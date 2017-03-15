Arrow 5x17 "Kapiushon" promo
“THE BREAKING POINT — Prometheus (Josh Segarra) goes to great lengths to break Oliver (Stephen Amell). Meanwhile, in the flashbacks, Anatoly (guest star David Nykl) becomes worried about Oliver’s increasingly violent tendencies, which come to a head in a brutal confrontation. Kevin Tancharoen directed the episode written by Brian Ford Sullivan & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#517). Original airdate 3/22/2017.”
adrian is officially my favorite big bad.
the episode was good. i was dreading it after the promo last week and was pleasantly surprised.
and josh is amazing now that prometheus' identity has been revealed.
Funny how now oliver and I'm guessing curtis are noticing something is up with her. God I miss rory! He knew and was worried and of course they send him away.
The way Josh is playing things he seems to have learned a thing or two from Jason Begh. :)
At this point I'm hoping the main cast does something sooo unbelievably abhorrent that The CW has no choice but to cancel it.
But that's just my opinion, I'm sure more fans agree with yours :)
this clapback alone
I saw him killing his wife coming. Which sucks for her.he is such an asshole.
Felicity going down the helix rabbit hole!! This pleases me. I really want to know what Alena and helix have up their sleeves.
Curtis telling felicity about oliver and diggle not knowing exactly what she was doing or really knowing what is going on with helix just pissed me off. They haven't bothered to really check on her so...yup nope.