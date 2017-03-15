End of An Era: T-ara To Call It A Wrap After May Comeback
* Girl group T-ara has that they will release their final album in May ahead of their contract expirations.
* According to their management company MBK Entertainment, “T-ara will come back this May. Since their contracts expire in May, this will be their last album together as a group.”
* The girls will then wrap up domestic and overseas promotions before going their separate ways.
* No word if T-ara will move to a new agency or not
* In other news, Hwadog is getting ragged on for being a bitch to staff in the past; her public image is in the gutters the same way T-ara's was.
Fuck.
They're still signed in China? I remember them being one of a handful of groups still allowed to promote there.
Welp
I'll have an MTBD.mp3 if Shinee call it quits!
Tbh, BTS are these groups' successors with how much appeal they have internationally, but it does feel like the end of an era (esp. when SNSD disband). One group alone cannot carry the entire industry (globally speaking).
Idk honestly kpop has been kinda "dead" for a few years now, most people generally don't seem to check for it anymore unless you're a fan. Remembering how it was from like 2007 to like 2013, it is kinda crazy how the wave crashed. Even when I kinda stopped checking for it, hella people I knew were in it and ontd posts about groups would get hella comments.
And now this post is struggling to get 20 comments. Ooop.
Edited at 2017-03-16 03:59 am (UTC)
Just in time for their redemption, it's almost poetic.
f(x) are next 💀
f(x) is pretty much dead too
although it'd be nice to end on a good note after the truth is revealed
It's crazy to see the 2nd generation is coming to an end, I wanted to see it coexist with the new generations longer but it's not realistic for girl groups :(
But also I gotta say if these girls are over it, it definitely shows lol. I watched a few performances from last year of them performing older songs, God there was no energy whatsoever. They may be exhausted but if I was in that audience I'd be pretty bummed.
Edited at 2017-03-16 03:42 am (UTC)
tragique
all their bops pre-bullying scandal where huge
I am pretty sure something's up with f(x) too, it's not just Sulli leaving, but Amber posted some cryptic ass shit on IG the other day about being taken advantage of and Luna replied to it too.
omg all my groups are disbanding...im scared my girls Dal Shabet and the Nine Muses are next u_u also my queens STELLAR
anyways why is Sugar-Free not on iTunes? wtf?
I remember when international kpop fans use to stan a variety of kpop groups and now the majority (not all, I know there's still some kpop fans out there that are multifandom) of new kpop fans are just exols/armys/onces 🙄