Hugh Jackman did not want Logan's ending but changed his mind eventually

Him dying there was appropriate. That sappy music trying to force emotion slightly turned me off the scene, though.



I feel like a quiet ending would've been more appropriate and less cheesy. Reply

exactly. the background music was so bad throughout the movie. they dropped the ball on that one.



i also thought that her suddenly calling him daddy didnt make sense and wasnt earned. not the emotion or sadness mind you but idk how quickly she reconciled w the fact that wolverine was her dad.... Reply

Her calling him "dad" was really jarring to me too, but lol, I still fucking cried Reply

yeah i was like "the fuck is this??" but I was still fighting back tears Reply

She knew from the beginning that he was her dad though. I thought it was semi earned from the whole dressing like father/daughter in Vegas that she wanted. And he came to help her which i thought was great acting on her part because she looked so happy. One girl in the theater cried. I was like wtf at the dramatic music. Reply

it's over buddy

let it go Reply

How insightful of you Reply

thanks frodo Reply

I finally saw it last night, I thought the end was perfect and especially the line about him finally knowing what that feels like.



I thought it was a weird line because... if anyone would know the experience of "death" it would be the guy who can come back from near death over and over. And death is like... what someone experiences once... so.... ???? Reply

i thought he was talking about finally knowing what it feels like to know parental love. Reply

he was talking about knowing what it was like to feel like a family w/ laura. Charles mentioned something about it before so it was calling back to it Reply

Yeah what teetersslow said. Remember Charles tells him that he has to let himself feel what a family feels like. Reply

I took it to mean he could finally be at peace and die, since he would probably take his regenerative abilities for granted. I like the ambiguity of it tbh. Reply

sorry! i agree that the ending was perfect for this movie! but i love the xmen and i dont think i'll ever see them again in any capacity without thinking about how miserably they all died. like idk what's wrong with me. i didnt cry in the theatre but it has been haunting me for days. prof x and logan deserved better....



also questions like how did such a powerful mutant like jean die? i know everyone hated them together but i hope logan-jean had some good days in the movie universe. and i would like to see magneto's death... Reply

The second the credits started to roll I immediately thought, "How the fuck am I supposed to care about another team up X-men movie??" Like the one they'll be filming this summer that's set in the damn 90s and is another stab at the Dark Phoenix storyline?? KEEP IT.



It's also going to be in the back of my mind that it still goes to shit for all of them. And I was so happy about that damn DoFP epilogue!! Reply

I'm assuming Jean's death was self destruction like it is canonically. Reply

you mean the comics?? the x3 death was wiped away by dofp Reply

I didn't like the fact they never answered that bc I was wondering how Charles could've killed them all with someone as powerful as Jean being there. couldn't she have stopped him? Reply

I wouldn't have been mad at an open ending, tbh.



Loved the movie. Seeing it again Friday. Reply

same...i even sat thru the credits just to see a claw coming out of the grave...lol @ my flop ass. mangold did not pander lol Reply

I always Google to see if there's an after credits scene. Saves time. Lol Reply

My whole theater sat through the credits, surprisingly. I think we were all waiting for a little *wink* in the credits. It kinda left us feeling "oh" when there was nothing. Reply

I kind of assumed going in that he'd die, tbh -- it was confirmed to be Hugh's last one and they use "Hurt" in the trailer, for Pete's sake. I mean, not that comic/comic movie deaths necessarily last (looking @ you, Charles), but in this case I figured it would be presented in a sad, final way to give the story weight.



I didn't necessarily think Charles would die (again), tho, and the context of that was really hard. 😪 And then the BARELY EXPLAINED plot point about him accidentally killing all/some of the X-Men (?!?!), that I did not at all see coming, obvs. What is canon anymore?! Reply

i think logan is the final canon. or does dofp take place after this??



i thought it was good that the film didnt deal with tiresome exposition.prof x's confession was ambiguous yet clear. his attack+cornsyrup finished off all mutants Reply

i was under the impression that DOFP reset the timeline and logan is the conclusion of that timeline.



either way, the x-men are screwed.. :( Reply

yeah, I knew Logan was gonna die, but I had no idea professor X was gonna to go too :( Reply

They were originally going to put the scene in the movie. At the beginning, I believe. I'm glad they didn't. Starting the movie off with a bunch of mutants dying would've been too much. Reply

But legit had no idea Logan was, too. I had the pleasure of having Entertainment Weekly ruin that for me. The issue that came out the same day as the movie wad delivered to my house and straight up said in it "the decision to kill off Wolverine was..." etc. etc. I hadn't seen the movie yet. I tried to pretend I'd read it wrong (darted my eyes away immediately) but nevertheless had the lingering thought during the whole third act that he wasn't going to make it.



Thanks, EW. From the bottom of my heart:







Edited at 2017-03-15 11:20 pm (UTC) I figured Charles was a goner from the second I saw this in the trailer:But legit had no idea Logan was, too. I had the pleasure of having Entertainment Weekly ruin that for me. The issue that came out the same day as the movie wad delivered to my house and straight up said in it "the decision to kill off Wolverine was..." etc. etc. I hadn't seen the movie yet. I tried to pretend I'd read it wrong (darted my eyes away immediately) but nevertheless had the lingering thought during the whole third act that he wasn't going to make it.Thanks, EW. From the bottom of my heart: Reply

The movie was perfect. No need to keep him possibly alive if the actor wasn't going to play the character anymore. It would only mean endless rumours about him coming back or someone playing it again. For all we know, Fox will leave Wolverine alone for a couple of years. Reply

yea hugh's wolverine is too iconic and fresh to be replaced immediately Reply

They should just let X-23 be the new Wolverine. I really don't see anyone else living up to Hugh's Logan. Reply

also, logan looked so good washed up like that omg... Reply

Middle-aged, bloody, dirty, tired, don't-give-a-fuck Logan was doing it for me hardcore, man. Reply

hugh's acting was also unbelievable here. combined, i was just floored. he was pure sex in this one. Reply

what's on the other side of the border tho, and who's there Reply

some sort of haven. probably other mutants who have survived. surely US government cannot wipe out all the mutants of the world using cornsyrup lmao Reply

A Nickelback concert.



"Logan" is a really, really dark movie. Reply

Alpha flight Reply

Agreed Reply

i wanna believe its magneto Reply

Parent

The ending of Logan destroyed me tbh.

I was sad for the rest of the night.

Still wanna see it again tho. Reply

im still emo and it's been almost two weeks Reply

I'm sad to see him go but pleased with how it all played out. Wolverine going out saving kids (including his daughter ) seems perfectly fitting. Unpopular opinion: I thought the Shane monologue/eulogy was telegraphed a little too hard to have been effective. That's just me, though.



And I wish to high hell that we could have gotten Hugh's Wolverine on screen with Ryan's Deadpool just once. Origins does not count. Reply

Yes @ Hugh and Ryan. I would've loved to see that. Reply

omg yes...the origins scene was so bad. they could have been amazing together. Reply

I thought the same about the Shane bit tbh. It almost made me want to laugh but the little girl sold it for all it was worth and then some Reply

That movie hit very close to home on a lot of levels. Reply

It definitely did, especially professor x. Reply

Where does this movie fall in the timeline? Reply

Mangold says that it takes place a few years after that epilogue scene in Days of Future Past which seems like way too rushed of a timeline.



I like to pretend it was a separate future because I liked seeing how happy and alive everyone was! Reply

so that still means logan-jean in this universe had a brief, happy relationship....so that's good. soorry but dgaf abt this universe's cyclops Reply

End. Last. However, they're all a clusterfuck so I treat them like separate worlds. Reply

last; it takes place in 2029 Reply

I thought it was common knowledge he was going to die because Hugh was not going to come back. The movie was decent. The ending was a tad too melodramatic and made me rme. Some people hyped it as the best superhero movie, ever. Yeah no! Reply

thematically, emotionally and content-wise it is the best, IMO. it does grimdark well but not with the pomposity of nolan or the incompetence of snyder. it doesnt do Marvel. both tick marks in my book. superman the original one with chris reeves is probably the best superhero movie ever but this one comes close.

for me:

1) superman (1978)

2) logan

3) x2

4) dark knight

5) spiderman 2

6) iron man

7) winter soldier

Reply

Yeah, my ranking would be very different. I do not care for Nolan very much but I still think The Dark Knight is a better movie than Logan. Reply

I'd order things just a little bit differently but gotta admire your patrician tastes tbh Reply

1) deadpool Reply

IA, although I would take out spider man (or use the first one because of the upside down kiss impact). Reply

