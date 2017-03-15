Comic book Roundup

supersons continue being the best rebirth book!!!!! shame that it's not a bi-monthly cuz i hate having to wait A MONTH FOR THE NEXT ISSUE.



damian and jon are such perfect foils to each other and i just love their banter Reply

If you aren't reading DC Rebirth Wonder Woman, you are missing out. Best of DC Rebirth. No new comic yet for DC Rebirth Wonder Woman till next week. Bi-weekly life.



For those that are reading other DC Rebirth series, what would you recommend for me to get into? Reply

Trinity is awesome! They have an equal focus on the trinity + Lois and Jon and it's really cute to read. Plus the art is absolutely stunning. Reply

oops i forgot add trinity to my suggestions, but i second this! Reply

superman, green arrow and supersons are my top pick imo Reply

seconding green arrow. green lanterns is also amazing, the plots are a bit weak sometimes but the characters of jessica and simon more than make up for it! Reply

Green Arrow is my favorite since I'm Dinah/Ollie trash, but also I love that Ollie owns being called a social justice warrior and there is currently a DAPL type story going on.



Green Lanterns is fun too and Jessica's struggle with anxiety is SO GOOD AND SO REAL.



I am a garbage person who loves BatCat with all my soul, so lol I'm enjoying Batman right now.



Action Comics has a good amount of Lois and Jon so I'm enjoying that.



Batgirl and Nightwing are enjoyable as well. Reply

I'm still so bitter that John Byrne turned Vanessa Kapatelis into Silver Swan to make Cassie look better. Vanessa deserved so much better and she was so lovely. I connected with her so much. John Byrne's Wonder Woman was a travesty and I hate that he got so Moffaty that he refused to have Donna turn up in any comics other than Wonder Woman so he broke up him and Kyle and killed off her son and ex husband. Not to mention refusing to allow her to appear in the 90's Teen Titan comics.



I have a lot of feelings and seeing Silver Swan on the WW Villain List made me have them again, whoops.



Anyway, I'm going to the comic book store today to pick up a backlog of comics because I've been busy but I'm only up to date on WW. I need to read Trinity, but I am Super Interested now that I know that a WW Villain has popped up in Trinity. Reply

I'm pissed that nowadays WW cant even have sidekicks. I miss seeing Donna and Cassie as part of her cast or even being treated decently. Reply

Brett Booth's art is a travesty amongst men. Personally I don't like Cassie because I feel like it should have been Vanessa, not Cassie as Wonder Girl, but they really don't care much about the Wonder Fam besides the characters actually in the WW comic. Reply

Angel's in season 11? Geez, what season is Buffy in? I only read season 8... Reply

S11 as well lol. I think Angel generally has shorter seasons? But sadly I dropped the Buffyverse comics since as we all know...they suck(ed) Reply

Are they really that bad? I just finished a re-watch of Buffy and Angel and was thinking about checking out the comics. Reply

They lose their way due to having no restrictions. Everyone goes ooc and its absurd with what they do/did w/ Xander/Dawn, Buffy/Angel/Willow/Giles. Reply

Always miss these posts. I feel like I've mostly been reading Marvel/Rebirth stuff these days and would love some suggestions. Reply

Wonder Woman, Black Magick, Saga, Afterlife with Archie, Trinity. Reply

TY! WW, Saga and Trinity are in my rotation atm but I'll check out the others Reply

No problems. I'm sure there's more, but that's off the top of my head. Black Magick is by Rucka and Nicola Scott, aka the people behind WW so it's absolutely beautiful. Reply

dick and damian teaming up in nightwing is everything. seeley will never make me care about any of dick's civilian gfs tho oops.



I wish DC would invest in a batboys + cass cain ongoing :/ I need more wayne kids every month, preferably teaming up together Reply

Gagging on Emma's new costume. Seems the only thing the artist knows about her fashion sense is "revealing" :/ Reply

Edited at 2017-03-16 04:09 am (UTC) ot but why does google say mark hamill died? on the 13th? Reply

omg what even!!! Reply

omg what? Reply

Idts sis, nope Reply

hahaha me neither. his wikipedia isnt even updated, maybe it was just a random google glitch? just super random because only the google bit says it Reply

Yeah that's weird and so major random Reply

Only comic I'm reading right now is Saga tbh. Reply

I just looked up what Star Trek Deviations is about and it sounds cool. Reply

I'm a bit behind on my comic reading, but I have to say, I LOVED Birds of Prey last week. Loved Babs and Helena NOT fighting over Dick (hehehe... dick). Especially because I like Dick with Shawn. I need to read this week's Nightwing, but here's hoping Shawn is ok and won't be fridged for Dick's pain!!



Also @ComicsGods, please give me some more quality BatCat! Thanks! Reply

i'm still waiting for them to get rid of that male oracle ugh he's so fucking annoying WHY IS HE THERE IN THE FIRST PLACE?! BRING BACK LADY BLACKHAWK!!!! Reply

every time I see batwoman in her red and black I die a little inside, I love her look so much Reply

i'm so behind on my comic reading oops.



what is that gif from? Reply

Same whoops Reply

Hope Superwoman has more Lois and Lana stuff Reply

How's my bb/king BP doin? I haven't read comics in a while since I moved to SD. I only have few Storm standalone comics too, wish there are more comics on her tho. I love ha Reply

[ uncanny avengers spoilers ] is finally losing his telepathic powers after almost five years



Lol at those Secret Empire #0 preview pages clearly showing 1) Steve revealing his Hydra secret and 2) Tony seemingly being back to normal. Red Skull, and I am so, so relieved. I've never been this happy to see Hank McCoy in my life.Lol at those Secret Empire #0 preview pages clearly showing 1) Steve revealing his Hydra secret and 2) Tony seemingly being back to normal. Reply

