Drake's New Project 'More Life' Coming to Apple Music on Saturday

He loves those Apple Music XxXclusives*~



I have Apple Music and I love it. Mainly because I have Apple everything and it just integrates so nice. iTunes in general could still be better tho.



RIP WinAmp ⚡️ Reply

Thread

Link

I love apple music too I absolutely don't regret switching over



it just feels really natural and intuitive to use Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this little bitch cancelled my first concert so I'm mad af

how DARE he Reply

Thread

Link

Ehh, I really wanted him to fade into oblivion. Reply

Thread

Link

I was wondering whatever happened to his whiskey? has anyone had it? Reply

Thread

Link

I haven't had it and had NO IDEA he had one. I'm a whiskey person so now I want to try it. They sell it everywhere around me it looks like. I wonder how much it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love whiskey but I've never seen it before haha. what's your fav? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really do love Maker's for an every day not too expensive whiskey. It's popular in Austin where I live. Doesn't give me a hangover.



But I can also do the more popular ones like Jack and Crown, they're just usually pricier. But Jack is too heavy for me and Crown is too sweet. I feel like Makers is a good "in-between".



Tequila is also my other favorite and Dulce Vida all damn day! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's only $30 bucks... that's not even Maker's Mark prices lol... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's alright! I had it for New Years cause my friend wanted the Moet and the Virginia Black lmao. Idk what to compare it to tbh. It was strong doe.



Edited at 2017-03-16 01:00 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was so nice not seeing/hearing about him for a while Reply

Thread

Link



CELINE <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rodney's comin' ovah to watch a DVD- Who's cookin dinnah? Not me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when did he ever disappear... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte, he literally left Top 10 two weeks ago Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Apple Music because I have a Macbook and iPhone and they had a family plan first but idk I'm thinking of going to Spotify. Reply

Thread

Link

Apple Music is my main one, and we have the family plan too. I really love it



I also have Spotify since it was the first streaming service I ever used, and it's waaay easier to make playlists imo



Between the two, at least for me, Spotify is a lot easier to use but I like Apple Music better because it has more music options available tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apple Music because they have better playlists, Beats 1 Radio and podcasts where celebs play their favourite music and talk about it and it's also costs 1 dollar in my country with the student dicsount Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like Apple Music best. I find it easier to use, better playlists, and I love all the different stations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

spotify, I would try apple music but i don't like change Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have both apple music and spotify because i have a student discount so, why not! lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have both. Spotify is what i use most because i only get my music through that playlist i get every week filled with recommendations



and apple music for songs i cant find on Spotify Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apple Music 🎶 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apple Music and I love it so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apple Music and Spotify

But (while I knew this happened to people) it just deleted the other music that I had on my Phone that was in my Music app, so I'm sad. It's not even connected to my iCloud or anything (45 voice) SAD! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spotify



I tried apple music but I liked spotify better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought that was a photoshopped pic of him Reply

Thread

Link

I though it was him in makeup and with a hairpiece Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Grammy award winning singer/song-writer/rapper Drake

Reply

Thread

Link

not with that gif tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

October Firm?????????????????? Reply

Thread

Link

october firm is what he's now calling himself and oliver when they ~curate things I'm pretty sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like this is going to be something like OVO sweatshop's own Cruel Summer, but as a playlist Reply

Thread

Link

more majid jordan pls

and i see no difference between apple music and spotify and i have both Reply

Thread

Link

by the way did anyone else who follows drake suddenly realise they were following the @octoberfirm IG account when it launched the other day? I assume it used to be another OVO account, but what was it? Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

no @ that font choice Reply

Thread

Link

Drake makes really bad graphic design choices tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's funny to me how he was scared of Ed Sheeran so he pushed this back a couple of weeks lmao Reply

Thread

Link

he's so cheesy and problematic and i want to be done with him, but i'll listen to this when it comes on spotify



i always like the songs/singles he drops that aren't on albums - right hand, back to back, fake love, etc. as a whole, Views was a fail but the were a select few good songs



i feel like i have to give it to Drake, that he's consistent - i can appreciate that he puts in work and produces more content than a lot of artists Reply

Thread

Link