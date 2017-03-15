FX - LEGION 1x07 Promo "Chapter 7" + BTS Look at Legion's Visual FX

Aubrey Plaza should have been cast as It. mommyimscared Reply

She is really killing it in this role, I'm pretty impressed especially since I'm not much of a fan of hers prior to this show hehe Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] some version of Cassandra Nova, after the discussion about David's dad in this episode. Though it's still most likely the Shadow King.



Edited at 2017-03-16 04:00 am (UTC) Plaza's character acts more and more like Reply

Aubrey Plaza is so creepy I love it but also where's that bill hader gif Reply

Show is everything Reply

Not sure what the fuck they were thinking with that short. The entire point of visual effects is to fool the eye. If someone can see it isn't real ya did a shit job. I love the story but the VFX has been disappointing for a Marvel show ( because Fox chased the credits. Have fun with that, yo). Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Shadow King and Professor X So this episode pretty much confirmedimo so I'm gonna nut when the latter pops up soon. Reply

