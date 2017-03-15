The 100 4x07 Promo
Source
[Spoiler (click to open)]I knew something was going to go wrong with the plan, and for some reason things wouldn't work out and they lost some of the fuel so Raven can't go into space. This season is getting really repetitive with all the failures they keep having, and it feels very predictible that it keeps happening.
i made the mistake of tweeting that i wished jasper had been inside the ark when it burned, and tagged it #the100
one of his fans told me she hopes my house burns down
Or is this cancelled and everyone is just going to die?
i wonder what bellamy was going to say when he said "if i don't see you again" before clarke cut him off. i want to believe in the bellarke so bad lmao
also interesting how they kept referring to abby this episode but didn't show her. was the actress too busy? too costly? lol
Also, I had a real problem with Lincoln being whipped in the first season. It seemed so out of line and inappropriate. There are a million other methods of torture.
Plus, I thought that the actor was hot.