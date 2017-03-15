THR Stylists : Meet the stylists behind the stars

the first 3 covers are stunning and then those last two..... Reply

lol mte



And those are the people who are usually so hit and miss on the red carpet I didn't even know they had stylists lol... Reply

I fucking hate those we should all be feminists shirts. I bet everyone who wears one belongs to the wing Reply

that pink Gucci dress needs to diaf Reply

My girl Z looks amazing. Same for Hailee. Since I watched The Edge of Seventeen I have a soft spot for Hailee.



Also, after watching Kong, if I were Tom's stylist or whatever, I would recommend him to grow a beard. He looks a tiny less ugly with a beard. Reply

He looked better in that movie than he does iRL. Reply

He looked kinda decent on his first scene with the beard, but then he showed up to the next scene shaved and he was back to his normal self. Reply

yea i was surprised Reply

i'm ngl, his ginger beard is very good Reply

Lily and Hailee are morphing into the same person



Kate's and Michelle's photoshoot is giving me Frozen vibes Reply

They're really starting to look alike, but I personally think that Hailee is prettier. Reply

white michelle williams and her long haired twin were not interested in any pedestrian games, i see Reply

I've always loved Karla's looks and the way she gets celebs to experiment. I stan ha even more knowing Kate Bush inspired her look for Ruth at the Oscars. Reply

Cool idea Reply

Ugh. I would love a stylist. I have no idea what looks good on me, so I just buy plain shirts :( Reply

buy what you feel comfortable in Reply

Same. I find so many things I love on Pinterest and tumblr and Instagram etc, but I find it impossible to find things I both like and that fit/flatter me irl ;_; Reply

Ruth Negga is stunning and I hope she has a long career, tbh. The first film I saw her in was Breakfast on Pluto lol Reply

same I was looking at her filmography one day then saw breakfast on Pluto and was like omg. yes, I totally forgot. Reply

I loved her in BoP, hated her character's shitty boyfriend tho.



That film's ost is godly btw :') Can't rec that film enough. Reply

I've been saying for months that whoever dresses lily collins should get an award. her style during award season was 🔥 Reply

ia! her golden globes look was one of my faves this year Reply

hailee steinfeld and lilly collins have shit style on red carpets





and white michelle needs to fire her stylist because she looks fucking awful and miserable every time.



only welch is amazing because sarah and ruth were on point this season Reply

Michelle Williams gotta drop LV first (everyone associated with LV gotta drop them tbh) Reply

jlaw would be a good fit for their aesthetic. she's unfortunately stuck at dior which also sucks Reply

Law is on the only interesting stylist out of this bunch, the others are kinda basic. Are Mel/Ri on the list? Reply

Celine is gorgeous, as always.



also ew at me, i am wishing so hard i was tom stylist right there. why do i find him so handsome Reply

ew Reply

Ruth Negga was styled so wonderfully the entire awards season. Best dressed of them all. Reply

