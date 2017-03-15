Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson Are Apparently Victims of The Fappening 2.0
- Naked pictures of (allegedly) Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson have leaked.
- Media Take Out and Reddit are apparently where said pictures first showed up.
- The now-pregnant Amanda Seyfried's images seem to be clearly her, with some of the private pictures featuring her and ex-boyfriend Justin Long in sexual acts.
- Emma Watson's supposed pictures are of her in a bathtub, but they don't show her face.
- Neither of the actresses have commented yet.
- The hacker promised to release more intimate pictures of dozen of stars including Kylie Jenner, Marisa Tomei, Giada de Laurentiis, and more of Jennifer Lawrence, Abigail Spencer and Victoria Justice.
- There's a chance that Mischa Barton's leaked sex tape (it has apparently been leaked and shut down already) is also part of the fappening, though her lawyer has classified her case as "revenge porn".
Um what kind of a comment is this? This is about more than just masturbating to pictures of women. This is about invading their privacy and trying to shame them. I mean you have military women who have also been subjected to a similar invasion of privacy. Do you sit there and judge why they would bother distributing their pics as well?
When assholes tell me feminism is outdated or no longer necessary, etc... for whatever dumbass reason, even IF we have wonderful careers, making more money than men... we're STILL subjected to shit like this.
On the other hand, why You hate "men" instead of one particular "man", who can be responsible?
