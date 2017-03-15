Chris Evans May Be Done Playing Captain America After the Next Two ‘Avengers’ Movies
BREAKING: Chris Evans may hang up the shield as Cap after #AvengersInfinityWar - https://t.co/s4pq1I6BLG pic.twitter.com/89P3Ms2Q3j— We Got This Covered (@wgtc_site) March 15, 2017
He tells Esquire:
"Settling in on the couch, he groans. Evans explains that he’s hurting all over because he just started his workout routine the day before to get in shape for the next two Captain America films. The movies will be shot back to back beginning in April. After that, no more red-white-and-blue costume for the thirty-five-year-old. He will have fulfilled his contract."
source
I want SamCap too, but it definitely will be Bucky if it continues. They'd never give a black man the lead.
Edited at 2017-03-15 07:36 pm (UTC)
They're probably making Sam or Bucky the next Captain America. I doubt he'll be missed.
I semi-sympathise with his complains about the harsh training tho. He’s already fucked his arms and his shoulders are probably next.
Anyway, someone please make a post about this. DCEU drama is way more entertaining than MCU drama.
And as entertaining as the DCEU clusterfuck has been in the past, now anything new that comes up is just same old, same old re: The Batman re-write. The only thing that's gonna rise above the din for me is one of the main actors flat out leaving, or a film getting cancelled (i.e. The Flash).
It's better than going into MCU films expecting greatness and, then, being disappointed
lmao who goes to those films expecting more than a toy commercial?
The political part is in the quote
I do want Cap Sam over Cap Bucky
That will what they do, recast after a couple of years a younger and cheaper actor to squeeze 6-9 movies from him.
I hope it does decently
Edited at 2017-03-15 07:15 pm (UTC)