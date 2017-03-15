catherine meyer

Barack Obama releases his men's and women's March Madness brackets




-in the spirit of sportmanship, Former President Obama did an NCAA bracket picking special for ESPN while he was in office
-45 declined to
-Obama has North Carolina winning the men's tournament and UConn winning the women's




