MIT uses Marvel's new Iron Man in admission video
Riri Williams, the fictional 15-year old genius MIT student who built her own Iron Man suit and became a superhero, is now representing her school in real life in a new admission video. The video, which stars real life MIT student Aymoide F, shows Riri fly around campus before landing in the dean's office to recieve her acceptance letter.
.@MIT gave a shoutout to one of its famous (yet fictional) pupils in a new video: https://t.co/SiHFmX7wXI #Ironheart— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 14, 2017
The video was made for Pi Day, which MIT uses to inform students of their acceptance into the school. Last years Pi Day admission video starred galactic bae BB-8.
Of course I got no response.
I wish I'd been more into ONTD at the time, I could've made a post ha
Those thin envelopes murdered the future of many, lol.
hope you get to visit england one day and learn our culture <333
And every time i've had so much anxiety over it i've had to lie down on the floor whilst my mum opens an inch of the envelope, then I open an inch, then she opens an inch... until finally it just has to be read.
But am I to take it that if you get accepted to MIT you get a TUBE, but what happens if it's rejection? Is it a standard letter? OR IS IT A TUBE OF MISERY. Because if so i'd need to lie down in a coma to handle that shit.
She and I are wearing the same black overalls except for the top lol. Mine is black in which I'm all dressed in black going in work. <3
I wish I got letters; I got an email that told me to sign into the admissions website to see if I'd been admitted to my school. Stressful AF when the website server couldn't support so many people trying to see their status lmao and it took me 3 hrs to find out I was accepted
i'm waiting on undergrad admissions because i took time off during my GE years to work and support my family. i'm nervous about them dinging me for that :(
But really in your situation, I wouldn't abnormally worry. That happens all the time and as long as you do well and show that you apply (over multiple semesters when you can) they'll see your work ethic to progress. Good luck to you!
I wonder what it's like to be smart enough to go to MIT. Fuck man, I'm so dumb lmao 😢
forever bitter and shook
(on a shallow note, skinspiration)