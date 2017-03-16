RuPaul is Finally an Honest Queen!

this is really sweet :3 Reply

congrats on your first post! i think i made my only one like 11 years ago lol Reply

thanks bb :) Reply

That's a little cute. I've given up on dating. I found a hella cute girl on tinder who loved Lois Lane (rare) and was in the same field as me. Went on a date with her and then she ghosted me which sucked. I'm going to spend the weekend drunk to commiserate. Reply

don't say that, she was just a rude person, and you are adorable! if it makes you feel any better i'll be drunk too! :) *high drunk five* Reply

None of my friends know any gay girls who aren't in relationships so it's a little bit too hard to find anyone. I gave up long before now but gave it a chance and now I'm like. Nah.



Sadly I'm not drunk yet, but I will be two days from now. Reply

I'm sorry. *hug* She didn't deserve you Reply

*also a gay girl and single*











.....hey Reply

Sorry. It's so hard. Sigh. Reply

As congrats to them!! Reply

That's super cute <3

Congrats to them! Reply

Don't most couples who get married after years and years and years together end up divorced like right after? Reply

don't put this out in the universe please! Reply

I've never heard that one until now. Reply

boo, spoilsport Reply

Ask Brad and Angie Reply

it's common enough but ~studies~ say it's the oppsite Reply

well in their defense, they literally couldn't be legally married for the like, first 22 years of their relationship Reply

lol yep Reply

For all we know they might've gotten married 6 months in if it had been legal back then. Reply

Depends on the culture. Reply

Yes Reply

Well to be fair they've only been able to marry for 2 years. Reply

Oh wow Reply

I think couples who get married after 20+yrs usually do it because of medical decisions and other advance directives. Idk if it was just about getting married they could've done it a few years ago when it became legal.





But anyways congrats to them! Reply

"What are your wedding plans ONTD? "



I'll let you know in 2025. Reply

Awwwww, happy for this messy queen, tbh. ofc he's white tho lmao Reply

23 years is unfathomable in gay years. I feel like the average relationship is 3 months. Reply

Depends on the gay. Shortest relationship I've had was 4-5 months. The others were about 2 years. I'm homonogamous. Reply

My last relationship was 2 years, but I've definitely done the 3 month thing lol.



There's this guy I'm kinda talking to and o was stalking his social medial and he had pics of him and his boyfriend with the usual "you're the reason I smile. You light up my life. I can't imagine life without you etc" stuff. Found out they were only together for legit 3 months. Reply

It's like dog years lol Reply

Mr LeBar runs a 60,000-acre ranch that spreads across Wyoming and South Dakota



holy moly that's incredible!



I've gotten sooo into drag race recently and it's so fun but I wish that most of the queens weren't such horrible people irl.



Edited at 2017-03-16 03:32 am (UTC) Reply

All I could think about when I read that was that the taxes on that place must be expensive, and slightly complicated being that it's in two different states and different counties. Reply

Wait does he own it or just run it for the owners? Damn, if he owns it he must be rolling in it. Reply

If I ever decide to get married I think on our anniversary would be a good idea, Idk.



Congrats to them! Reply

ru literally looks like the villian from a bug's life in that pic Reply

damn africa what happened Reply

People age? Reply

Life, passage of time, oxidation... Reply

whose the top or the bottom Reply

Wow, Mama Ru didnt age. The hubby was cute when they were younger. Reply

