THR Stylists : Meet the stylists behind the stars
The 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Karla Welch, Ruth Negga
#THRStylists cover 1/5: @MsSarahPaulson, stylist @Karla_Welch and Ruth Negga https://t.co/ekurPm9tcf pic.twitter.com/Pawr1rST7c— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 15 mars 2017
Fishing for answers with... @MsSarahPaulson, @karla_welch and Ruth Negga. #THRStylists pic.twitter.com/HOU0PaWSJ5— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 15 mars 2017
Celin Dion, Law Roach, Zendaya
#THRStylists cover 2/5: @CelineDion, @Zendaya and stylist @LUXURYLAW https://t.co/2Ryia1lNph pic.twitter.com/OEd6yTwqFJ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 15 mars 2017
Fishing for answers with @CelineDion, @Zendaya and @LUXURYLAW 🎶 #THRStylists pic.twitter.com/2uFUyKfqJz— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 15 mars 2017
Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Lily Collins, Hailee Steinfeld
#THRStylists cover 3/5: @HaileeSteinfeld, @LilyCollins and stylists @RobZangardi and @MARIELhaenn: https://t.co/2GGazy4QOJ pic.twitter.com/bwFN00cGwd— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) 15 mars 2017
Kate Young, Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams and Kate Young are on the latest cover of The Hollywood Reporter #THRStylists pic.twitter.com/CCxZlbhzhZ— Michelle WilliamsFan (@mwfanofficial) 15 mars 2017
Tom Hiddleson, Ilaria Urbinati
Inside @THR's #THRstylists issue with Tom Hiddleston and Ilaria Urbinati https://t.co/AAwC6ohYsd pic.twitter.com/BhQRDbzTbD— Hiddles Fashion (@HiddlesFashion) 15 mars 2017
Who would win in a fight: Loki or Kong? @TWHiddleston says...#THRStylists pic.twitter.com/t998IRJQWO— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 15 mars 2017
And those are the people who are usually so hit and miss on the red carpet I didn't even know they had stylists lol...
Also, after watching Kong, if I were Tom's stylist or whatever, I would recommend him to grow a beard. He looks a tiny less ugly with a beard.
Kate's and Michelle's photoshoot is giving me Frozen vibes
That film's ost is godly btw :') Can't rec that film enough.
and white michelle needs to fire her stylist because she looks fucking awful and miserable every time.
only welch is amazing because sarah and ruth were on point this season
also ew at me, i am wishing so hard i was tom stylist right there. why do i find him so handsome