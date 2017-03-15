'Crashing' Renewed for a Second Season on HBO
@PeteHolmes comedy #Crashing renewed for Season 2 at HBO
The show is an sort-of-autobiographical look at Pete Holmes working his way up as a stand-up comedian. The first season is eight eps (four have already aired), but the episode count for S2 is unknown.
yaaaaaaHOOOOOOOOOO!!!!
thank you @hbo @JuddApatow and all the amazing writers, guest stars, directors and crew! wooooooo!!! SO excited!
Is anyone else watching this show? I like Pete (and Lauren and Aparna, etc) but I am very meh on it thus far.
Which I enjoyed except for the three leads (ugh, that was the epitome of bad love triangle writing).
Which i'm sooooo sad about because I really loved the show tbh
(i haven't watched this show)
come @ me but his getting doug with high where it was just him and doug because ICP canceled on them is my absolute favorite one. doug is at his best and plays off pete so well that i don't even notice how much i hate him as a host.
I still need to watch Sleepwalk With Me.