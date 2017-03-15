Joan Smalls, Yoncé

The Good Fight renewed for season 2!


  • The Good Fight is the spinoff of CBS's The Good Wife, only focusing on Christine Baranski's character Diane Lockhart after she loses her career savings and has to work for a small all-black firm

  • Apparently all the old people who watch CBS have learned to use CBS access, the online only subscriber site that The Good Fight plays on because subscriber response has been "phenomenal"

Have you been watching The Good Fight?

