently good even when she goes for a basic sound, i like this
she has no solo star power imo
It feels very...un-Tinashe. I can hear Nick Jonas getting on a remix.
While not the pop revolution I was expecting, it isn't bad at all tbh. Way more instantly catch than Player or Superlove ever were ( I can't remember what the latter even sounds like). And honestly, even if it was horrible I'd brainwash myself to love it all in the name of talent, and so should you.
#BuyFLAMEonItunes!
The video kills, it's the song that fails on every level (for what it was supposed to be). Cute album track, not her "Umbrella" moment to take her past her mixtape days.
Imagine Rita's people managing pop stars worth our time, @god make it happen.