Drake's New Project 'More Life' Coming to Apple Music on Saturday
The most anticipated album/mix-tape/playlist of 2017 is finally dropping this Saturday, exclusively on Apple Music. Grammy award winning singer/song-writer/rapper Drake will unleash his More Life project through the popular streaming service after multiple delays.
The cover features a photo of his father Dennis Graham, and the content is described as a hybrid album, mix-tape, and playlist, featuring new tracks from Drizzy and other OVO artists.
.@Drake MORE LIFE. 🌺— Apple Music (@AppleMusic) March 15, 2017
This Saturday, the countdown is ON...
Gonna be legendary. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xLt0GKF7E4
Sources: @Drake. @AppleMusic.
Prepare for total domination~
I have Apple Music and I love it. Mainly because I have Apple everything and it just integrates so nice. iTunes in general could still be better tho.
RIP WinAmp ⚡️
it just feels really natural and intuitive to use
how DARE he
But I can also do the more popular ones like Jack and Crown, they're just usually pricier. But Jack is too heavy for me and Crown is too sweet. I feel like Makers is a good "in-between".
Tequila is also my other favorite and Dulce Vida all damn day!
Edited at 2017-03-16 01:00 am (UTC)
What streaming service do you use?
Re: What streaming service do you use?
I also have Spotify since it was the first streaming service I ever used, and it's waaay easier to make playlists imo
Between the two, at least for me, Spotify is a lot easier to use but I like Apple Music better because it has more music options available tbh
Re: What streaming service do you use?
Re: What streaming service do you use?
Re: What streaming service do you use?
Re: What streaming service do you use?
Re: What streaming service do you use?
Re: What streaming service do you use?
and apple music for songs i cant find on Spotify
Re: What streaming service do you use?
Re: What streaming service do you use?
Re: What streaming service do you use?
But (while I knew this happened to people) it just deleted the other music that I had on my Phone that was in my Music app, so I'm sad. It's not even connected to my iCloud or anything (45 voice) SAD!
Re: What streaming service do you use?
I tried apple music but I liked spotify better
and i see no difference between apple music and spotify and i have both
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
i always like the songs/singles he drops that aren't on albums - right hand, back to back, fake love, etc. as a whole, Views was a fail but the were a select few good songs
i feel like i have to give it to Drake, that he's consistent - i can appreciate that he puts in work and produces more content than a lot of artists
~*VIEWS*~
~*THE SIX*~
~*RUNNING THROUGH THE SIX*~
~*WOES*~
~*RUNNING THROUGH THE SIX WITH MY WOES*~
fuck