Megan Leavey Trailer #1 (2017)

The only question that matters: Does the dog die? :( Reply

Push play, I dare you.

But yes eventually all dogs go to heaven. Reply

nice try, propaganda Reply

NOT HERE FOR A DOG DYING MOVIE Reply

one one hand, nice female lead and the power of human-animal friendship and loyalty. on the other hand fuck i don't need another heroic american fighting in the iraq war movie no ty Reply

Enough material for DoestheDogDie.com please. My heart cannot take it. Reply

I doubt this will be big but they're so gonna play the ~imperialism is feminist~ card w/ this, makes me want to throw up Reply

i think they're just trying to get sad dog people from the bible belt to give them money Reply

lol yeah i don't think this seems to have much of a heroic or feminist angle to it judging from the trailer



it's just a fuck-up who joins the marines and falls in love with a dog Reply

Oh then nevermind. Guess that spot's open after the a dog's purpose mess Reply

I just recently found out that Kate Mara is living in my city while Jamie Bell films turn & my coworker ran into her at Whole Foods & a friend of hers has a yoga class with her. Reply

From House of Cards to this. Reply

Kate Mara? Huh. Reply

let me see your doggies ONTD

this brady bunch are mine Mika,Mona,Morena,Hyuna and Martina



let me see your doggies ONTD

this brady bunch are mine Mika,Mona,Morena,Hyuna and Martina

This is my Dusty boy <3

LABS Reply

Lol I took the first pic down cause I want all the attention to go to my dog and my dog only, but yeah labs are the cutest <3 Reply

Aw how precious

also loving the Cheryl icon! Reply

dammit Hyuna, breaking the combo. Reply

Lol i know u_u but i had to name one of my dogs like that it was my "dream" haha and since she's the one that "sings" well it fit Reply

This is Howard. He is a very good boy!



This is Howard. He is a very good boy!

I love your pups so much!! The lady on the right is my fave.

Love his bob haircut :p

are those schnauzers? I love your dogs! Reply

The dad Mika is a poodle, and the mom Moma is a schnauzer.

So my 3 babygirls are schnoodles Reply

😢 Aww. they're an adorable little family. Reply

I have a Schnauzer/Poodle x, they are great!



edit - hope you spayed momma after this :)



edit - hope you spayed momma after this :)

Me and my bf didnt think she could get pregnant cause the dad was basically still a puppy ;C after we found out she was pregnant i got soooo mad (cause i hate dogs getting pregnant so carelessly) that i neutered him (since we decided to keep our home all lady dogs) No more unwanted pregnancies in my house! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Kate Mara is so basic and average-looking that I totally buy her as a random soldier (not saying soldiers are all basic! My momma was a soldier and she's gorg) Reply

I'm not gonna watch movies with dogs in a cinema. Nobody needs to see my red, blotchy and bloated eyes from crying so goddamn hard Reply

I saw this a while back; it's pretty good. It prioritizes her own journey & her relationship with the dog way over her relationships with men, so of course that gets a big ol' 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 from me. Reply

Woof Wednesday!



I will not see this movie. Reply

I've started dog walking on the side and it's so rewarding <3 Reply

Dog walking was probably the best job i ever had (at least when I had my own route and not the days I was filling in for other people and their troublesome dogs lol) Reply

Nnnn not this movie emotionally manipulating my love for dogs. Omg Reply

i think i like kate mara more than her sister



but neither of them are very good actresses Reply

I just realised that Kate Mara and Rooney Mara are two different people. Reply

I will never watch dog movies, ok??? Can't handle that shit after what I went through with Marley & Me tbH Reply

synopsis sounds very lifetime original Reply

I hate war movies Reply

