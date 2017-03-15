This looks promising. Reply

I've never watched the show, it keeps getting mentioned in Vikings posts, so I'm curious about it. Tat clip had such low budget cinematography, is it always like that? Is the sow worth watching? Reply

It was OK enough to watch when I was in a crippling show hole. I will probably watch the new season but it's not high on the list. Reply

Yeah it's got like no budget, but it's got really pretty scenery.



I really enjoyed the first season, I enjoyed how culturally authentic it was and it feels a lot more "grey" than Vikings (in terms of saxon vs dane). However it's got some big flaws, like the main character is super frustrating. Reply

It's very entertaining. I'd recommend it. But I second that the main character is super frustrating & the pacing was a bit confusing to me at first (because it's based on a book series, esp. noticeable in how he burns through love interests). But yeah the cast is great and the budget is fine, even though it's not as high as Vikings. Reply

I love how the watchers on ONTD all agree that Uhtred is frustrating lol, the tumblr fandom does not appear to share that sentiment at all. Reply

lol I can imagine. I've barely taken a look at the tumblr fandom (is it even that big?) but yeah I feel like people are Uhtred fans bc of his looks or something bc it sure ain't his personality lol I don't hate him or anything but lbr he's a fuckboy of the first order. But I actually kinda like that about the show, all the characters are nicely balanced and like you say, everything's more grey.



(But yeah bless ONTD for always being on point in these discussion posts!) Reply

IDT the fandom is that big, but it does seem to really ignore how much of a fuckboy Uhtred is and a lot of the shitty stuff he's done. Like, there's barely any talk about just how terribly he treated Mildrith. I felt bad for him when he learned his son was dead but can you really ignore that he fucking abandoned his wife and his child? I mean, I remember he brought Iseult to his house in front of Mildrith and later when Iseult asked him "would you rather not be in the house with your wife and son?" and he says "If the marriage is to be ended, then I must get used to life without my son." And just. wow.

Reply

I can't watch the clip with sound rn but Alfred <333 Reply

When will this season air in the US? Slash what's the best way to watch it? Reply

