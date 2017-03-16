15 Greatest Simpsons Characters Who Only Appeared In One Episode



GUY INCOGNITO

14. GUY INCOGNITO



First appearance: S06E11 - "Fear of Flying"

About: Guy Incognito is a man who, except for having a mustache, slightly lighter-colored muzzle and an unusual accent, looks and sounds exactly like Homer.

The resemblance to Homer has proven to be very unfortunate for Guy, as it has gotten him into trouble on at least one occasion.

Where Guy lives is unknown, though his appearance and manner of speaking suggest he is an English foreigner.

LAURA POWERS

12. LAURA POWERS



First appearance: S04E08- New Kid on the Block

About: Laura Powers is a tomboyish teenage girl who lived next door to the Simpsons. She is the only child of single-parent divorcée Ruth Powers. She is known to be the first crush of Bart. Her jacket has a corporal insignia on it.

LEON KOMPOWSKY

9. LEON KOMPOWSKY



First appearance: S03E01 - Stark Raving Dad

About: Leon Kompowsky is a mental patient who thinks that he is Michael Jackson, but later confirmed that he now knows that he isn't Jackson.

6. MR. BERGSTROM

6. MR. BERGSTROM



First appearance: S02E19

About: Mr. Bergstrom is a substitute teacher, who took over for Ms. Hoover after she believed she had Lyme Disease and Lisa immediately took to him because he was the kind of male role model she needed in her life. However, after Ms. Hoover returned, he had to leave Springfield.

HANK SCORPIO

2. HANK SCORPIO



First appearance: S08E02

About: Hank Scorpio is an evil genius and owner of Globex Corporation.

source 12345
Tagged: , ,