Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson Are Apparently Victims of The Fappening 2.0

It's a shame that this keeps happening to women in the industry, their privacy should be respected.



That aside, I'm weeping for the taste of whoever faps to these basic af women. Reply

Thread

Link

"That aside, I'm weeping for the taste of whoever faps to these basic af women?"



Um what kind of a comment is this? This is about more than just masturbating to pictures of women. This is about invading their privacy and trying to shame them. I mean you have military women who have also been subjected to a similar invasion of privacy. Do you sit there and judge why they would bother distributing their pics as well? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gotta drag white women in every post, didn't you get the memo? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This comment is gross just so you know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not rly the time or place to be complaining about the women above being ~basic bitches~ rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're disgusting Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...the fuck is this comment? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what the fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"It's a shame that this keeps happening to women in the industry, their privacy should be respected.



That aside, I'm weeping for the taste of whoever faps to these basic af women."



wtf





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

savage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao you really thought this comment would be a hit didnt you? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

these women's privacy have been invaded and they've been fucked with but they're basic so who cares let's judge men for fapping to cause they're basic and not invading privacy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

man, you tried so fuckin' hard to be edgy and ONTD cool. Sucks to fail huh? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol you're pathetic. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol what kind of bullshit comment

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bet you're happy this is the first comment :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

here's another one for your inbox Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You really wanted the first comment, huh? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ew at this comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ummmmmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

from the looks of these comments they should rename it the triggering Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hope these fuckers get arrested. Reply

Thread

Link

So gross. These poor women : ( Reply

Thread

Link

Yikes :/ Reply

Thread

Link

These assholes have been passing around photoshopped pics of Emma since she turned legal. I mean they had a countdown to the date when she turned legal. Last time it was because of people's apple-IDs being compromised. I wonder what happened this time. Reply

Thread

Link

the whole male fandom of Emma is so fucking creepy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It is fucking creepy. It was the same way for Natalie Portman, etc. These idiots latched on to these actresses when they were young and literally sat around and waited until they could legally share manipulated pics of them or share their gross fantasies about them. I am not surprised when I hear stories about them trying to maintain a distance from their "fans". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it really is. throwback to the olsen twins. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I remember that the paps got up-skirt photos of her at her 18th bday party. So gross :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't remember where I saw it, but there was this graph of a survey of men and women across age groups. And it showed how women find men of their age attractive, whereas men of all ages found younger women attractive, specifically the 18-21 age range. It was eye-opening, for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've never cared for Emma, but that was so unbelievably disgusting. The fact that young women have 'countdowns' so it's technically legal to abuse and humiliate them for male sexual gratification is just...



When assholes tell me feminism is outdated or no longer necessary, etc... for whatever dumbass reason, even IF we have wonderful careers, making more money than men... we're STILL subjected to shit like this.











Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These fuckers need hard time. Also I read Kylie's name and I recoiled because she's so damn young. Not that it should be happening to any of these women. Reply

Thread

Link

How awful :( Reply

Thread

Link

Jesus Christ man. Women can't catch a break. Reply

Thread

Link

They probably saw how lenient they were with that last fucker... Reply

Thread

Link

i was gonna say the same thing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know this is new ground for the legal world but I hope this next hacker or group of hackers gets a harder sentence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jfc, not this again. Reply

Thread

Link

Nooooo :( i was hoping Emma was the type to never take any nudes photos just so those disgusting sweaty neck beards who always threatened her with hacking nudes would never get the pleasure Reply

Thread

Link

Emma's are bikini photos taken by a stylist and a video of someone in the bath without their face shown so i'm not convinced that the actual nude stuff is her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hackers did something similar when they released jlaw's pictures last time. every 'set' (I think there were four sets) had at the very end a picture that was really graphic and not even her, they were all taken from old 4chan posts, but they were the most graphic and explicit and now everyone thinks they're her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her team said there aren't nude photos of her, but there's lots of photos of her changing into different outfits/swimsuits at her stylists' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"the type to never take any nudes photos"



What does that even mean ? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the type to take nude photos?



rme Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









BUT, WELL... Would that a single day could go by in which this gif was not relevant.BUT, WELL... Reply

Thread

Link

Fucked up! Reply

Thread

Link

I fucking hate men. Reply

Thread

Link

In a matter of interest, why You've assumed, that mysterious hacker is "he" and not "she"?

On the other hand, why You hate "men" instead of one particular "man", who can be responsible? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

stfu spida Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I fucking hate men [2] Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

delete your icon Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This whole comment is just a "well, actually", and it's cracking me up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wonder how many on ONTD are gonna cry "this is awful" and still look at the pictures and make judgement calls on these girls anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

and then call the rest of us self-righteous



bc it takes so much effort to not click on those links Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao ikr? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IKR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there are the people who check the source links for the photos and then there are the people who can't find the photos at the source link, or wherever, and post comments here asking for links. they're all trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg...people do this?? i cannot look at anyone's leaked pics...it seems like a real violation. same with those people who looked at the leaked nudes of those CW actors and measured dick sizes etc Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

literally every time there's a post about something even mildly related to hope solo there's a comment about her anatomy by someone and it's just infuriating Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE, and how many of them will be the same ppl gleefully looking at the Teen Wolf leaks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I felt bad looking at the pics but at least she looks good in them!!!"

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lbr that's ONTDs modus operandi Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

there was so much discussion after the first big set of leaks in which the actresses said they felt violated and people said they regretted looking, that I think the tone around these ones will be much different (no sharing on here, waiting for the ~next ones to drop~ etc etc) and i think less people will look + among those who do, way less will advertise it. idk maybe i am being naive. prove me right ontd!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link