Master of None Teaser, Season 2 Premieres May 12th
Master of None Season 2 premieres May 12th on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/nqqogKPnrm— Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) March 15, 2017
Looking forward to season two??
I recently read Modern Romance and I really liked it.
I know they're in Italy, but I hope we still get to see his friends, they were the best part:
also, I still really fucking want one of those robotic seals lmao
But I read his book, Modern Love, and the chapter of Argentina where he was basically describing sexual ASSAULT...well, I was disappointed that he didn't call it what it was. He just described those men as "bozos". That was very unsatisfactory.