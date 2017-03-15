Barack Obama releases his men's and women's March Madness brackets

also do you think it makes 45 mad that Obama has 86 million followers and he only has 26 m Reply

probably not unless some media outlet runs with the story. Reply

Sis why don't you go @ his ass on twitter so his orange crusty ass is made aware of that. Who knows maybe he'll go on another fast food binge and have a stroke because of you Reply

LoL, yes, it most certainly does and that knowledge is what keeps me warm at night. Reply

you know his insane ass will say they're fake accounts and bough by obama's team or some other bullshit Reply

Obviously. He's so painfully insecure. Reply

lmaooo your icon!



my favorite useless first daughter Reply

I hope Duke doesnt win. I dont understand why they get to play in or around NC every single year. Letss go Villanova (Big East baby) Reply

yeah duke is the worst! have you gone to the tournament at msg? Reply

which tournament? ive been to MSG to see a few college games before. Went this season actually. Never been for the Big East tournament (though I am trying to squeeze my way into a suite if Villanova play Duke in the elite 8. thats supposed to happen at MSG I believe) Reply

Who is ready to #dance?! Reply

im sorry if this is OT, but you mentioned dance, aka music. i cant fucking get "swalla" by jason derulo and nicki minaj out of my head. i hate that i love it.. does anybody have some witchcraft shit i can try?? Reply

Just remember: Every time you stream that song another coin goes into the defense fund of a child rapist. *Poof* Spell broken! Reply

I didn't know we had shill bots on ONTD.



Reddit's impact! Reply

HAWWWKS ROCK CHALK!!! Reply

go nova!



ready to kick all your asses! Reply

idk anything about the NBA so I'm just here for the OP and the real purpose of this post, Tr*mp bashing Reply

literally mte



also she's hella cute in that gif



Edited at 2017-03-16 02:28 am (UTC) Reply

lol it's not the NBA it's college teams! Reply

I know this is a weird thing to focus on, but I love Obama's signature. (Now that's he's gone, I miss all the little things) Reply

Federal judge points to comments from Giuliani, Miller as justification for blocking Trump travel ban https://t.co/xRqdwjJjjU pic.twitter.com/2fArvkcQKy — The Hill (@thehill) March 16, 2017





And then in his bitch fest tonight, Trump said it was basically the same muslim ban as before, which means he just gave the courts more ammo against him, lmao. I'm just here to make fun of Trump losing again.And then in his bitch fest tonight, Trump said it was basically the same muslim ban as before, which means he just gave the courts more ammo against him, lmao. Reply

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 take that u orange turd Reply

Obama every time he gets a new Trump news alert: Reply

my favorite part is when he said it was unprecedented



dude



there is literally a precedent for it Reply

lol seethe, pos. i love it that their own actions are the cause of this fail. Reply

GO HUSKIES 🏀 Reply

The password doesn't work. Was I not supposed to renam the bracket? What am I doing wrong?



Nm, I got it



Nm, I got it

Edited at 2017-03-16 02:27 am (UTC) Reply

ofc he put carolina first bc he has the best taste Reply

I'm like so torn bc yay carolina but also I hate carolina Reply

I only got to see him *once* on campus when he was walking with someone else past the convenience store at Ram's Head lol Reply

This me when my mom cooks that food that I like Reply

I'm gonna need other women's team to start being good, cause I'm sick of UConn tbh. Reply

Connecticut has literally nothing else going for it plz just let us have this Reply

Lmao I went to uconn and this is how I feel. I luckily went 2011-2014 when we won the men/women champs both times. Reply

I stg they fucked up Maryland's seed to make that region more interesting. But UConn is still gonna win it all. Reply

SC WBB all the wayyyy Reply

just made mine and it's trash ofc Reply

Please win Kentucky, I don't want my city to erupt in chaos because of stupid college kids Reply

ontd who do you think is gonna win? idgaf about bball but i made a bracket last night for my friend group and did minimal analysis of the espn stats and mostly just ~went with my gut and picked gonzaga winning it all over kentucky. realistic or nah? Reply

Gonzaga is a good team, but I had them losing to Arizona. Reply

zags are overated. Arizona is gonna smack them Reply

