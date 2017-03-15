Erika Jayne

Real Housewives/VPR Roundup



































-Kordell Stewart recently won $3million dollars from a youtuber who stated that Kordell was gay and that they had dated.
-The Youtuber could not provide any proof of his claims
-In case you forgot, Kordell was married to RHOA Porsha Williams who, after they divorced, insinuated that Kordell swung the other way

Source S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 S9 hS10 S11 S12 S13 S14 S15
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: , , ,