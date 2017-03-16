Should I stop Grimes for this? 🤔 Reply

Also lol OP where's that gif from? Reply

Novela "Alma Gêmea". Reply

Don't ask questions you know the answer to. Reply

honestly, the song is missing a big bridge - im mad, with a title like Flame, i thought it would be LIT TBQH





UGHHHH this is not a banger but i guess it fits Joyride's theme.

Maybe she'll release a vid for it which may help the audience like the song better. She is video dance quane! Reply

cause the video better be FLAMES

i like her music but her aesthetic is so dated Reply

We're just old sis. 1997 is back. Reply

fml Reply

The 00s are coming back, her aesthetic is just ahead of its time! Reply

its not that is dated, because some people make it work but it looks very very forced on her Reply

listening for a third time and it's just TOO soft. TINASHE I NEED ME SOME 2 ON COMPANY DECK SHIT Reply

This song has me crispy!



At least it's better than a lot of the new releases from others lately. I hope there's a sexy dance vid. Reply

This wont get radio play, but it sounds like the current Katy Perry/t-swift style. Even tho the song is one note, those two would make it go top 10 only due to their name. SMH



Its sad cause Tinashe is the full package. Looks, vocals and dance. Her song choices are just so basic, especially for someone tryna make a name. She needs Red One. Shit, get a Calvin harris feature. Reply

she's so hot Reply

She's literally perfect. Reply

chris brown supporter perfect tho?... Reply

wow better than i expected



she's consistently good even when she goes for a basic sound, i like this Reply

ia Reply

mte Reply

I wanted at least Slumber Party Tinashe Reply

The SP video made me like the song more so maybe this will have a vid too! Reply

Whenever I see her, I picture her in some generic girls' group in the UK or something. ex: Little Mix

she has no solo star power imo



she has no solo star power imo Reply

It feels very...un-Tinashe. I can hear Nick Jonas getting on a remix.

While not the pop revolution I was expecting, it isn't bad at all tbh. Way more instantly catch than Player or Superlove ever were ( I can't remember what the latter even sounds like). And honestly, even if it was horrible I'd brainwash myself to love it all in the name of talent, and so should you.

#BuyFLAMEonItunes! Reply

Superlove is a bop though, the lyrics are not very good but the production is catchy. Plus the video is super hot. Idg the hate. Reply

The video kills, it's the song that fails on every level (for what it was supposed to be). Cute album track, not her "Umbrella" moment to take her past her mixtape days. Reply

I love superlove. Don't think it was a good first single choice tho Reply

Do it, NJ! Reply

I want her to succeed but I'm convinced she doesn't want it bad enough or she just has really bad taste in music when it comes to picking songs for radio Reply

We don't even know if she has creative control enough to pick her singles, tho. Reply

i can't do anything with this Reply

This is not for us, this is for the GP sis. Meanwhile, let us bop to Sacrifices and Touch Pass. Reply

her label should drop her Reply

Definitely. Some other label would sign her right away and it cant get worse than RCA. Reply

ashanti's record label would gladly sign her Reply

Imagine Rita's people managing pop stars worth our time, @god make it happen. Reply

