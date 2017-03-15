'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath' Gets Season 2 Order

lmao thank fuck this was the first comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I came into this post looking for this gif. Bless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think this gif is my fav of all time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leah should include this gif in the opening credits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO I LOVE YOU AND THAT FACT THIS IS THE FIRST COMMENT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Werk at this being the first comment! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesssss



she mentioned on "what's the tee" that she and michelle visage want to start a podcast together. i would live Reply

Thread

Link

god yes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG! I would listen professionally. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh my god yes please. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

PLEASE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAAAASSS! I. AM. READY. Honestly, she's so badass on this show and is helping so many people that I think I've developed a bit of a crush. And Mike Rinder has the best giggle in the world. Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaaaaaaas keep exposing them <3



She's my fucking hero Reply

Thread

Link

STAY SAFE BB <3 <3 <3



UGh i had to be infront of their shit building last night to wait for my Lyft it was awful being infront of one of their trash buildings KNOWING that their little cult cronies were watching me.



I hate their presence in Hollywood.

Reply

Thread

Link

Yassss queen! Reply

Thread

Link

PRAISE XENU! Reply

Thread

Link

YES, DESTROY THEM



It'd be cool if they did other documentary series on other religions. Take down Catholicism next, A&E! Reply

Thread

Link

It'd be cool if they did other documentary series on other religions. Take down Catholicism next, A&E!



MTE. tho catholicism is already doing on its own lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe she could focus on the religion whose adherents are throwing gay people off of roofs and whipping pregnant woman for apostasy next. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jehovah witnesses have to be next. they're covering up child abuse by protecting predators and blaming victims, killing people with their rule about blood transfusions, and breaking apart families that have a similar disconnection policy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For sure. I've known many JW people and I don't get their deal at all. They've never tried to convert me or anything, so it hasn't been an issue. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Dude, I'm pretty into learning about religions, and my sister in law asked me about the JW's. i was like you kmkw... I dated a JW, and know a guy... but I've never looked into it for some reason, but I know they're fucked up. Then I spent a week reliving and my mind was blown. Their child abuse problem is fucking insane, it's so horrifying what they're uncovered in Australia, and it barely sratches the surface. It drives me nuts that these fuckers are everywhere with their little stands of pamphlets. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah i don't want them to do the big mainstream religions, there's plenty of info already out there about them. they need to focus on the ones where people don't really know the big secrets. jehovah's witness and mormons (lds and flds), christian scientists, that weird moonie cult, etc Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thank goodness. The most compelling piece of television in ages. Reply

Thread

Link

Bless this glorious queen for fighting this fight and slaying. I've become a stan and I kinda wish she and Mike would get like a talk show cause they seem like such fun friends Reply

Thread

Link

fuck yeah, no get katie holmes to expose what really went down Reply

Thread

Link

I wish Nicole Kidman would finally come clean about what went down, even if that ship has sailed a bit. But honestly, what does she have to lose at this point? Her kids with TC are adults at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's fucking brave. Bring Scientology down with the power of television, sis! Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is still so damn funny and Mikes giggle remains everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That scene was just - I was totally Leah in that scene.



Yet another reminder that CoS and the Republikkkans' share brainwashing techniques that remove all logic and sense from the brains of their followers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link