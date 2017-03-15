Chris Evans May Be Done Playing Captain America After the Next Two ‘Avengers’ Movies




He tells Esquire:

"Settling in on the couch, he groans. Evans explains that he’s hurting all over because he just started his workout routine the day before to get in shape for the next two Captain America films. The movies will be shot back to back beginning in April. After that, no more red-white-and-blue costume for the thirty-five-year-old. He will have fulfilled his contract."



