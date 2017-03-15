CanaryCry

ET goes bts of The Flash/Supergirl musical "crossover"







-When asked if we will see Iris do more investigative work, specifically to uncovering who Savitar is:
No. She knows that fans have been clamoring to see Iris put her skills and job to use but it isn't happening. She hopes that they will remedy that next season.

-When she heard that Iris played a big role in the crossover:
She was surprised to hear that since she doesnt actually crossover, but she actually gets to participate in a "crossover". Iris is being more "crossed over" and Iris will be a totally new person in the musical.




















Source S2 S3 S4
Image and video hosting by TinyPic
Tagged: , , ,