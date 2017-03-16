FX renews Legion for 2nd season
JUST ANNOUNCED: FX orders Season 2 of @LegionFX! Get the details on https://t.co/2gXkrpswTj: https://t.co/yHFeHojQhq pic.twitter.com/9W5YpXDWBv— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 15, 2017
FX has renewed Legion for 2nd season to air in 2018.
Episode count is yet to be determined.
That means, problematic statement in 3..2..
but every episode has been better than the one before it imo, it's very trippy
is it true that he is the only mutant who appears on the show? that would be disappointing...i would really like a fuller universe
I fell off of Riverdale too, which makes me sad, because I wanted to participate in ONTD discussion posts more. I'll find something.
good for the cast, now FX is going to ruin it!
Yay!