Real Housewives/VPR Roundup
Kordell Stewart wins $3 million lawsuit against male YouTube sensation who said they dated. https://t.co/hSUOeHBKsA pic.twitter.com/ZANur8MLHw— Shutdown Corner (@YShutdownCorner) March 15, 2017
-Kordell Stewart recently won $3million dollars from a youtuber who stated that Kordell was gay and that they had dated.
-The Youtuber could not provide any proof of his claims
-In case you forgot, Kordell was married to RHOA Porsha Williams who, after they divorced, insinuated that Kordell swung the other way
She's seriously amazing!!
same. when he said his dad wasn't coming bc of his fear of flying I was like "that's it?" I mean I know phobias can be intense but there are other methods of travel these days. and when Jax said his brothers still lived at home. it all seems strange.
Edited at 2017-03-16 01:58 am (UTC)
It made me think it was all an excuse to cover up something else - like they hate Katie or didn't want to be on camera.
"Who said that??" ICONIC lmaooo
that video reminded me of this tweet loll
faaaaaveee
Next plz
Yeaaaa, he's never seeing that money. But I guess it's a moral victory?
I c u Lala....trying to slink back in after no one cared you left the first time.
This season is so dry. I only watch so I can listen to bitch sesh the next day.
i might actually watch dancing now