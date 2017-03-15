Angelina Jolie speaks @ U.N.

all mine

-The American actress and special envoy for the U.N. refugee agency decried a "rising tide of nationalism masquerading as populism, and the re-emergence of policies encouraging fear and hatred of others" during a speech at the U.N. in Geneva on Wednesday.

-Saying she was speaking as a "proud American" and "an internationalist," Jolie said some politicians were elected "partly on the basis of dismissing international institutions and agreements."

-"We have to recognize the damage we do when we undermine the U.N., or use it selectively, or not at all," Jolie said. She said "there is not a single humanitarian appeal anywhere in the world that is funded by even by half of what is required."

