Comic book Roundup
ComicList: New Comic Book Releases List for 03/15/2017 https://t.co/Vr4NEbF0yV pic.twitter.com/cT1CzwuX2d— ComicList (@ComicList) March 13, 2017
-Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #13
-Angel Season 11 #3
-Batman #19
-Batwoman #1
-Green Arrow #19
-Green Lanterns #19
-Justice League #17
-Lucifer #16
-Superman #19
-Star Trek Deviations #1
-Amazing Spider-Man #25
-Black Panther World Of Wakanda #5
-Guardians Of The Galaxy #18
-Ms. Marvel #16
-Uncanny Avengers #21
A Familiar Face Returns In SECRET EMPIRE #0 https://t.co/oeclxp6b0O pic.twitter.com/58JP7fS5cT— Newsarama (@Newsarama) March 15, 2017
The WEAPON X PROGRAM is Back Online in WEAPON X #1 https://t.co/mLCxb3qVSH pic.twitter.com/U7whFHUYPS— Newsarama (@Newsarama) March 15, 2017
SUPERMAN #19 & The Possible Return of [Redacted] & [Redacted] - SPOILERS https://t.co/ZdVomolXix pic.twitter.com/Ii2FH9BXVL— Newsarama (@Newsarama) March 15, 2017
Top 10 WONDER WOMAN VILLAINS of All Time https://t.co/HapqOMc5ia— Newsarama (@Newsarama) March 15, 2017
-Strife/Eres
-Giganta
-Cheetah
-Maxwell Lord
-Ares
EMMA FROST Leads New X-MEN Team Against SECRET EMPIRE https://t.co/IAepUvuK9T pic.twitter.com/XxDUTg4pAS— Newsarama (@Newsarama) March 14, 2017
BLACK WIDOW Leading UPRISING Against Captain America's SECRET EMPIRE https://t.co/VpSCWdJpHB pic.twitter.com/xBXhuwGV94— Newsarama (@Newsarama) March 10, 2017
Source S2
damian and jon are such perfect foils to each other and i just love their banter
For those that are reading other DC Rebirth series, what would you recommend for me to get into?
Green Lanterns is fun too and Jessica's struggle with anxiety is SO GOOD AND SO REAL.
I am a garbage person who loves BatCat with all my soul, so lol I'm enjoying Batman right now.
Action Comics has a good amount of Lois and Jon so I'm enjoying that.
Batgirl and Nightwing are enjoyable as well.
I have a lot of feelings and seeing Silver Swan on the WW Villain List made me have them again, whoops.
Anyway, I'm going to the comic book store today to pick up a backlog of comics because I've been busy but I'm only up to date on WW. I need to read Trinity, but I am Super Interested now that I know that a WW Villain has popped up in Trinity.
I wish DC would invest in a batboys + cass cain ongoing :/ I need more wayne kids every month, preferably teaming up together
Edited at 2017-03-16 04:09 am (UTC)
Also @ComicsGods, please give me some more quality BatCat! Thanks!
what is that gif from?
Lol at those Secret Empire #0 preview pages clearly showing 1) Steve revealing his Hydra secret and 2) Tony seemingly being back to normal.
i just want miss riri to truly SHINE