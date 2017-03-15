Megan Leavey Trailer #1 (2017)
The true story of Marine Corporal Megan Leavey, who forms a powerful bond with an aggressive combat dog, Rex. While deployed in Iraq, the two complete more than 100 missions and save countless lives, until an IED explosion puts their faithfulness to the test.
Starring Kate Mara, Common, Tom Felton!
Source
But yes eventually all dogs go to heaven.
[Spoiler (click to open)]http://newyork.cbslocal.com/2012/12/2
Edited at 2017-03-15 10:08 pm (UTC)
it's just a fuck-up who joins the marines and falls in love with a dog
let me see your doggies ONTD
this brady bunch are mine Mika,Mona,Morena,Hyuna and Martina
Edited at 2017-03-15 09:27 pm (UTC)
LABS
Re: LABS
also loving the Cheryl icon!
This is Howard. He is a very good boy!
So my 3 babygirls are schnoodles
edit - hope you spayed momma after this :)
Edited at 2017-03-15 10:28 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I will not see this movie.
but neither of them are very good actresses
I guess now we know where Iraqis rate.