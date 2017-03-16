snake

RuPaul is Finally an Honest Queen!

RuPaul (56) revealed he finally tied the knot with his partner of 23 years, Georges LeBar. Mr LeBar runs a 60,000-acre ranch that spreads across Wyoming and South Dakota and could not care any less about showbusiness



During an interview RuPaul revealed:

"we are married. We got married on our 23rd [anniversary]. I met him on the dance floor at Limelight [club in New York City] in 1994, on his birthday. So we got married on his birthday, the anniversary of when we met, this year — in January."

Congrats to Mama Ru! Don't forget to tune in for the 9th season of RuPaul's Drag Race!

