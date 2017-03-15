[movie] legobatman: joker

The View talks about 45's taxes



Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila

Today's HOT topics:
45's taxes was it a smoke screen? Whoopi thinks that nothing came from it as it is distractions from talking about how Republicare and Russia ties keep getting out of MSM. Jed thinks that AHCA is still not a replacement to ACA and how the wiretapping allegations are big ALLEGATIONS in which no evidence have been presented still. Joy wants single payer healthcare.

Are we raising racist children? Steven King's tweets are discussed by the panel. Sunny says that we don't talk about race enough with our children. Whoopi argues that people raise racist children because it's a racist household. Sara says that she fears that when talking about race, it could be misconstrued as racist or white privilege.

Damon Wayans joins the panel to talk about Lethal Weapon. He talks about the Wayans comedic dynasty and his son Damon Wayans Jr.







