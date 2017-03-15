Country Club

Drake's New Project 'More Life' Coming to Apple Music on Saturday



The most anticipated album/mix-tape/playlist of 2017 is finally dropping this Saturday, exclusively on Apple Music. Grammy award winning singer/song-writer/rapper Drake will unleash his More Life project through the popular streaming service after multiple delays.

The cover features a photo of his father Dennis Graham, and the content is described as a hybrid album, mix-tape, and playlist, featuring new tracks from Drizzy and other OVO artists.



Sources: @Drake. @AppleMusic.

Prepare for total domination~

