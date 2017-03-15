MIT uses Marvel's new Iron Man in admission video

I liked it. Reply

I'm still bothered by how much older they draw Riri sometimes Reply

no one knows how to draw teenagers when they're women Reply

It's a legit problem in comics. I still remember an issue of Wolverine & The X-Men when the new Hellfire club -which consists of 12-13 year olds- had the lead (male) kid dress the girl he had a crush on (who was like 13/14) in a costume a la evil Emma Frost, thong and all. It was so freaking gross I actually went and contacted legit everyone I could who was responsible for it (all men of course, that I can remember) and asked them just what was going on in their heads to draw that. And Wolverine & The X-Men was one of Marvel's kid-friendly series at the time!



Of course I got no response.



I wish I'd been more into ONTD at the time, I could've made a post ha Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]





OK, I still have the series in my comics folder and I found the issues I was talking about (Wolverine & The X-Men, vol 1, issues 30s-ish, the arc runs for like five or so issues). I'm putting the pages behind a spoiler cut cause they're huge. Reply

thats really cute tbh Reply

i like that they used an actual MIT student for the vid, that's cute. but what in the fresh hell is an admission video? in my day i got my college acceptance from a badly formatted website that immediately crashed when you tried to log in and see your admission status cuz everyone was trying to do the same thing at the same time Reply

In my day we got letters... so if the envelope was small you knew you didn't get accepted because all that was in there was a rejection letter lol Reply

Those thin envelopes murdered the future of many, lol.



Edited at 2017-03-15 11:50 pm (UTC) Reply

lol the fatal thin envelope Reply

I loved this :') Reply

have you ever been to england? Reply

Link





hope you get to visit england one day and learn our culture <333



luh you bb.hope you get to visit england one day and learn our culture <333

This is the first I'm understanding what other women see in ERW Reply

lmao sis Reply

Dame Maggie Smith is a treasure! Reply

I've had four admission acceptance/welcome to the university letters in my time, and they've all been on standard good quality paper.



And every time i've had so much anxiety over it i've had to lie down on the floor whilst my mum opens an inch of the envelope, then I open an inch, then she opens an inch... until finally it just has to be read.



But am I to take it that if you get accepted to MIT you get a TUBE, but what happens if it's rejection? Is it a standard letter? OR IS IT A TUBE OF MISERY. Because if so i'd need to lie down in a coma to handle that shit. Reply

At least back in 2006 they were sending rejection letters, my year's valedictorian had a breakdown over his rejection and didn't come to school for the rest of the week Reply

That really gives the surprise away. Like as soon as your mum yells up "DARLING THE MAIL MAN CAME YOU GOT A LETTER" you're just like "..........oh." Reply

:')))



She and I are wearing the same black overalls except for the top lol. Mine is black in which I'm all dressed in black going in work. <3 Reply

lmao this is cute but way too much.



I wish I got letters; I got an email that told me to sign into the admissions website to see if I'd been admitted to my school. Stressful AF when the website server couldn't support so many people trying to see their status lmao and it took me 3 hrs to find out I was accepted Reply

that's how i have to do mine and the wait is eating at me slowly. i think the waiting/admissions period is prob the worst part at the moment, but getting decisions def builds up the anxiety too. Reply

oh that was just me reflecting for my undergrad. I applied to grad programs and I'm dying at the silence, in general. I got an interview with one school a few weeks ago but they said they give admissions up until the end of may. Also, another school I REALLY want said not to contact them at all unless they contact you first. They sent that email 2 days after applications were due and it's been 2 months. I HATE PEOPLE ASKING WHAT I'VER HEARD FROM SCHOOLS. dude, have some sense and wait for me to say something lmao. Reply

what's your grad program? damn at may being the ultimate deadline for admissions, i'm surprised they haven't contacted you yet? my boyfriend got his grad decision early february (structural engineering), and i know another girlfriend got hers for literature about late february, wtf. but we're also in california so that might be the difference.



i'm waiting on undergrad admissions because i took time off during my GE years to work and support my family. i'm nervous about them dinging me for that :( Reply

Parent

I'm in California butI'm in school counseling so all my programs weren't due until the beginning of this year. The interview for my program was 2 weeks ago and the app process for another only ended a week ago soooooo......it's on my mind lmao



But really in your situation, I wouldn't abnormally worry. That happens all the time and as long as you do well and show that you apply (over multiple semesters when you can) they'll see your work ethic to progress. Good luck to you! Reply

This is awesome!! <333 Reply

No, but my school plasters a famous attendee who hated the school and didn't finish all over our admissions stuff. Reply

That was super cute. Reply

That is so fucking cute, I love it!!!



I wonder what it's like to be smart enough to go to MIT. Fuck man, I'm so dumb lmao 😢 Reply

no, my school uses an online system to post decisions and the waiting time fucking sucks tbh!! Reply

Aw, that was fuzzy feeling Reply

i wish i were going to college in massachusetts





forever bitter and shook Reply

Aww I love this a lot. It made me feel good. I love even more that the girl is an actual student too, I wonder what she does! Congrats on the impending graduation.

(on a shallow note, skinspiration) Reply

