Chris Evans May Be Done Playing Captain America After the Next Two ‘Avengers’ Movies

good, hopefully this means the end of superhero movies Reply

doesn't marvel have shit planned till 2028? Reply

please tell me this is a joke. scary af Reply

we can only dream Reply

You really have a long hard road ahead of you. Reply

hopefully Reply

Honestly, I'm kind of done with them after Logan Reply

yes. this trend needs to die. it is killing movies and other smaller genres Reply

bye @ his career then Reply

What else would he do? Reply

Me Reply

ia Pegs Reply

MTE. He'll be back, and once he is back, he is never going to leave. Reply

hopefully porn at Sean Cody Reply

cool Reply

The last two captain America movies are easily the best of all the films. Reply

He has the best trilogy imo Reply

ia tbh Reply

Agreed Reply

mte Reply

yep, I can't even remember what happened in Thor 2 and IM 2-3. Reply

True. Totally didn't expect this. Reply

that's not saying a lot. Reply

lol civil war was pure shit Reply

WS is the best out of all of them, I'd put Civil War in the blah pile Reply

I want SamCap but it's probably going to be BuckyCap. Mackie has more charisma and I could see him leading a movie whereas Seb is better at supporting roles. Plus this Bucky is way too fucked up to be Cap but I guess we'll see how he is at the end of Infinity Wars. Reply

I want SamCap too, but it definitely will be Bucky if it continues. They'd never give a black man the lead. Reply

It's so fucking transparent. He'd be the better Cap hands down. Reply

SamCap is the only intelligent choice. Mackie is a gigantic asshole but they’re no denying he’s a total movie star. Reply

I agree with all of this, it just feels so much better if Anthony played that role but alas with the way the company and fandom acts...... Reply

Or they wait a couple of years and recast a younger actor to squeeze 15 years of movies with him..like they will do with Holland...Neither Stan or Mackie are 20 Reply

Mackie's horrible acting is so distracting tho.



Edited at 2017-03-15 07:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Timeshare Cap, they should both be cap and it will be hilarious Reply

I'm okay with this. Can it follow The Death of Captain America comic? Reply

And water is wet. Didn't he already say he was done with the Marvel movies because he wanted a career as a director (lol)?



They're probably making Sam or Bucky the next Captain America. I doubt he'll be missed.



He backtracked after the movie he directed bombed lol Reply

They're just gonna offer him more money and he will stay. Reply

he has to. he is an utter flop in everything else Reply

Bless Chris for actually thinking he has any real say in this decision. You can run, you can hide, but make no mistake - Marvel will find you. Reply

MTE Reply

Mickey Mouse doesn't play around. Reply

cmon sis...time to retire his hack ass (will ssoon queue up for unemployment cheques since he has nothing else going on) and hire a cheap british actor! this is the MO of studios! Reply

LMAO IKR Reply

Our proud patriotic turkey Reply

Let's hope Marvel blackmails him to sign up for six more movies. Reply

He wouldn't have a career without captain America. I mean, he still would be gett8ng roles in shitty romcoms etc, but marvel gave him relevance Reply

I semi-sympathise with his complains about the harsh training tho. He’s already fucked his arms and his shoulders are probably next.



Anyway, someone please make a post about this. DCEU drama is way more entertaining than MCU drama.



It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that THE BATMAN is at it again. https://t.co/F8WYuyNy2t — Birth.Movies.Death. (@bmoviesd) March 15, 2017

lol he says this during every press tour then backpedal a few days later (probably after his agent sends him the box-office mojo links of his non-marvel movies).I semi-sympathise with his complains about the harsh training tho. He’s already fucked his arms and his shoulders are probably next.Anyway, someone please make a post about this. DCEU drama is way more entertaining than MCU drama. Reply

Yeah, he's said stuff like this before, it's nothing new. Could also be a negotiating tactic. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



And as entertaining as the DCEU clusterfuck has been in the past, now anything new that comes up is just same old, same old re: The Batman re-write. The only thing that's gonna rise above the din for me is one of the main actors flat out leaving, or a film getting cancelled (i.e. The Flash). Reply

I really, really want a tell-all book about the incredibly amusing clusterfuck that is the DCEU's backstage drama. Reply

I have become indifferent to all the drama around DCEU. I'll just see their upcoming films expecting nothing



It's better than going into MCU films expecting greatness and, then, being disappointed Reply

It's better than going into MCU films expecting greatness and, then, being disappointed



lmao who goes to those films expecting more than a toy commercial? Reply

Goddammit, DC.



The political part is in the quote Quality content from @ChrisEvans & @esquire & a reminder that no matter who you are, no one can silence your voice. https://t.co/GHjXUf1S80 pic.twitter.com/oSq0UYxiYg — Andrea Towers 🏳️‍🌈 (@_atowers) March 15, 2017



Is no exact quote so *Settling in on the couch, he groans. Evans explains that he's hurting all over because he just started his workout routine the day before to get in shape for the next two Captain America films. The movies will be shot back to back beginning in April. After that, no more red- white-and-blue costume for the thirty-five-year-old. He will have fulfilled his contract.*The political part is in the quote Reply

He better hope his next non-Marvel film does well. Or that his directing gets better



I do want Cap Sam over Cap Bucky Reply

That will what they do, recast after a couple of years a younger and cheaper actor to squeeze 6-9 movies from him.

I hope it does decently

"Adler is someone you can hold up as a mirror for someone in the audience."@ChrisEvans on his character in GIFTED https://t.co/NUjNxZwJF5 — Gifted Movie (@GiftedtheMovie) March 15, 2017

I said it before, and as he jokes if he dies on the jump what will Marvel do *"Well, they give you all these crazy insurance policies, but even if I die, what are they going to do? Sue my family? They'd probably cast some new guy at a cheaper price and save some money."*That will what they do, recast after a couple of years a younger and cheaper actor to squeeze 6-9 movies from him.I hope it does decently Reply

If they were smart, they'd move on from the OG characters. It's time to start investing in other Marvel characters. Hell, even seeing RDJ's Tony has gotten tiresome. Evans isn't at that point, but still. MCU needs an injection of fresh characters and fresh plots. It's the same white guys saving the world from sub par villains schtick Reply

Not surprised his body must be shit after a decade of steroid abuse and punishing work out routines too look like a dorito.



Edited at 2017-03-15 07:15 pm (UTC) Reply

