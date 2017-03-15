Arrow 5x17 "Kapiushon" promo

this episode was so good.



adrian is officially my favorite big bad. Reply

Thread

Link

Spoil me! Because I am so not in for watching oliver going crazy over susan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no lie oliver spent more of the episode worried about felicity/helix and dealing with adrian than worry about/looking for susan. when he saved her they talked for like 10 seconds and she left lol. there's good oliver/diggle, felicity/helix, and felicity/curtis in it.



the episode was good. i was dreading it after the promo last week and was pleasantly surprised.



and josh is amazing now that prometheus' identity has been revealed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes felicity/helix!! That's all I'm interested in!



Funny how now oliver and I'm guessing curtis are noticing something is up with her. God I miss rory! He knew and was worried and of course they send him away.



The way Josh is playing things he seems to have learned a thing or two from Jason Begh. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I had it on in the background while cleaning the house and JFC it was SHIT! Just the absolute worst its ever been. I don't remember the last time I was this enraged by a show.



At this point I'm hoping the main cast does something sooo unbelievably abhorrent that The CW has no choice but to cancel it.



But that's just my opinion, I'm sure more fans agree with yours :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oblig Katie Cassidy deserved better. Reply

Thread

Link

Preach it! Though I've actually managed to calm my rage but I am sure it will return in 2 weeks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just coming in here to say that I like your Thea icon.

Reply

Thread

Link

ty! i loved it when i found it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





this clapback alone



talia is so greatthis clapback alone Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr! I'm only continuing to watch this show because of her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked her before but i love her her now! Rooting for Adrain and Talia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The show is not really keeping my interest, but I am glad Felicity actually has a plot of her own. Reply

Thread

Link

Talia is amazing! At this point I am rooting for Adrain and Talia.



I saw him killing his wife coming. Which sucks for her.he is such an asshole.



Felicity going down the helix rabbit hole!! This pleases me. I really want to know what Alena and helix have up their sleeves.



Curtis telling felicity about oliver and diggle not knowing exactly what she was doing or really knowing what is going on with helix just pissed me off. They haven't bothered to really check on her so...yup nope. Reply

Thread

Link