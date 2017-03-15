The Good Fight renewed for season 2!
#TheGoodFight Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access https://t.co/cEMMeyWlzo pic.twitter.com/6QNf1YUD8Y— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 15, 2017
- The Good Fight is the spinoff of CBS's The Good Wife, only focusing on Christine Baranski's character Diane Lockhart after she loses her career savings and has to work for a small all-black firm
- Apparently all the old people who watch CBS have learned to use CBS access, the online only subscriber site that The Good Fight plays on because subscriber response has been "phenomenal"
Have you been watching The Good Fight?
idk what the numbers but i was afraid it was in danger bc of the online aspect and i hadn't really heard anything. good to know old ppl have been educated by their grand kids re: streaming <3
Also I started watching the Americans!
And what do you think? do u like it??