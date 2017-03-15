I watched the first five episodes of season 1 but not sure if I want to continue because none of the characters seem likable to me... also wish the cast was cuter lol Reply

Thread

Link

The characters may not be the most likable, but I was still able to get into the show.



I also did read the books. It's a trilogy, and although the show is going in a bit of a different direction, a lot of the basics of the characters are the same so you could try giving the novels a shot. If you don't like the novels or can't get into them, then the show may just not be for you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the first half of season 1 is rough, but it get really good in the second half. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the whole cast is terrible but jfc the chick who plays alice makes kstew look like a competent actress Reply

Thread

Link

She's awful, always styled weird, and says Qu-ee-nt-in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am almost done with season 1. Some of the stuff worked better in the books (like the Neitherlands IMO - TV version just doesn't work and it's hokey as fuck) but I enjoy the show enough. Then again, I am a HUGE sucker for magical education stuff. Reply

Thread

Link

The cuts to commercial are especially horrific this episode Reply

Thread

Link

even arjun gupta tweeted about how bad it was tonight lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really hate that there's no transition from show to commercial. Someone just barely finishes talking and then it's an ad for Skittles. It's kind of jarring. Reply

Thread

Link

This stays getting heavily promoted on tv on the other channels Reply

Thread

Link

High school production of what? Reply

Thread

Link

les mis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I couldn't hear it but I had a suspicion when they raised their arms at the end lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link