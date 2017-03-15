all mine

Rita Ora has narrowly avoided drive-by shooting in London




-The singer? had been out enjoying the sunshine near to Colville Gardens.

But around five minutes after she passed by the sound of gunfire was heard in the posh residential street.


source= https://twitter.com/TheSun?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Tyra savage
Tagged: ,