Hugh Jackman did not want Logan's ending but changed his mind eventually
As we know now, Logan dies at the end of the movie but Hugh thought it might be more powerful to leave it open. Hugh and director James Mangold discussed the endings of the various movies which influenced the look and theme of Logan like The Wrestler, Shane and The Gauntlet. But Hugh initially wanted the ending to be like Unforgiven where Clint Eastwood's character doesn't die and has to reconcile with his fate. But the major difference is that the Wolverine is not a normal human character and it is poignant for someone indestructable to finally experience the feeling of death.
Are you still recovering from that ending, ONTD? I have never truly appreciated how amazing Hugh is but this movie has taken my love for him to the next level. Hope he can finally pick more interesting projects.
I feel like a quiet ending would've been more appropriate and less cheesy.
i also thought that her suddenly calling him daddy didnt make sense and wasnt earned. not the emotion or sadness mind you but idk how quickly she reconciled w the fact that wolverine was her dad....
also questions like how did such a powerful mutant like jean die? i know everyone hated them together but i hope logan-jean had some good days in the movie universe. and i would like to see magneto's death...
It's also going to be in the back of my mind that it still goes to shit for all of them. And I was so happy about that damn DoFP epilogue!!
Loved the movie. Seeing it again Friday.
I didn't necessarily think Charles would die (again), tho, and the context of that was really hard. 😪 And then the BARELY EXPLAINED plot point about him accidentally killing all/some of the X-Men (?!?!), that I did not at all see coming, obvs. What is canon anymore?!
i thought it was good that the film didnt deal with tiresome exposition.prof x's confession was ambiguous yet clear. his attack+cornsyrup finished off all mutants
either way, the x-men are screwed.. :(
But legit had no idea Logan was, too. I had the pleasure of having Entertainment Weekly ruin that for me. The issue that came out the same day as the movie wad delivered to my house and straight up said in it "the decision to kill off Wolverine was..." etc. etc. I hadn't seen the movie yet. I tried to pretend I'd read it wrong (darted my eyes away immediately) but nevertheless had the lingering thought during the whole third act that he wasn't going to make it.
Thanks, EW. From the bottom of my heart:
"Logan" is a really, really dark movie.
I was sad for the rest of the night.
Still wanna see it again tho.
And I wish to high hell that we could have gotten Hugh's Wolverine on screen with Ryan's Deadpool just once.
Origins does not count.
I like to pretend it was a separate future because I liked seeing how happy and alive everyone was!
for me:
1) superman (1978)
2) logan
3) x2
4) dark knight
5) spiderman 2
6) iron man
7) winter soldier