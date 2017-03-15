Survivor 34x02 - Survivor Jackpot

Bye Caleb Reply

i thought he was going to get medevac'd again when he slipped and fell on the rocks. Reply

i was not here for that "sandra is a heartless bitch" edit over the goddamn goats. homegirl is puerto rican and probably has had some good goat stew in her life Reply

Ya know ... I've watched "Survivor" since day one. But in the last few years, my interest has faded considerably. Turning the show into an endless hunt for immunity idols (which aren't really "hidden" anymore) to force a #blindside kind of ruined it.



It doesn't even bother me I've spoiled myself on tonight's episode by reading this post. Reply

I was so glad when they let the goats go, idk it just didn't feel right Reply

Same. And I'm glad they didn't decide to kill the mother and let the baby go, who would have died like immediately. I was kind of surprised no one realized that tbh. Reply

Can someone refresh my memory? People seem to not really like Troyzan and I can't remember what he did during his original season that would make people dislike him.



Hali made me laugh at tribal council with her 'My closing statement' speech. I know she's not a game changer but I'm glad she stayed over Caleb and hope she makes it far. Reply

I remember him being on One World, but that season is a bit foggy in my brain and my dislike for Colton may have trumped dislike for the other players. Reply

This is pretty much how I feel about that season. I hated Colton so much and felt awful for the guy he was racist towards (and I also did not like that older dude who thought it was dumb for people to be talking about racism in this day and age) and seriously cannot remember anything else.



Edited at 2017-03-16 03:12 am (UTC) Reply

Could that have been Tarzan? I know Tarzan & Troyzan were on the same season. Reply

Oh FUCK no... I would have lost my shit had they killed those goats for a stupid game show. It's not like their starving.





my animal loving ass can barely handle the poor chickens. Reply

I mean they kinda are starving just a bit. but i did think it was funny that there was all this hoopla about killing goats when they had chickens like right there... Reply

I don't like that either. But I'm one of those asshole vegans that no one wants to hear from, ya know? I just can't look into an animals eyes and kill it.



I mean I get the eggs and fish.... even though I couldn't do it. But seriously? Let the damn things lay eggs and leave the goats alone.



lmaooo no but I feel ya. my issue was more so... these people gonna pretend they feel bad about a baby goat but i bet you they eat processed meat at home but ok Reply

yeah, I get it. LOL



Hence why this asshole vegan stays quiet most of the time. When I bring it up that they eat meat but don't slaughter them themselves (out of sight/mind) and then get sanctimonious over the killing of something they deems as 'cute', etc...I don't want to start the argument that meat eaters condone animal abuse but when my mate eats a burger and then freaks out about animal cruelty, I'm like.... O_o



IDK, I grew up on a farm and that was enough for me not to eat/use animal products. Same goes for testing/leather/fur.



Gonna go crawl back my under my rock now....



I'm not a vegetarian, but I don't think I'd be able to kill an animal myself. I've been fishing/crabbing but never hunting or anything, but if I had to kill chickens or other animals myself I think I'd end up becoming a vegetarian. Reply

I haven't watched this episode yet (don't care that I was spoiled, I literally don't remember who this dude is, lol). But, I watched last weeks episode earlier. I'm glad Tony is gone cause his OTT paranoia and producers obviously just handing him hidden immunity idols was annoying - but I also want Sandra gone. I'm still annoyed that she won the 2nd time. Reply

two people i can't stand gone in the first two weeks, i am so #blessed. (except that someone else i hate makes final 3 according to spoilers lol) Reply

lmao so Caleb has the second least played days (18) for a returning player, only Francesca has less Reply

The goat scene stressed me out way too much. So glad they didn't kill them.



Don't care that Caleb's gone - meh. Reply

Love the icon <3 Reply

Cirie and Sandra live another day <3



I love this trend of the men leaving early. I know it's an unpopular opinion, but I fucking hated Tony his original season and am so glad he's gone. Reply

I agree so much! People like Tony? He was the absolute worst and Woo taking him to the final two made me dislike Woo for being so dumb (I liked Woo early on but never thought he would make it to the end).



I was watching last week's episode with my friend and when Tony got voted out I blurted out "Dreams do come true". Tony was so awful on his season I was not looking forward to another season with him.



I would be so happy if most of the men got booted early in the game. Reply

Malcolm can stick around (bc I love him) and Jeff Varner, but as far as I'm concerned, the rest can go one right after the other. Reply

lmfao yeah is the big game changer this season that men leave first because please dear god Reply

I was much more interested in last week's tribal council with Tony & Sandra. This week just picking off the two people who were previously on the other tribe and it being a matter of deciding which one should go home first just isn't as interesting to watch. Reply

Agreed, it was a really boring tribal. Reply

Tony & Caleb being in the first few boots = glorious



I really don't care for most of these returning people though. They are all so yesterdays news~~ especially when some of them have returned before. I think the last "returning players" season that I really enjoyed was with Courtney & Tyson.



I'm def rooting for Zeke and Michaela tbh Reply

Unfortunate torso Reply

Great results. Don't even watch this, but I'm happy. Reply

