'Beauty and the Beast' won't be shown in Malaysia after Disney refuses to cut gay scene



Following up from Malaysia postponing the release of 'Beauty and the Beast', it has been revealed to the surprise of no one that the country's issue with the film was the inclusion of a gay character in the film. Malaysia prohibits homosexuality due to Sharia law and carries a punishment of up to 20 years in prison as well as a whipping.

Malaysia’s Film Censorship Board would release the film if Disney complied in removing four and a half minutes from the film depicting the gay subplot. Disney refused the request to censor their film and has pulled the film's release from the country indefinitely.

