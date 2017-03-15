|| empire of the rising sun ||

Syfy - THE EXPANSE 2x09 Promo "The Weeping Somnambulist" + Social Media Roundup



[synopsis]Bobbie becomes a pawn in a political struggle between Earth and Mars.






A fan went and recreated Alex's Lasagna recipe! They took into account what they felt were ingredients that would have been viable for the show's setting. It actually looks pretty good, haha.





Fan-made Roci-crew Funko Pop set! These look amazing =) The artist also has a Miller and seems to be working on a Julie next.
---
Happiest of Birthdays to the orneriest of Martian pilots, Cas Anvar! Thoughts on tonight's ep? [Spoiler (click to open)]Loving Prax so far (damn near broke my heart). Terry Chen is a fantastic casting choice =) Queen Drummer ♥ yeah I'm going to need an icon of her, asap. And aaah, Amos and Alex...

Spoiler-tag for those who need it:



SOURCE 1 2 3 4
GIF 1
Tagged: , , , ,