The Batman Reported To Begin Production In 2018

Oh boy oh boy Reply

Thread

Link

I hope they make him a raging alcoholic who slams the Batmobile into a bus full of tourists. Reply

Thread

Link

lollll you're alright sometimes, douche <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And they say magic doesn't exist. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mess. Just let it die already. Reply

Thread

Link

"If we get our cinematic universe shit together by then maybe people won't remember the struggles." Reply

Thread

Link









And then opening credits I hope the movie starts with a flashback of Bruce meeting Dick for the first time and being likeAnd then opening credits Reply

Thread

Link

Get it together, DC Reply

Thread

Link





Allegedly the script is being rewritten "from scratch." Reply

Thread

Link

again? wouldnt this be like the 3rd time? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always felt like Batman had more "legitimacy" compared to all the other superhero films, but I feel like since The Dark Knight they've become just as much of a "joke".



Edited at 2017-03-15 07:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Ironically enough in DC's quest to make people take their movies more ~seriously by making them so goddamn dark and pseudocerebral, they've accomplished the exact opposite. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is this from the same thing where they asked about JGL? I remember cackling at that cause I hated him so much at the time lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol it always cracks me up that these two were so full of praise for bale and then.....jgl got nothing even though he really wanted a compliment from michael and morgan Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bring back Nolan tbh and Anne Hathaway Reply

Thread

Link

keep nolan away from superheros. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Non-white Catwoman please!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I read somewhere that she's Cuban-American and idk how true that is but yessss plssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Most cubans are white so I hate this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honest question: are they, tho?? I'm Latinx, but I'm not Cuban, so idk. I thought most Cubans were Afro-Latinxs or Mestizxs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just cancel it Reply

Thread

Link

I am still waiting for that AnnE Hathaway Catwoman movie. Easily, the best part of that third movie. Reply

Thread

Link

i want the entire dceu behind the scenes drama to be the storyline for season 2 of FUED tbh Reply

Thread

Link

eh, it gives matt reeves time to work on the material and for batfleck to get healthy again. i'd rather it be delayed a year then have a rushed production and have it be a shitty movie. not sure why people are surprised by this anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

yes it's a good thing if it gives ben more time to recover Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Imgur hasn't worked here in forever.



Edited at 2017-03-15 09:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Keep it Reply

Thread

Link

At this point I'll believe when I see it Reply

Thread

Link

Legit mess. Even if they could start shooting in July, would they? Being held hostage by your star's sobriety must be a fucking nightmare. Execs must be shitting their pants. What if he's off the wagon again in 2018? Reply

Thread

Link

they need to take all the time necessary. people rushing all these projects out to get a certain release date is half the issue. good mvoies can't be rushed. you can certainly get a big budget product out, but so much is compromised. dceu needs to be good because when those movies are good, it forces marvel to better, which forces dceu to be better and so on. in the end, with each studio being forced to do better, we, the viewers, ultimately win. Reply

Thread

Link