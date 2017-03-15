The Good Fight renewed for season 2!

i'm obsessed and i love that they swear. like i just wanna shout "FUCK." like diane. Reply

This show needs to be on TV. It is too good for the online-only format. Also, I hope Maia gets more "action" in the future. Reply

ia



idk what the numbers but i was afraid it was in danger bc of the online aspect and i hadn't really heard anything. good to know old ppl have been educated by their grand kids re: streaming <3 Reply

Yup, the lack of streaming nos. always makes me nervous about my fave shows. IDK why CBS can't have two versions of the show one edited for the TV audience and another for the online audience. Reply

Same, all I ever seem to read is people saying that they refuse to pay for CBS access for just one show, so I was getting worried about the chance of a second season Reply

The Good Wife had poor ratings in it's last few seasons, so that wouldn't have been a good idea. Reply

This should be on Showtime; CBS owns it, after all Reply

some things in it in current format would need to be toned down for normal tv. Reply

yesssssssss i'm so happy Reply

It's good, like SVU meets Damages. Reply

I love your icon, Agnetha! Reply

I love the show as much as The Good Wife, but I absolutely won't pay for CBS. I just watch it online. Reply

I expected this to get a 2nd season, cause I thought CBS would be a little more lenient with ratings expectations since no one knows wtf CBS All Access is - but that's nice that it's getting good ratings (certainly not coming from me, but kudos to the rich that pay) Reply

I keep signing up for a free trial and cancelling. New email, new credit card each time lmao Reply

I might do that once they put up Star Trek Discovery. Reply

lol if you are computer saavy you can rip the videos directly from the website without actually signing up, using youtube-dl which is a command line program. Reply

It just needs more episodes. Ten are not enough. Reply

i think it is tbh. quality! Reply

Anything more than like 13 episodes would lead to fillers tbh. Reply

I enjoyed TGW's (early) seasons a lot and those had 20+ episodes. Different strokes and all that. Reply

Yeah I think there could be a happy medium, I understand why they wouldn't want to do 22 episdes again, but 10 really is pretty short. I'd be happy with 13-16 episodes Reply

YASSS, this show is amazing! Reply

does this have gay/bi women in it??? will watch if it does! even though ygritte bores me Reply

lmao, Ygritte is lesbian in this Reply

one of the leads is gay (yes that's ygritte) Reply

lol oops @ your conundrum Reply

sad! was hoping the other girl was gay.. Reply

CBS All Access is a joke - their old seasons of survivor/big brother are AWFUL encodes, if you rip the video directly from their server it's still potato quality. I would never pay for it, unless they upped their game.



Edited at 2017-03-15 08:29 pm (UTC)

Edited at 2017-03-15 08:28 pm (UTC)

Why does that girl on the right look like the lovechild of Ruth Negga and Naya Rivera? Reply

I'm so happy because it's amazing, Maia is the less interesting tho, they need to write her better and find her a better gf and making more scenes with her tbh, Diane, Lucca, Adrian,Barbara >>>>>>>>>>> Reply

Elsbeth too! >>>>>



Also I started watching the Americans! Reply

I forgot my queen, how could I? she was a fave on TGW



And what do you think? do u like it?? Reply

Parent

I want to watch this but no Australian network or streaming provider is showing it. Why can't Netflix buy it and show it as a Netflix Original like Riverdale and Designated Survivor to its International viewers Reply

