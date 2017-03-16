RuPaul is Finally an Honest Queen!
RuPaul (56) revealed he finally tied the knot with his partner of 23 years, Georges LeBar. Mr LeBar runs a 60,000-acre ranch that spreads across Wyoming and South Dakota and could not care any less about showbusiness
During an interview RuPaul revealed:
"we are married. We got married on our 23rd [anniversary]. I met him on the dance floor at Limelight [club in New York City] in 1994, on his birthday. So we got married on his birthday, the anniversary of when we met, this year — in January."
Congrats to Mama Ru! Don't forget to tune in for the 9th season of RuPaul's Drag Race!
Source
What are your wedding plans ONTD? Are you also gonna spend St Paddy's weekend single and drunk
while watching rugby and lusting after the gorgeous Leigh Halfpenny ?
(yey this is my first post!)
Surprise! RuPaul reveals he married his partner of 23 years in January https://t.co/bggwaRPfca pic.twitter.com/3na3KDRc8h— People Magazine (@people) March 15, 2017
What are your wedding plans ONTD? Are you also gonna spend St Paddy's weekend single and drunk
(yey this is my first post!)
Sadly I'm not drunk yet, but I will be two days from now.
.....hey
Congrats to them!
But anyways congrats to them!
I'll let you know in 2025.
There's this guy I'm kinda talking to and o was stalking his social medial and he had pics of him and his boyfriend with the usual "you're the reason I smile. You light up my life. I can't imagine life without you etc" stuff. Found out they were only together for legit 3 months.
holy moly that's incredible!
I've gotten sooo into drag race recently and it's so fun but I wish that most of the queens weren't such horrible people irl.
Edited at 2017-03-16 03:32 am (UTC)
Congrats to them!
My wedding plans are to never get married. And St. Paddy's is my birthday, so I'll do what I always do: absolutely nothing. Well, I'll probably have lunch with my fam and catch a movie at the Drafthouse. Either Logan or Kong, depending on how depressed I want to feel, lol.