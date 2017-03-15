Survivor 34x02 - Survivor Jackpot
The new formed Nuku and Tavua tribes both won immunity sending Mana to tribal council. Caleb was sent home at his first tribal council across two seasons, and on the same day he was medical evacuated in his previous season. He was voted out 5 - 1 over Hali.
It doesn't even bother me I've spoiled myself on tonight's episode by reading this post.
Hali made me laugh at tribal council with her 'My closing statement' speech. I know she's not a game changer but I'm glad she stayed over Caleb and hope she makes it far.
my animal loving ass can barely handle the poor chickens.
I mean I get the eggs and fish.... even though I couldn't do it. But seriously? Let the damn things lay eggs and leave the goats alone.
Hence why this asshole vegan stays quiet most of the time. When I bring it up that they eat meat but don't slaughter them themselves (out of sight/mind) and then get sanctimonious over the killing of something they deems as 'cute', etc...I don't want to start the argument that meat eaters condone animal abuse but when my mate eats a burger and then freaks out about animal cruelty, I'm like.... O_o
IDK, I grew up on a farm and that was enough for me not to eat/use animal products. Same goes for testing/leather/fur.
Gonna go crawl back my under my rock now....
Don't care that Caleb's gone - meh.
I love this trend of the men leaving early. I know it's an unpopular opinion, but I fucking hated Tony his original season and am so glad he's gone.
I was watching last week's episode with my friend and when Tony got voted out I blurted out "Dreams do come true". Tony was so awful on his season I was not looking forward to another season with him.
I would be so happy if most of the men got booted early in the game.
I really don't care for most of these returning people though. They are all so yesterdays news~~ especially when some of them have returned before. I think the last "returning players" season that I really enjoyed was with Courtney & Tyson.
I'm def rooting for Zeke and Michaela tbh