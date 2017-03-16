15 Greatest Simpsons Characters Who Only Appeared In One Episode

as someone who has never watched a single episode of the simpsons

did you just arrive on this planet? were you born today?



how? why? HOW?

MTE how is that even humanly possible? I remember at one point where i lived it was on like 5 times a day on different channels.

i have a friend whose parents were pretty strict with what they could watch growing up so she never watched it as a kid and then once they let go, she had no interest in watching it so she never saw it



as someone who talks to their sibling in simpsons quotes, it was difficult to understand

I know too many people who haven't which fucks me up bc I literally watch an episode a day, lol

lmao mte. There's a lot of super popular things in pop culture that I've never seen, but even I have seen The Simpsons.



Edited at 2017-03-16 01:05 am (UTC)

I love the Monorail episode

seasons 2-13 - ALL OF IT

homerpalooza, bart of darkness, marge vs the monorail are my faves, plus mother simpson & and maggie makes three for more heartfelt episodes

$pringfield is one of my favorite episodes ever.



Edited at 2017-03-16 12:31 am (UTC)

Just binge watch seasons four and five

Seasons 4-8 are my personal favourites. Consistently good episodes.



Individual episodes: Marge vs. the Monorail, Lisa's Sax, Mother Simpson, Maggie Makes Three, Lisa's Wedding, Itchy and Scratchy Land, The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson, Who Shot Mr. Burns Part 1 & 2, Lisa the Iconoclast... honestly there are way too many.



Edited at 2017-03-16 12:42 am (UTC)

And Maggie makes three!

Skim the first season. Watch 2 - 10.

Season 7, Summer of 4 ft 2

The episode that *NSYNC is on

just watch seasons 1-10.

Homer vs the city of new york



The Treehouse of Horror Specials (seasons 2 - 10)

everything until season 13 (you can skip season 1 and 2)

El Viaje Misterioso de nuestro jomer is my favorite episode.

The Simpsons has so many great cultural references. The older episodes are so good.

all of them until like season 12

GURL WHAT omg fix this right away oMFG



watch seasons 2-7. those are the best ones imo. seasons 8 and 9 have some good episodes, but after that it get verrrrry hit or miss. season 1 is kinda sad to me and i don't tend to rewatch that one much. seasons 5 and 6 are my absolute favs, but season 3 has 'homer at the bat' and one of my all-time fav episodes 'homer alone.'

Do you have access to FXX? Simpsons is so great, you'll benefit from watching all of them (almost all of them season 11-12 gets iffy and you should stop there)

senor dingdong is the best one time character.

agreed, that's my favorite episode <3

why do birds suddenly appear...why do birds suddenly appear...why do birds suddenly appear...why do birds suddenly appear...why do birds suddenly appear...why do birds suddenly appear...why do birds suddenly appear...why do birds suddenly appear...why do birds suddenly appear...why do birds suddenly appear...why do birds suddenly appear...why do birds suddenly appear...why do birds suddenly appear...

i have a test tomorrow in birds suddenly appear



i mean, english

I never got this joke as a kid.



I'm gonna spam this post.I never got this joke as a kid.

the simpsons is seriously the best show for watching back as an adult for all the jokes you never got as a kid



Reply

Idk why this scene makes me laugh so much I think it's Homer's line delivery

my favourite has to be "we could be murderers!" and Homer's like "Could have been. If we didn't have kids"



I can't find a video bc it just links to creepy OJ stuff </3

This is one of my all time favourite bits.

"And the we'd get the chair"



Omg I'm literally cackling

I don't remember this. what's the joke?

i absolutely need a hank scorpio icon

I didn't even give you my coat!

probably misses his old glasses

I never fail to get a little teary eyed when I see Mr. Bergstrom leave and Lisa opens the note. I think it's a really powerful scene.

I love that episode

I agree, I love that scene.

yess <3



yess <3

They parodied that in a later episode when Marge does writes the note and give it to Lisa and Lisa's like "Mom, that's been done already" and she points to a framed picture of Mr Bergstrom and the note lmao.

lisa eps were rly great nd emotional! she's honestly like a big part of why i am the way i am lol

Leon Kompowsky was weird for me as a kid, I really didn't get it.



I've been saying "I'm familiar with the works of Pablo Neruda" all the time lately & god knows why

i pound my fist and say "where's my burrito" whenever i'm refreshing the tracking info for a package

Also "everything's coming up Milhouse!" when I do something that's​ equally pathetic as it is good

lol same

When my friend got married, the best man quotes Pablo Neruda and my boyfriend and I looked at each and and said "I am familiar with the work of Pablo Neruda" at the same time.



He's my soulmate.

Homer's assistant Karl!

It blew my mind when I found out that Michael Jackson actually did voice Leon.

No, he did not.



I was confused about this for years, but I heard an interview with Mike Reiss, who has been with the show since the beginning, and he cleared up the confusion.



Michael Jackson was at the voice recording session, but he brought his "official impersonator" to do his voice in the series. Reply

i thought it was always that he did the dialogue but was unable to record the vocals for the birthday song at the end and they had to bring in an impersonator for that??

So it's only him for the song?

Yeardley Smith and some other guy from the show confirm that MJ did the speaking parts but couldn't sing:



For “Stark Raving Dad,” Michael Jackson wanted to be credited under a pseudonym (John Jay Smith). He told the staff that he wanted to do the speaking but not the singing parts “to trick his brothers,” although in reality, he was probably not contractually permitted to sing, as Smith told TMZ on Saturday night. Jackson did not take credit for “Do the Bartman” because of his label contract, which may have included singing restrictions. Jackson did record “Happy Birthday, Lisa” (which he either wrote or co-wrote) at The Simpsons’ studio. The recording is safely snug in the archives. The song in the episode is sung by Kipp Lennon of the band Venice, who has sung numerous times for The Simpsons, including “Flaming Moe’s” and more recently, the track “Waverly Hills” (from the season 20 episode “Waverly Hills 9-0-2-1 D’oh”).



There have also been rumors that Jackson switched the recordings so that his version of “Happy Birthday, Lisa” actually made it into the episode, but that is not true; Kipp Lennon sings on the show.

Although Jackson’s name wasn’t on the episode, fans knew it was him, further fueled by the creators’ lack of strong denial in the season three press conference. Chris Ledesma, the music editor of The Simpsons, said yesterday via Twitter, “I was amused back then when some reported that MJ did his singing but an impersonator spoke his lines (the reverse is true).” Reply

Really? I read in vanity fair years ago that it was him for the most part, and the whole cast found it awkward and exciting

no. Michael did the speaking parts. The impersonator did the singing parts.

this q w e e n better be on the list

she's been in more than one episode but she is my fave of all time, esp because meryl voices her

omg i had no idea she was in more than one

huh? Meryl Streep?

yellow trash.

OMG

The Mr. Bergstrom episode always makes me so sad.

This episode hits me so hard, it's so real for me. #SappyAunt

omg yes

aw :'(



this and "mother simpson" are two of the best/most tender episodes imo

Tears tbh

I hate when people change the meme to "him" bc of how deep this episode is, lmao :(

ME @ this phenom:

I always tear up at that scene

I forgot about this :')

This is so, so sweet.

The "You are Lisa Simpson" thing was so fucking deep tbh sometimes I think back to that from time to time when I feel shitty

The early Lisa episodes were amazing. This scene also gives Marge a lot of revealing complexity:



Reply

Yes! I remember rewatching this scene a few years back and realizing how good it was

FUCK this episode always gives me the weepies man.

OHHHHH MAAAAAAAANNN :'(

i wish marge was my mother :'(

I know the monorail episode is great, but I think Hank Scorpio should be number one.

Also Jon from the episode when Homer is forced to confront his homophobia

That's one of my favorite episodes.

we work hard... and we play hard.

But that's our word for making fun of YOU guys!



idk a bunch of guys hanging out in the woods, seems kinda gay

Parent

