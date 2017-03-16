sri

Hugh Jackman did not want Logan's ending but changed his mind eventually



As we know now, Logan dies at the end of the movie but Hugh thought it might be more powerful to leave it open. Hugh and director James Mangold discussed the endings of the various movies which influenced the look and theme of Logan like The Wrestler, Shane and The Gauntlet. But Hugh initially wanted the ending to be like Unforgiven where Clint Eastwood's character doesn't die and has to reconcile with his fate. But the major difference is that the Wolverine is not a normal human character and it is poignant for someone indestructable to finally experience the feeling of death.



Are you still recovering from that ending, ONTD? I have never truly appreciated how amazing Hugh is but this movie has taken my love for him to the next level. Hope he can finally pick more interesting projects.
