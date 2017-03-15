MIT uses Marvel's new Iron Man in admission video

Riri Williams, the fictional 15-year old genius MIT student who built her own Iron Man suit and became a superhero, is now representing her school in real life in a new admission video. The video, which stars real life MIT student Aymoide F, shows Riri fly around campus before landing in the dean's office to recieve her acceptance letter.

The video was made for Pi Day, which MIT uses to inform students of their acceptance into the school. Last years Pi Day admission video starred galactic bae BB-8.



does your college use iconic fictional characters in fun admission videos, ontd??
