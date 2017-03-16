15 Greatest Simpsons Characters Who Only Appeared In One Episode
14. GUY INCOGNITO
First appearance: S06E11 - "Fear of Flying"
About: Guy Incognito is a man who, except for having a mustache, slightly lighter-colored muzzle and an unusual accent, looks and sounds exactly like Homer.
The resemblance to Homer has proven to be very unfortunate for Guy, as it has gotten him into trouble on at least one occasion.
Where Guy lives is unknown, though his appearance and manner of speaking suggest he is an English foreigner.
12. LAURA POWERS
First appearance: S04E08- New Kid on the Block
About: Laura Powers is a tomboyish teenage girl who lived next door to the Simpsons. She is the only child of single-parent divorcée Ruth Powers. She is known to be the first crush of Bart. Her jacket has a corporal insignia on it.
9. LEON KOMPOWSKY
First appearance: S03E01 - Stark Raving Dad
About: Leon Kompowsky is a mental patient who thinks that he is Michael Jackson, but later confirmed that he now knows that he isn't Jackson.
6. MR. BERGSTROM
First appearance: S02E19
About: Mr. Bergstrom is a substitute teacher, who took over for Ms. Hoover after she believed she had Lyme Disease and Lisa immediately took to him because he was the kind of male role model she needed in her life. However, after Ms. Hoover returned, he had to leave Springfield.
2. HANK SCORPIO
First appearance: S08E02
About: Hank Scorpio is an evil genius and owner of Globex Corporation.
could someone tell me what episodes i should watch?
how? why? HOW?
as someone who talks to their sibling in simpsons quotes, it was difficult to understand
Individual episodes: Marge vs. the Monorail, Lisa's Sax, Mother Simpson, Maggie Makes Three, Lisa's Wedding, Itchy and Scratchy Land, The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson, Who Shot Mr. Burns Part 1 & 2, Lisa the Iconoclast... honestly there are way too many.
The Treehouse of Horror Specials (seasons 2 - 10)
watch seasons 2-7. those are the best ones imo. seasons 8 and 9 have some good episodes, but after that it get verrrrry hit or miss. season 1 is kinda sad to me and i don't tend to rewatch that one much. seasons 5 and 6 are my absolute favs, but season 3 has 'homer at the bat' and one of my all-time fav episodes 'homer alone.'
i mean, english
I never got this joke as a kid.
I can't find a video bc it just links to creepy OJ stuff </3
Omg I'm literally cackling
I've been saying "I'm familiar with the works of Pablo Neruda" all the time lately & god knows why
He's my soulmate.
I was confused about this for years, but I heard an interview with Mike Reiss, who has been with the show since the beginning, and he cleared up the confusion.
Michael Jackson was at the voice recording session, but he brought his "official impersonator" to do his voice in the series.
For “Stark Raving Dad,” Michael Jackson wanted to be credited under a pseudonym (John Jay Smith). He told the staff that he wanted to do the speaking but not the singing parts “to trick his brothers,” although in reality, he was probably not contractually permitted to sing, as Smith told TMZ on Saturday night. Jackson did not take credit for “Do the Bartman” because of his label contract, which may have included singing restrictions. Jackson did record “Happy Birthday, Lisa” (which he either wrote or co-wrote) at The Simpsons’ studio. The recording is safely snug in the archives. The song in the episode is sung by Kipp Lennon of the band Venice, who has sung numerous times for The Simpsons, including “Flaming Moe’s” and more recently, the track “Waverly Hills” (from the season 20 episode “Waverly Hills 9-0-2-1 D’oh”).
There have also been rumors that Jackson switched the recordings so that his version of “Happy Birthday, Lisa” actually made it into the episode, but that is not true; Kipp Lennon sings on the show.
Although Jackson’s name wasn’t on the episode, fans knew it was him, further fueled by the creators’ lack of strong denial in the season three press conference. Chris Ledesma, the music editor of The Simpsons, said yesterday via Twitter, “I was amused back then when some reported that MJ did his singing but an impersonator spoke his lines (the reverse is true).”
this and "mother simpson" are two of the best/most tender episodes imo
idk a bunch of guys hanging out in the woods, seems kinda gay
top 5 for sure.