End of An Era: T-ara To Call It A Wrap After May Comeback

Rumor has it some of the girls will renew and some will leave. Sad.

They're still signed in China? I remember them being one of a handful of groups still allowed to promote there. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow. My last reason to give a fuck aboit K-Pop.



Welp Reply

Thread

Link

LOL is SNSD the only group that still standing? Kpop is on its way to falling back into pre 2007 oblivion with all groups that made it a global phenomenon ending. Reply

Thread

Link

I lowkey think Soshi will be done after their 10th anniversary album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They've been done ever since teyeon has succeeded even more without them. I think she does better digitally without them amd still sells a shit ton physically. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, but it'll be official. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only on technicality LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll have an MTBD.mp3 if Shinee call it quits!

Tbh, BTS are these groups' successors with how much appeal they have internationally, but it does feel like the end of an era (esp. when SNSD disband). One group alone cannot carry the entire industry (globally speaking). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

allgoodthingscometoanend.mp3



Idk honestly kpop has been kinda "dead" for a few years now, most people generally don't seem to check for it anymore unless you're a fan. Remembering how it was from like 2007 to like 2013, it is kinda crazy how the wave crashed. Even when I kinda stopped checking for it, hella people I knew were in it and ontd posts about groups would get hella comments.





And now this post is struggling to get 20 comments. Ooop. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

snsd died for me when jessica was kicked out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, and they were probably doing her a favor tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sames Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao not after tiffinazi showed herself to be a imperialist japanese supporter! she's the park bom of snsd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I won't take SNSD slander in my post sis 😡 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These are lies made by KKS, i doubt t-ara will disband, what else do they have going on for them. Reply

Thread

Link

DIA? Or more realistically Chaeyeon? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I meant t-ara, but dia lol mbk only successful group has been t-ara Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao I thought it read what is KKS have going on for them, I was thinking well with T-are gone maybe they can figure out the DIA situation



Edited at 2017-03-16 03:59 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just in time for their redemption, it's almost poetic.



f(x) are next 💀 Reply

Thread

Link

f(x) died when Sulli left lowkey. SM just does not care about them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they been dead! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg sistar and snsd are like the only groups left from the ~golden age~ of kpop and by golden age i mean the 2009-2014 era



f(x) is pretty much dead too Reply

Thread

Link

Im worried about Sistar now since their contract ends this year. Before I was thinking it was a sure thing they'd renew but now I'm thinking otherwise :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you can't let Hwayoung the monster win!



although it'd be nice to end on a good note after the truth is revealed Reply

Thread

Link

I don't see it officially ending for T-ara but I do see at least two members or more leaving? I don't think they'd make this type of announcement if just one girl left. But I'll just have to wait till after their comeback to see



It's crazy to see the 2nd generation is coming to an end, I wanted to see it coexist with the new generations longer but it's not realistic for girl groups :(



But also I gotta say if these girls are over it, it definitely shows lol. I watched a few performances from last year of them performing older songs, God there was no energy whatsoever. They may be exhausted but if I was in that audience I'd be pretty bummed.



Edited at 2017-03-16 03:42 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

meanwhile lee hyori's comeback is soon <3 Reply

Thread

Link

It's a shame that they never got to do a 2nd full album. Reply

Thread

Link

ah, so sad all the good kpop eras have come to an end. Reply

Thread

Link

I refuse to believe! This seems like a ploy! I rebuke this!!!! Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

They better deliver the bop of the century. I hope this is just some publicity stunt, but I'm not gonna hold my breath after Wonder Girls disbanded Reply

Thread

Link

and now Nine Muses can finally rise!!!!



tragique Reply

Thread

Link

Nine muses will be done by august, quote me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you shut your mouth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This should have happened years ago. It was like dragging a dead corpse (like their performances). A number of the girls would have been way better off going on solo careers (acting/singing/variety) anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

Were they big like that? Reply

Thread

Link

They were yuge at one point Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roly-Poly _(T-ara_song)



all their bops pre-bullying scandal where huge yas rolypoly was huge, it sold 4mill in Koreaall their bops pre-bullying scandal where huge Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SMH @ this obvious mediaplay Reply

Thread

Link





















I’m addict I’m addict I’m addict I’m addict

I’m addict I’m addict I’m addict I’m addict

so which girlgroup will release the gay bops that will save my gay life?!?!?!?!?! Reply

Thread

Link

Damn, all the girl groups that got me into kpop disbanded or are going to soon. SNSD and f(x) are the only ones left and they're not even my fave (RIP KARA) Reply

Thread

Link

Hwayoung is so pretty but also the worst Reply

Thread

Link

I've never been into them, but I am loving all this Hwayoung drama that's come out. She seems like a real spoiled bitch.



I am pretty sure something's up with f(x) too, it's not just Sulli leaving, but Amber posted some cryptic ass shit on IG the other day about being taken advantage of and Luna replied to it too. Reply

Thread

Link

and i feel that f(x) is the next one since Amber apparently is fed up with SM...

omg all my groups are disbanding...im scared my girls Dal Shabet and the Nine Muses are next u_u also my queens STELLAR





anyways why is Sugar-Free not on iTunes? wtf? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not leaving kpop until shinee disbands but it truly is the end of an era

I remember when international kpop fans use to stan a variety of kpop groups and now the majority (not all, I know there's still some kpop fans out there that are multifandom) of new kpop fans are just exols/armys/onces 🙄 Reply

Thread

Link