Real Housewives/VPR Roundup

i love erika so fucking much Reply

she's perfect Reply

she's aspirational tbqh. Reply

She's AMAZING! I was living for her shutting Dorit down last episode. Can't wait for the conclusion next week. Reply

I think she's my favorite housewife, out of the ENTIRE franchise tbh... She seems like such a sweetheart but doesn't bullshit you at the same time -- which lbr is pretty admirable...



She's seriously amazing!! Reply

There's something off about Schwartz's brothers lol. idk that whole thing gives me such a weird vibe. The whole family tbh. Reply

Glad I'm not the only one who got that vibe Reply

same. when he said his dad wasn't coming bc of his fear of flying I was like "that's it?" I mean I know phobias can be intense but there are other methods of travel these days. and when Jax said his brothers still lived at home. it all seems strange.



Edited at 2017-03-16 01:58 am (UTC) Reply

ahhh i'm so interested to know the dirt tbh Reply

Yeah, you would think he would just drive? It is his sons wedding, that was weird. Reply

and that they all shared one phone?? Reply

the whole thing was so weird Reply

The whole thing was weird. And the sister couldn't come because she has to "work"? Like... your brother is GETTING MARRIED.



It made me think it was all an excuse to cover up something else - like they hate Katie or didn't want to be on camera. Reply

"Who said that??" ICONIC lmaooo



that video reminded me of this tweet loll

All of my multiple personalities talking to each other at night while I'm trying to sleep pic.twitter.com/60gcKwCUF8 — trent (@trentlilweezy) March 13, 2017





That scene was iconic Reply

OMG the Porsha/Kandi thing and when they edited a flashback to Porsha acting confused and put "Two Minutes Ago"... I was fucking wheezing lmao Reply

Kyle running out of the restaurant for attention kills me every damn time. Reply

Kyle running away at the end always leaves me in stitches. Her and Kim's relationship is so toxic tho. Reply

The scandalized "how dare you????" gets me every time. Reply

the slight speed up makes this amazing lmao Reply

lmao Reply

God how I miss Brandi, but now she doesn't need the show. She's engaged to a billionaire lol Reply

When she gets engaged and hopefully married, Andy better get her ass back on the show! Like I love me some Brandi, I follow her to every thing she does (E! Single show and that food show on FOX) but I wish she would stop tweeting about RH, it makes her seem desperate. Reply

Is she really? I don't follow her. Reply

RHOBH pretty much died after S5. Getting rid of Kim AND Brandi at the same time was a huge mistake. Reply

I think that was the last time I was ever really on Rinna's side. Reply

erika is boring Reply

All she does is try to be a drag queen lol



Next plz Reply

yep. there is ntohing organic about her. shes a culture vulture. she does what the gay men she pays tell her to do and so many people have fallen for it???? Reply

Yes. I don't particularly mind her but I just feel like she's an empty shell filled with drag lingo and twitter memes Reply

boring would be an upgrade for her annoying try-hard poorly styled ass. she ruined this show for me Reply

mte. i'm so over her schtick Reply

"GO TO SLEEP! GO TO SLEEP!!" and "I HAVE NEVER BEEN WITH MULTIPLE PARTNERS!!!" are both still so amazing. Was that New Jersey clip really "iconic" tho, literally every episode has Teresa being dumb while her husband screams at her. Reply

omg i remember when i made the post about the "i am delivert" guy. can't believe he actually won the lawsuit lol. http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/98 308301.html Reply

Have you been keeping up with his shenanigans? Someone uploads all his facebook videos on YouTube and I seriously think he has some sort of mental disorder. Reply

definitely not relevant enough for me to care about, but he seemed like a fame-starved nobody from what i've seen Reply

also that kim vs rinna fight is iconic! Reply

won $3million dollars from a youtuber



Yeaaaa, he's never seeing that money. But I guess it's a moral victory? Reply

he'll get that fool's tax returns intercepted to him for the rest of his life! lmao Reply

I c u Lala....trying to slink back in after no one cared you left the first time. Reply

if erica screaming and crying is about her son.............nope. dont care to hear about the trials and tribulations of the white LAPD cop. Reply

I'm pretty sure that's what it is going to be. We won't be blessed with any actual drama. Reply

Erika is perfect. I literallly said last night, "why is Erika crying? I never want Erika to be sad."



This season is so dry. I only watch so I can listen to bitch sesh the next day. Reply

While I am still one of the few who still loves Bitch Sesh, you should also listen to Watch What Crappens. They are more of a low budget podcast but they are hilarious and they rarely intermingle franchises so they have total eps dedicated to RHOBH/RHOA/VPR/anything Bravo. Reply

I tried to listen and I didn't like it at all 😔 Reply

I still like Bitch Sesh! Is there a reason why people don't? Reply

i listen usually. casey is so funny to me but danielle really sucks. every joke she makes is so literal and obvious and and tryhard. i wish casey did it alone with guests every week. Reply

crappens is amazing, i'm addicted. their summer house eps KILL me Reply

i feel like their recaps are only as good as their impressions haahah like the Melbourne episodes fkn killed me while the Atlanta and VPR stuff is a little too much. also do they have any free time? so crazy Reply

i love erika so much this season



i might actually watch dancing now Reply

same tbh, i love her. Reply

i was so disgusted by bob in the last RHOA episode and wasn't due to his fucking sweating. he is a disgusting piece of shit, i hope he dies. Reply

omg I couldn't believe how he was talking to Sheree. And then she brings it up in the jewelry store and he's laughing his ass off about it. He's crazy. Reply

i was kinda shocked by that whole exchange honestly. he is a monster. Reply

A lot of the men on these shows seem really off and maybe a little sociopathic. Reply

Yeah, I spent some of my twittering about how gross he is. Reply

rhony morocco trip >>> Reply

I'm kind of behind on my Housewives, but I'm really just ready for RHONY to return Reply

yeppp the best one!!! Reply

