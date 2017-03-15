Syfy - THE EXPANSE 2x09 Promo "The Weeping Somnambulist" + Social Media Roundup

The Alex and Amos scene on the Roci was sad. Did Amos have that thing done to him like the scientist had? He looked like he was tearing up while talking to Alex, so idk.



I'm here for Naomi and Holden, ofc. But the focus on Naomi during that convo has me concerned. Like she's the one that gave up info and did the override to let that ship/Anderson-actually-Diogo get away. Although if she did that, why wouldn't she help with unlockin the nukes? Maybe she drew a line? Or maybe it really was Drummer as we were led to believe.



Honestly I need more Drummer whether it's part of the books or not. Her shooting the remainder belters that took over and walking out with a bullet wound to her torso is bad ass.