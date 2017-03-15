maybe there'll be a woc this season! Reply

You are forgetting Denise!

love her worship her

expose my erasure!

This show was bad as was most of the acting.

YEEEEEEES I'm pumped!!!

I recently read Modern Romance and I really liked it.

I know they're in Italy, but I hope we still get to see his friends, they were the best part:



I'm ready, it seemed like it took forever to make season 2!I know they're in Italy, but I hope we still get to see his friends, they were the best part:

I really liked the first season but this teaser looks kinda meh. I didn't really want the show to move to another country.

yes this show was great for highlighting good places to check out in NY. I know s2 is in Italy but he has to come back at some point right?

Yeah, I have been assuming that he'll be back in NYC at some point this season. More than one show has done a few episodes in a different locale before bringing it back home.

have you seen Love?

I liked S1 a lot, but I still need to watch S2 - haven't had the chance yet.

I liked s1 too! s2 gillian gets a little on my nerves

I loved this show, particularly the episode on racist casting and the one about parents, but wasn't a big fan of the ending tbh

Yasssss, it feels like I've been waiting forever for this season! This show grew on me so much. The first episode, I was so unimpressed, but it got better and better with every episode. I was going through Some Shit when the first season came out, and the ending really stuck with me. Even though it was a little bit cliche, I still think about it all the time.



also, I still really fucking want one of those robotic seals lmao



Edited at 2017-03-15 07:31 pm (UTC)

same about that ending. Freaking fig trees.

the show was compelling for being so relate-able as a minority but then that ending was the most unrelatable thing. Rich people.

Right? I'd have been more into it if he signed up for a class at a community college or something, Italy was crazy overkill

Omg yessssss!!!!

This show was definitely a grower. Not every episode was great but "Mornings" was outstanding.

I forgot this show existed. I think I liked it.

I can't wait!

Yasss I didn't realize it was coming out so soon after this long af wait! The first couple of eps were meh but this show really grew on me.

is ONTD member Noel in this season?

As long as there are more WOC (will Denise be in this next season?), I'm down.

He's frequently on point. I don't get the "lack of WOC" argument because he only had ONE love interest the entire first season. It's not a pattern like Mindy Kaling.

But I read his book, Modern Love, and the chapter of Argentina where he was basically describing sexual ASSAULT...well, I was disappointed that he didn't call it what it was. He just described those men as "bozos". That was very unsatisfactory.

