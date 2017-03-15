March 15th, 2017, 10:30 pm sivartt The Magicians 2x09 Promo "Lesser Evils" source Tagged: television - syfy, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1414 comments Add comment
I also did read the books. It's a trilogy, and although the show is going in a bit of a different direction, a lot of the basics of the characters are the same so you could try giving the novels a shot. If you don't like the novels or can't get into them, then the show may just not be for you.