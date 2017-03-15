love the food pics as always OP..



I can't believe the OK, In Touch and Star covers are real. There's absolutely no proof! Reply

I've been craving lemon cake idk it's really weird but i want it really moist and the royal icing ugh, i cant be pregnant



The pic reminds me that I've been meaning to try making a lemon-poppy buntcake since forever but I keep forgetting to buy poppy seeds and just do it. Reply

Is it A-Rod who gives everyone herpes or Jeter? Both? Reply

Both but the rumor is Jeter. Reply

I was asking myself the same question when I saw his pic Reply

Jeter Reply

jeter gave a-rod herpes during their sleepovers. Reply

Jeter gave everyone in this picture herps Reply

So have we decided on a couple name for JLo and A-Rod yet? J-Rod? A-Lo? Reply

i can't think of anything clever and herpes related. Reply

Jennarod Herpez Reply

JA Rod! Reply

megan isn't pregnant and casey anthony can crawl back under her rock. she's such an unrepentant asshole. Reply

Grilled pineapple is one of my favorite things ever. Reply

I like there's a Sketchers ad in the middle of Star. Reply

They're never gonna stop with the Jen fanfiction are they? 😒 Reply

Oh, go fuck yourself, Enquirer.



Though I do find the photo of Obama with headphones on kind of hilarious in the context of that bullshit story. Reply

Lol, just imagining Obama in his new house, listening to some Trump tapes, decorating his new office. Reply

I don't like pineapple but that burger sure looks tasty. Reply

ew I hate cooked pineapple. Reply

thank you OP for providing such yummy recipes, my tummy loves you!



wow Meghan is already on baby watch?! Angelina and Amal's secret fight, on what? why? how? SO MANY TRASHY QUESTIONS! Reply

ah, this actually makes sense. i forgot brad pitt and george clooney used to be friends! thanks bb! Reply

I'm not sure they were even close friends , more like work mates, the tabloids turned it into this big BFF thing and they played along . Reply

mmm lemon poppy cake



angelina is really busy. fighting with jen, brad & amal. Reply

I feel like the Life & Style cover is from last week. I distinctly remember the Charmed Tell All. Reply

yeah its last weeks. Reply

So it is.



Eh. Reply

WTF @ the Jason & Olivia story. Since when have they been tabloid fodder?! They always seem so chill as a couple, which is why I like em. Reply

I want all of the food! That burger and cake looks good. Reply

I kinda wanna make a Jack Fruit bbq sammich with that chared pineapple it looks yum.

:D Reply

I miss the good old days when we could just read about drunk Camilla stealing the throne and how she murdered Diana. Simpler times. Reply

That sandwich looks like dog vomit. Reply

You're a fun one. Reply

Uh, you might want to take your dog to the vet.. Reply

My dog is doing fine. This is a picture from our walk today. Reply

That sandwich looks pretty good, I never would've thought of grilled pineapples



Aw Lucy, I saw a few re runs the other night of her show and I forgot how much I enjoyed them Reply

Ooh that lemon bundt cake looks amazing! I'd definitely make it if I had people to share it with :( Reply

so, you think Us Weekly is gonna have to be hidden under a cut now that the Enquirer is buying it? Reply

That sandwish looks so good



Now Intouch Gwen & Jen Two babies on the way from where? Reply

I cannot believe People put Ahoy-Mayte on the cover. Reply

