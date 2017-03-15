James and Logan

End of An Era: T-ara To Call It A Wrap After May Comeback

0QHi.png

* Girl group T-ara has that they will release their final album in May ahead of their contract expirations.
* According to their management company MBK Entertainment, “T-ara will come back this May. Since their contracts expire in May, this will be their last album together as a group.”
* The girls will then wrap up domestic and overseas promotions before going their separate ways.
* No word if T-ara will move to a new agency or not
* In other news, Hwadog is getting ragged on for being a bitch to staff in the past; her public image is in the gutters the same way T-ara's was.




Fuck.
Source: 1
Tagged: , , ,