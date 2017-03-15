The View talks about 45's taxes

I guess my modus operandi needs to change and I need to write full blown summaries. But that defeats the purpose of having videos. I could just link videos and write summaries and nobody even needs to have videos. I could even write fake news in my damn summaries. I really hate this. Reply

we're asking everyone to summarize...even if it's one tweet. sometimes people can't watch videos and need the recap. it's really not that big of a deal. Reply

so what would be the preferred length of summaries then? for example in this post, they summary takes a good portion of the post that is not behind the cut. what would be the minimum amount of sentences and what's the maximum? or what is the preferred length? Reply

anyway, apparently tr*mp has been listed as a witness in the case against jeffery epstein



http://lawnewz.com/uncategorized/presid ent-trump-on-witness-list-in-case-involv ing-pedophile-billionaire-jeffrey-epstei n/ it makes me facepalm that I've seen more articles about rachel maddow rather than anything she talked about. good christ.anyway, apparently tr*mp has been listed as a witness in the case against jeffery epstein Reply

The more I read, the more I suspect they will not be able to shine up the turd that is the AHCA since there are so many Congresspeople who do not want their constituents to hold them accountable for losing their healthcare. I really think now is the time for Dems to push for single-payer healthcare, it will be a stark contrast to this shit. Reply

this was such a non-event that ended up making maddow look like a giant fool. like sure she was trending, but all the tweets were comparing this to geraldo rivera and al capone's vault Reply

I didn't even watch it because I kept thinkign "if it was that big, Maddow wouldn't be the one to break it." Reply

"Rachel Maddow's show is even more brutally unwatchable than I assumed" -- the entire press corps — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 15, 2017 lol seriously, and most journalists were clowning on her too Reply

I really don't think that's the case. She did a great lead in. And this was the first piece of a large puzzle that needs to be put together. Reply

Joy wants single payer healthcare.



Joy is on my level right now. Reply

do you have a good explainer for what that is, exactly? i'm having a difficult time grasping it. Reply

Its like Medicare for all. A signle government payer instead of multiple insurance companies in the mix, and you're never out of network. Every doctor and hospital would participate, and costs would come down. People could get essential, basic care that they need. We would have a modern healthcare system like every other developed country has.



Edited at 2017-03-15 07:36 pm (UTC)

So, basically, it's this: Right now, we pay premiums to health insurance companies and they use a fraction of it on paying for healthcare claims, a fraction on their administrative costs (like giant CEO salaries and bonuses) and then the rest goes into their profits, which they then turn around and use to buy out smaller health insurers and now we're spiraling towards a monopoly (which eliminates competition, which eliminates the option to bid for cheaper policies, which makes costs skyrocket).



In single payer, instead of paying a premium to insurance companies, we pay a smaller amount in taxes (like how 1.45% of our paycheck is taken out by Medicare and then matched by our employers) that goes directly into a state-funded health program. So when doctors and hospitals bill for their services, they bill it directly to our government basically. This does three really important things: 1) it eliminates the profit and administrative margins that make health insurance companies rich, which is a HUGE reduction of costs to us, 2) it creates a huge negotiation advantage for us because instead of the insurers & big pharma being able to be like "oh, we're charging $xyz for this and if you don't like it, go somewhere else" and there being no where else to go; it'd become "we're paying $xyz for this service you provided" and since we'd be a single market under single payer, essentially, they'd have to curtail to us because there wouldn't be another customer base to go after; this would greatly deflate the costs, but, if done properly, not wages or benefits that go to our hospital workers and 3) it would cover medical, dental, vision, mental health, and pharma-- no deductibles, very tiny co-pays, if any, and anywhere you are, if you need medical care, you go and if you don't like your doc, there is literally every other doctor to choose from...



So ultimately, we'd be telling the blood-sucking health insurers to kick fucking rocks and our money would go directly to healthcare facilities with extremely reduced admin costs-- because we'd need less people to execute it than the insurance companies currently use, and we could deflate costs on everything from pharma, to the costs of medical supplies and equipment.



And to put this in perspective, United healthcare claimed 46.5 billion in profits for a single quarter of 2015. Imagine, if even a third of that was put back into the pockets of our country's middle and working class.... Reply

Basically u pay taxes and the government provides your insurance without any copays, or deductibles, or need to pay out of pocket at the doctor's. You just show up at the doctor, show you're covered under government insurance (in Canada, that just means showing your Health Card) and that's that.



Under progressive taxation, this means the poor get the same healthcare as everyone else for free or virtually free, and your contribution to healthcare is tied to your income/how much you can afford, rather than your risk.



Because the government is covering everyone, the risk pool is diluted as much as possible, getting rid of the "small risk pool" problem Paul Ryan talks about, and also getting rid of uneven risk pools that currently exist between insurance providers under Obamacare (which is why insurance providers subsidize each other, to share the risk).



Speaking personally, this also seems to cost much less than what I hear people say they are paying for health insurance in the states. I'm upper middle class, so I am paying "more than my share" in taxes, and my federal tax rate is still only like 22% or something.



Edited at 2017-03-15 07:58 pm (UTC)

My timeline has been a damn mess since last night. It's so frustrating seeing journalists (most of them men) make fun of Maddow or whine about how she sets up her stories. Like bitch, get off Twitter and go find something yourself if you're so upset. Reply

Oh man I am so enraged by all of that. We finally get more info and people are so fucking ungrateful. Especially people saying that his taxes are a "distraction" and we should talk about Russia.



MADDOW HAS BEEN TALKING ABOUT RUSSIA ALL MONTH AND TALKED ABOUT IT BEFORE THE TAXES SEGMENT jfc



She never set expectations that this was going to be a silver bullet and more will come soon enough. His taxes are a part of the entire picture - we can multitask and talk about it all. Reply

I feel like the people who tuned in are not people who normally watch Rachel. Just saying. Reply

This. People have extremely low attention spans. Reply

lmao right? Her whole segment was about Russia and how the public needs to see more of his tax returns to find out what's going on there. Reply

Yup, a bitch of bitter assholes pissed they didn't get the information first. Reply

pretty much. she tweeted that she had the 2005 returns and then proceeded to go through what's there, how his new tax plan/policy would benefit him/people like him, what kind of information she needs, and who might have access to it. plus she had a great a-block where she outlined what she's been covering for over a month now Reply

This gem of a post!



Did everyone see the infighting happening right now between Paul Ryan and Trump?? They're gonna destroy themselves from the inside and it's glorious.



This is what happens when all you make are enemies. Reply

I say we throw em in a pit with a couple of shivs. winner gets beheaded. Reply

ia!



I can never read your comments clearly bc your icon hypnotizes me with its flawless beauty 😭 Reply

Sis, I made a GIF to commemorate it, that's how much I'm loving it. Reply

Paul Ryan saying that he worked with the WH on their healthcare bill and then the WH being like "huh, no clue what you're talking about... but have you heard that tape of Ryan?" is making me laugh. Reply

Parent

I hope they just stay busy fighting with eachother and destroying eachother's policy proposals and never get around to ruining our country. FIght on boys! Reply

On twitter? And how bad is it cause I don't wanna get my hopes up. Reply

It's President Bannon vs. Ryan at this moment. Reply

i feel kinda bad that i'm totally okay with this. the enemy of my enemy is my friend type shit. Reply

I thought the R's were tearing apart during the campaign - I remember Megyn Kelly scolding Newt Gingrich , then suddenly Comey came out with his teasing letter and "OMG! Her emails!" and that was the end of that.



Now they don't have Hillary to kick around anymore so they have to pick new targets - Maddow, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders (he never really had the christofascists/neo-nazis etc go full bore on him but wait until they perceive him as a genuine threat and watch how ugly they'll get).



But the cracks are still there, the new health care bill is under fire from all directions, Breitbart released the tape of Paul Ryan because they love throwing dynamite; shit is going to get uglier before it gets better but those divisions on the right are real and we have to continue to exploit them and pound at them. Reply

I may get some shit for this but I really couldn't get behind that viral video of the little boys and the haircut prank. The fact that it even went viral is very all lives matter ish Reply

I've yet to see that damn viral video. Reply

Yeah like the boys were obv super cute, and the white boy was pure-intentioned, but the mom posting it like that just reeked of endorsing/bragging about colorblindness imo



Edited at 2017-03-15 07:06 pm (UTC)

I saw the posts on that and couldn't really sort out my feelings on the matter. Like its cute, but it misses a lot of issues. Reply

It definitely wasn't what we had all hoped for but it still showed that the pressure is on Trump - whether he was behind the leak or what. I don't think Rachel Maddow is stupid enough to be duped, TBH. Reply

I don't understand how she would have been "duped"? it's not like she found out about it 10 minutes before air and wasn't allowed to see the documents before the show lol Reply

I don't think she could be "duped" either, I'm just commenting on the dissenting argument about what took place last night. I've thought a LOT about it and I can see why there is skepticism but this isn't some leak to Buzzfeed, this is a major news network and a very consistently vocal Trump critic. Reply

She couldn't possibly deliver what we are all hoping for, which is a time-turner or a silver bullet that takes out Tr*mp and his entire cabinet. While I agree that two pages of taxes is not super exciting, I think it strengthens the argument that if he has nothing to hide, why doesn't he release all of them? Plus she got the chance to fill in the people watching on his ties to known criminals.



Joy Reid has been really great about defending her all morning, not that I think she needs help defending herself. Reply

i think the problem is that ppl wanted it to be bigger & to do something right away when a lot of times these types of things don't happen overnight. and even like she said it's a start bc the 2 days ago we had nothing. idk plus i learned a lot about that yeah he paid his taxes but something is off and he's clearly hiding with how ppl explained it. Reply

i'm one of those people who are skeptical of where this came from, but if that is the case, drumpf couldn't even do this right. He pre-releasing them prior to the show, invalidating his stupid audit excuse. Secondly, whatever he was trying to do in terms of press ain't working because it took literally a morning show to return to the russian collusion into the election and the stupidity of ryancare. It's also a good argument that if these taxes returns are so favorable, why is it trying to hide them? Either way, now we're talking about his tax returns when we weren't really doing as of late. Reply

Comey better deliver Reply

I think the little countdown MSNBC set up was stupid and if I was at the network I'd tell them to not, lol. But I don't think what she showed us was a real dud, it's a part of a puzzle and basically her whole point was: we need to continue to ask Trump and his team these questions cause literally none of them have been answered and it's massively important that we know the truth.



Also, this obviously came from someone close to Trump or Trump himself, because of the client copy stamp, and I hope it backfires on Trump. Reply

All of this. Reply

The countdown and the "breaking!" make it seem like a bigger deal than it was. I understand that it's a piece of the puzzle that gets the conversation going/ re-caps all the things we don't know. But they hyped it to be this huge earth shattering deal that would be an immediate game changer and unfortunately it wasn't. Reply

Yea I feel like that kind of thing really doesn't help tbh Reply

let us pray for a disgrunted secretary or ex-wife or bank official so we can see the rest of the returns! Reply

Oh all of this! It def came from his team because if it wasn't he would've had a nonstop 3am twitter meltdown. But ya, I hope it backfires on him. Reply

hi op what time is comey's press conference? i need to know so i can finish my errands and settle in before then~ Reply

Comey is not having a press conference today. The Justice Department and FBI did have a press conference today and it was in regards to the Yahoo intrusion. The people behind it are two Russian FSB agents and two hackers. One is already in custody because he was in Canada(!).

oooh thanks for the info! is comey still going to come out to clarify if the fbi will be investigating trump ties to russia? Reply

However, I just wanted to add that Schiff and Nunes did have a press conference today. It was announcing that Comey will testify in regards to the Russian Election Interference. Reply

its important to bring up his taxes because he is clearly hiding something but it also played into his tiny hands. a copy of his taxes on a year he made two huge real estate sales being the one that leaked thus the narrative online changing from "show us your taxes" to "there's obviously nothing to see here" and maddow taking the hit instead of the guy who didn't pay much in taxes and the tax that he did pay a lot in he wants to eliminate now as president. Reply

Nope. The west needs to stay the fuck out of the middle east. The only reason we ever go there is to further our own self interest. Reply

That's how I feel too, I think. Its so complex and i've been reading a lot about it and have concluded that we can probably only make things worse. I hate that people are dying but Syria is such a complex problem.



I'm definitely open to learning more about it though. Like in an ideal world, I would like us to go in and settle everything and have it be okay. But it never goes down like that. Reply

I know some Marines had been deployed a few weeks ago and it seemed pretty mum in the news here. But ain't that just like this damn country, we won't accept their refugees who have been living in fear and such detestable conditions but let us just mosey on over because we can. Reply

