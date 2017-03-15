'Beauty and the Beast' won't be shown in Malaysia after Disney refuses to cut gay scene
Following up from Malaysia postponing the release of 'Beauty and the Beast', it has been revealed to the surprise of no one that the country's issue with the film was the inclusion of a gay character in the film. Malaysia prohibits homosexuality due to Sharia law and carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison as well as a whipping.
Malaysia’s Film Censorship Board would release the film if Disney complied in removing four and a half minutes from the film depicting the gay subplot. Disney refused the request to censor their film and has pulled the film's release from the country indefinitely.
i'm glad that disney is refusing to cut scenes from the film but 1 lol @ this film being touted as ~lgbt representation~ when they included the most subtle non-event possible and 2 this is why groups like salaam canada (n its equivalents worldwide) are so important.
ugh who cares i won't watch this movie anyway. the press tour exhausted all my interest. BatB used to be one of my favourites, now i feel like it's ruined :( thank god i still have the vhs god knows where!
Why didn't they make Prince Adam a woman and be done with it, tbh. Now that's the kind of representation I want to see.
