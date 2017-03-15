Syfy - THE EXPANSE 2x09 Promo "The Weeping Somnambulist" + Social Media Roundup
[synopsis]Bobbie becomes a pawn in a political struggle between Earth and Mars.
Wishing our favorite Martian pilot an expansively excellent birthday!🎉Happy Birthday @Casanvar🚀 #TheExpanse #DonkeyBalls #birthday #casanova pic.twitter.com/m7238bBlSq— The Expanse Writers (@TheExpanseWR) March 15, 2017
Fantastic Feasts: Alex Kamal's Expanse lasagna recipe https://t.co/umy47gsxbd by @Tye_Rannosaurus for @Syfyfangrrls #TheExpanse pic.twitter.com/sVqXEn09Qf— Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) March 15, 2017
A fan went and recreated Alex's Lasagna recipe! They took into account what they felt were ingredients that would have been viable for the show's setting. It actually looks pretty good, haha.
These are amazing!! We need more of these sets! 💜💜💜 https://t.co/iI3MdUp24w— The Expanse Writers (@TheExpanseWR) March 15, 2017
Happy #theexpanse day! @Mi55Tipper @Casanvar @weschatham @JamesSACorey I made my own Roci crew <3 pic.twitter.com/L5DJ1I44Fm— Sheena M (@Smariem89) March 15, 2017
Fan-made Roci-crew Funko Pop set! These look amazing =) The artist also has a Miller and seems to be working on a Julie next.
---
Happiest of Birthdays to the orneriest of Martian pilots, Cas Anvar! Thoughts on tonight's ep? [Spoiler (click to open)]Loving Prax so far (damn near broke my heart). Terry Chen is a fantastic casting choice =) Queen Drummer ♥ yeah I'm going to need an icon of her, asap. And aaah, Amos and Alex...
Spoiler-tag for those who need it:
SOURCE 1 2 3 4
GIF 1
I'm here for Naomi and Holden, ofc. But the focus on Naomi during that convo has me concerned. Like she's the one that gave up info and did the override to let that ship/Anderson-actually-Diogo get away. Although if she did that, why wouldn't she help with unlockin the nukes? Maybe she drew a line? Or maybe it really was Drummer as we were led to believe.
Honestly I need more Drummer whether it's part of the books or not. Her shooting the remainder belters that took over and walking out with a bullet wound to her torso is bad ass.
I do think Drummer has proven where her loyalty lies tonight, and I agree, I just want more of her =) Total badass as the end there with the traitors.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Will return when I see the episode, but one of the sneak peeks Amos broke my heart, so I have that to look forward to, lol.