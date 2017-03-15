Barack Obama releases his men's and women's March Madness brackets
In the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship, here are @barackobama's picks for #MarchMadness 2017: https://t.co/wRuCz6LBvc pic.twitter.com/UrZkpbkZHi— The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 15, 2017
-in the spirit of sportmanship, Former President Obama did an NCAA bracket picking special for ESPN while he was in office
-45 declined to
-Obama has North Carolina winning the men's tournament and UConn winning the women's
@ObamaFoundation @BarackObama Here's @realDonaldTrump's leaked bracket: pic.twitter.com/PfuBy4lb8S— Caleb Patterson (@cspatter) March 15, 2017
who do you have winning ontd? also join the ontd group (password: legends) before it locks at noon tomorrow.
