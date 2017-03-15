'Crashing' Renewed for a Second Season on HBO









Which I enjoyed except for the three leads (ugh, that was the epitome of bad love triangle writing). Oh, I thought they meant this Crashing.Which I enjoyed except for the three leads (ugh, that was the epitome of bad love triangle writing). Reply

yes @ all of this Reply

Fleabag is SO far superior. Reply

I'm assuming this will never be renewed 😭



Which i'm sooooo sad about because I really loved the show tbh Reply

they play so many promos of this before HBO shows and ughhhh this looks like such a fucking snoozefest. Reply

i watched the first episode, which i thought was fine for a pilot, but i haven't caught up on the rest. i do think it's kind of an interesting angle that he's staying with a different comedian friend each episode but idk how it's actually playing out or how long that will be sustainable. Reply

I find Pete to be INSUFFERABLE, the one good thing about this show is everyone else involved and the fact that he has to stick to a script so he's not laughing like a fucking maniac at his own jokes and shouting every five seconds.

Reply

I like him but I TOTALLY understand where you are coming from with this comment. Reply

lol so true, i had to stop listening to his podcast Reply

He interrupts everyone so even when he had guests I liked I was like fuck this.... plus I still think he was a bag of trash for asking Cameron Esposito to blow him on stage in front of a room full of people "as a joke" during their HDGTM episode, it was obnoxious and gross. Reply

I used to love when Chelsea Peretti would do his pod bc she'd rip him apart Reply

lol yessss, also I love how Jason mantzoukas always throws shade at him and calls him out about being OTT and loud, both to his face and behind his back on podcasts too Reply

Mantzoukas is one to talk. though. I like the guy, but he has a schtick and he sticks to it, hard. You guys, it's absolutely bonkers how he manages to work his germaphobia into every improv show I have ever seen him do. Reply

That is gross. :/ Reply

"yaaaaaaHOOOOOOOOOO!!!!" is exactly why I'm not watching -- he's WAY too manic on this podcast and his insane laughter at everything drives me nuts -- but God bless or whatever. Reply

damn, i wanted it to get canceled bc i really dislike him and i'm not sorry about it Reply

i love this show in theory but it's a bit sleepy and visually dark. i'm gonna keep watching cuz i'm a comedy nerd and i love ol petey boy, but i hope it picks up soon. Reply

I think you are the person who convinced me to give Pete a second chance (since I hated him initially) and I do like him a lot now, but yes to what you are saying. Hoping the back half of the season builds some momentum. Reply

i like pete (and his stupid laugh). the show is ok. kinda weird that pete is playing a younger version of his life while the other comedians are acting like their present day self. Reply

I'm watching. I like it fine. There are some moments in episodes that I like, like when Pete pushed the chair away from Leif or when he sat on a fire hydrant and the other comedians wouldn't gravitate towards him to include him in the convo. Reply

the lesser crashing tbh



(i haven't watched this show) Reply

man, i actually really like pete holmes and i didn't expect him to. he's like a better version of jimmy fallon to a certain extent? like he's always laughing at himself but to me it's over stuff that is actually funny. i also like his interviews on his talk show or whatever it was because he just always seemed so friendly and genuine. like he's just a comedian and this is his life? idk.



come @ me but his getting doug with high where it was just him and doug because ICP canceled on them is my absolute favorite one. doug is at his best and plays off pete so well that i don't even notice how much i hate him as a host. Reply

Omg, the thing that made me like Pete (after not liking him bc of laughing @ himself, being loud, etc) was a live episode of Getting Doug with High. I went into it not particularly liking Doug but hoping for a good guest, and then Pete was there and I was like ughhhh, but he was SO FUNNY. They really do play off of each other well, I was dying. I have to find the one you are talking about. Reply

i knew of his comedy only in periphery, then recently i saw his episode of Getting Doug With High and good god man. As someone who has very loud barks of laughter myself, I sympathize, but he can be a bit too much! Reply

woah, i hadn't heard of the show until i saw it was on the other day. might check it out now Reply

i wish i could watch this without having listened to his podcast and see it w fresh eyes Reply

Aw damn. Thought this was the UK Crashing :( lol Reply

So far Artie Lang has been the best part of this show, and that feels really weird to admit. Otherwise it's just a poor mans Sleepwalk With Me. Reply

I can't disagree with this enough, I thought he was awful. Acting is not his forte.



I still need to watch Sleepwalk With Me. Reply

