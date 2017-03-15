'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' Gets Season 2 Order
Leah Remini's Scientology docudrama series, Scientology and the Aftermath, has received an order from A&E for a ten-episode second season.
Remini issued a statement reading in part: "Our intention is to send a clear message to abusers that they will not go unchecked and will not be permitted to continue harming people without being questioned and challenged. We have been deluged with messages from those who have stories to tell who feel the show is a forum where their voices can be heard. We have been overwhelmed with support from well-wishers and fans of the show from around the world. But most importantly we felt compelled to proceed with another season to continue to reveal truths and seek justice for all victims."
