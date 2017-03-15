Ben Schwartz

'Crashing' Renewed for a Second Season on HBO



The show is an sort-of-autobiographical look at Pete Holmes working his way up as a stand-up comedian. The first season is eight eps (four have already aired), but the episode count for S2 is unknown.

Source 1 and 2

Is anyone else watching this show? I like Pete (and Lauren and Aparna, etc) but I am very meh on it thus far. 
