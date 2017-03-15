'Beauty and the Beast' won't be shown in Malaysia after Disney refuses to cut gay scene

What gay scene? As far as I know it's just LeFou dancing with a random dude in drag?? And that's just... ugh. smh Disney I don't want your garbage LGBT+ "representation". Reply

Thread

Link

Tumblr is claiming that there's a better scene right at the end, but if they're only trying to cut 4:30 then I'm​ doubtful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh Tumblr is the hellsite that considers the two seconds in the Frozen bathouse to be representation, so... yeah. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

In China, men dressing in women's clothing is banned on tv so this is hardly surprising. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He isn't dancing with a man in drag. The moment with drag (and I wouldn't even call it that to be honest) happens earlier. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well fuck Sharia law, I guess! Reply

Thread

Link

why we need a muslim ban!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trump was right all along. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You're for it? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

all this kerfuffle when disney is doing the absolute least when it comes to the gay character Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr. this isn't even a good relationship to promote if they had shown anything real. Gaston is a total abusive asshole and treats LeFou like shit. LeFou, you can do better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis, it's BatB, it's not like its the poster movie for the perfect relationship guide Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Have you seen dat dude? Bruh need to take some serious self care and like, yea love yo damn self LeFou. Oh and don't even take a whole page from Sam Smith, sis. Gaston ain't shit in bed anyways Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR?? They put the absolute minimum effort in, and yet it's still ~offensive. Two dissimilar yet equally charming forms of homophobia imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not shocking but I'm glad Disney is standing their ground. I know lots of people are upset it's LeFou but I'm still happy it's him. Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't been paying too much attention to the faggotry in this movie aside from being aware there is some homoerotic subtext, but what exactly is "the gay scene" that has straights shook? Reply

Thread

Link

There is nothing but just because there are talks of "homosexual" subtext people are up in arms. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

at the end of the movie, belle turns to beast and goes, "now that you've been freed from your cursed form, it's time to free the gays." the clock and the candlestick just start 69ing on the floor of the castle ballroom. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't believe they plagiarised my transformative works like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What kind of sexually liberated film! Beastiality, homosexuality, 69ing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well I'm high and made the great decision to google beauty and the beast gay porn and let me tell you, it is definitely out there Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they briefly show lefou's bedroom and it's covered in photoshopped images of gaston in bondage

racy stuff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Malaysia and sharia law can go sodomize eachother Reply

Thread

Link

I grew up seeing straight people everywhere and I'm still gay Reply

Thread

Link

idk, man. I saw the gay scene and I suddenly have this strange urge to suck dick... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, but I'm a girl. What does it all mean? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

well clearly this means there isn't enough films about heterosexuals. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Everytime I see a hot guy, suddenly I get the craving to suck dick. Have I been infected? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not shocking coming from a country that has government deeply tied w. religious beliefs. No worries though, America's soon to follow! Reply

Thread

Link

People are doing the most with Disney doing the fucking least omg.



Also WTF is Gaston's face in that picture?



Edited at 2017-03-16 12:32 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i see you op



i'm glad that disney is refusing to cut scenes from the film but 1 lol @ this film being touted as ~lgbt representation~ when they included the most subtle non-event possible and 2 this is why groups like salaam canada (n its equivalents worldwide) are so important.



but anyway. thanks for the wank bait op! Reply

Thread

Link

lol i didnt notice who the OP was. suddenly makes sense lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo I should have guessed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just popped out of that Armond White post from weeks ago so now that's just who the OP is to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NP. I'm glad people are offended on behalf of governments who whip and imprison gay people, shows where their priorities are. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Who here is defending the government? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

making fun of you & your obsession means someone supports state-sactioned homophobia now? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so transparent right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is the homosexual bit really that big?! i thought it was like a 20 second tiny thing? also why didn't they just make Lumière and Cogsworth the gay characters?



ugh who cares i won't watch this movie anyway. the press tour exhausted all my interest. BatB used to be one of my favourites, now i feel like it's ruined :( thank god i still have the vhs god knows where! Reply

Thread

Link

but do you still have a vcr? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my mum kept all our old vhs and a player, idk if it works i just know it exists..somewhere in some box probably in the basement (?) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I refuse to consider this year's "woke" BATB anywhere near related to the 1991 BATB so I can enjoy the former. But goddamn did Disney/Emma do the most with this monstrosity. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

also why didn't they just make Lumière and Cogsworth the gay characters?



Why didn't they make Prince Adam a woman and be done with it, tbh. Now that's the kind of representation I want to see. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's okay to be gay Reply

Thread

Link

what about bi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wanna be bi? give it a try! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

shout out to the bis, you ain't gotta pick a side, and if you in the closet, shorty, you ain't gotta hide. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Disney is probably seething rn because the character is not even gay lol



Bloop @ Disney Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't the writer or whatever confirm it on the side? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did he? I've heard so many different things lol including the Emma Watson "I love how Disney made it so subtle an amazing" comments



Emma Watson, Disney and Malaysia can fuck off tbh lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

....I doubt they are seething since they are the ones who made the choice to not censor their film over having Malaysia show it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OP continues being a racist quack Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao as soon as I saw 'Malaysia' I checked the OP and sure enough...



Stay being an obvious baiting islamphobe, OP.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If you're going to call me a meaningless term used to excuse whipping of gay people then at least spell it right. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ikr?



I usually lurk ONTD and this isn't the first time I've seen Malaysia related post made by this OP and of course it has something to do with Islam. Everytime something like this happen, I think he get some sick satisfaction from it because he feels like his islamophobia is justfified.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why are you an apologist for bigots who oppress gay people? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link