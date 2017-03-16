Dan Stevens reign just won't let up



i cant believe he made himself happen. i had really written him off when he decided to leave downton to focus on hollywood. he's made it! might be the next big british import if he plays his cards right. double chin has come so far. kinda proud of him Reply

i hope he doesn't ruin himself tbh. Reply

I've been meaning to watch this show. How is it so far? Reply

a lot of people found the first episode dragged a bit (the extended runtime didn't help that)

but every episode has been better than the one before it imo, it's very trippy Reply

If you like insane and weird and show that explains nothing and trusts you that you'll eventually get it, it's unbelievable. Reply

Hahaha perfect explanation. And I totally am that type of person. Reply

the first episode i thought was style over substance, but it has really gotten good. i also have a bit of a focus problem and give up on things easily so that's saying something. Reply

It's very trippy. Reply

I didn't get past the first episode cause I literally did not understand wtf was going on. I couldn't tell who was actually there and real and who wasn't, if something was a memory or in his head or in someone else's head or was actually happening or was a hallucination. I was mentally exhausted by the end of it. I'll maybe give it another try but it'll have to be after the season finale. Reply

its so good, like i hate everything out right now and i watch each episode multiple times. i'm in love with it. Reply

i cant wait to start watching this soon as i finish my dissertation!



is it true that he is the only mutant who appears on the show? that would be disappointing...i would really like a fuller universe Reply

nope, there are others. Reply

Nah, he gets recruited to a team of mutants. Reply

I think he's the only canon mutant. The other mutants are original. Reply

Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhh that's kinda disappointing then Reply

This show is so batshit I love it. Reply

I think I'm officially over this show. My love for Aubrey plaza can't keep me watching 😔 Reply

This one of these shows I have to be in the mood for, and I haven't been since episode three. Requires more attention than my brain is capable of giving tbh (#ADHD).



I fell off of Riverdale too, which makes me sad, because I wanted to participate in ONTD discussion posts more. I'll find something. Reply

I watched the first ep and it was intriguing and interesting and had an ominous vibe to it and I kinda dug it but the scenes for the next episode kinda turned me off cause it seemed like it was gonna become your regular ~team superhero show. So I was like nah I'm good Reply

The third ep had some straight up horror moments, and that's the only time I was really engaged (I want more horror TV). I tune out when it gets ~quirky, or whatever they're going for. Reply

I can say its went the exact opposite direction so maybe give it another chance. This weeks ep was bonkers but its getting more trippy each week. Reply

This show is best binged, once a week was really like wtf am I watching.

good for the cast, now FX is going to ruin it! Reply

Yup. I got the feeling that this is a show that should only be binged, after episode two. Like, it's not something I look forward to? Reply

yesss! i was so worried that it would get axed. it's a fresh breath for me tbh, colourful, smart, i like it a lot.



I fell asleep during the pilot three times so i just gave up Reply

yessssssss I hope we get to see other canon mutants next season coughprofxcough Reply

I LOVE THIS SHOW.





Yay! Reply

I'm psyched! I love this show! Reply

I'll wait until season one concludes before I give it a try. I keep hearing good things about it from here, but it doesn't seem to get as much attention as the Netflix branch of Marvel shows. Reply

Tbh, the Netflix's Marvel shows are way more formulaic in a way (like most Marvel stuff, with the difference that they are less rated PG) so they will naturally get more attention. Noah's shows also don't seem to be ratings titans like Ryan Murphy's, but he and FX seem to be more focused in the critical acclaim anyway. Reply

it is a marvel show, but i think if people are expecting it to be about like action and sci-fi,then they'll be disappointed. it's more of a show that leans towards exploring relationships, mental illness, more abstract concepts. Reply

