ET goes bts of The Flash/Supergirl musical "crossover"
-When asked if we will see Iris do more investigative work, specifically to uncovering who Savitar is:
No. She knows that fans have been clamoring to see Iris put her skills and job to use but it isn't happening. She hopes that they will remedy that next season.
-When she heard that Iris played a big role in the crossover:
She was surprised to hear that since she doesnt actually crossover, but she actually gets to participate in a "crossover". Iris is being more "crossed over" and Iris will be a totally new person in the musical.
Jesse L Martin deserves all the plum roles and all the awards.
She deserves better than The Flash tbh...
I worry this will be my last Supergirl ep for a while.
We'll have to see how I feel about it after I see it.