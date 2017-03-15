|| wolves at your door ||

FX - LEGION 1x07 Promo "Chapter 7" + BTS Look at Legion's Visual FX



[synopsis]David tries to find a way out of his predicament.




Love seeing stuff like this! Great to see them mixing both practical effects with the CG work.
---
Super stoked about the S2 renewal! Next week is the penultimate episode leading to the finale =) Will join the discussion a bit later, have a bit of work to do on my end, but thoughts on tonight's ep?

Spoiler-tag for those who need it:


SOURCE 1 2
GIF 1
Tagged: , , , , ,