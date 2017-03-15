The View talks about 45's taxes
Today's hosts: Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's HOT topics:
Are we raising racist children? Steven King's tweets are discussed by the panel. Sunny says that we don't talk about race enough with our children. Whoopi argues that people raise racist children because it's a racist household. Sara says that she fears that when talking about race, it could be misconstrued as racist or white privilege.
Damon Wayans joins the panel to talk about Lethal Weapon. He talks about the Wayans comedic dynasty and his son Damon Wayans Jr.
anyway, apparently tr*mp has been listed as a witness in the case against jeffery epstein
Joy is on my level right now.
In single payer, instead of paying a premium to insurance companies, we pay a smaller amount in taxes (like how 1.45% of our paycheck is taken out by Medicare and then matched by our employers) that goes directly into a state-funded health program. So when doctors and hospitals bill for their services, they bill it directly to our government basically. This does three really important things: 1) it eliminates the profit and administrative margins that make health insurance companies rich, which is a HUGE reduction of costs to us, 2) it creates a huge negotiation advantage for us because instead of the insurers & big pharma being able to be like "oh, we're charging $xyz for this and if you don't like it, go somewhere else" and there being no where else to go; it'd become "we're paying $xyz for this service you provided" and since we'd be a single market under single payer, essentially, they'd have to curtail to us because there wouldn't be another customer base to go after; this would greatly deflate the costs, but, if done properly, not wages or benefits that go to our hospital workers and 3) it would cover medical, dental, vision, mental health, and pharma-- no deductibles, very tiny co-pays, if any, and anywhere you are, if you need medical care, you go and if you don't like your doc, there is literally every other doctor to choose from...
So ultimately, we'd be telling the blood-sucking health insurers to kick fucking rocks and our money would go directly to healthcare facilities with extremely reduced admin costs-- because we'd need less people to execute it than the insurance companies currently use, and we could deflate costs on everything from pharma, to the costs of medical supplies and equipment.
And to put this in perspective, United healthcare claimed 46.5 billion in profits for a single quarter of 2015. Imagine, if even a third of that was put back into the pockets of our country's middle and working class....
Under progressive taxation, this means the poor get the same healthcare as everyone else for free or virtually free, and your contribution to healthcare is tied to your income/how much you can afford, rather than your risk.
Because the government is covering everyone, the risk pool is diluted as much as possible, getting rid of the "small risk pool" problem Paul Ryan talks about, and also getting rid of uneven risk pools that currently exist between insurance providers under Obamacare (which is why insurance providers subsidize each other, to share the risk).
Speaking personally, this also seems to cost much less than what I hear people say they are paying for health insurance in the states. I'm upper middle class, so I am paying "more than my share" in taxes, and my federal tax rate is still only like 22% or something.
MADDOW HAS BEEN TALKING ABOUT RUSSIA ALL MONTH AND TALKED ABOUT IT BEFORE THE TAXES SEGMENT jfc
She never set expectations that this was going to be a silver bullet and more will come soon enough. His taxes are a part of the entire picture - we can multitask and talk about it all.
Did everyone see the infighting happening right now between Paul Ryan and Trump?? They're gonna destroy themselves from the inside and it's glorious.
This is what happens when all you make are enemies.
I can never read your comments clearly bc your icon hypnotizes me with its flawless beauty 😭
Now they don't have Hillary to kick around anymore so they have to pick new targets - Maddow, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders (he never really had the christofascists/neo-nazis etc go full bore on him but wait until they perceive him as a genuine threat and watch how ugly they'll get).
But the cracks are still there, the new health care bill is under fire from all directions, Breitbart released the tape of Paul Ryan because they love throwing dynamite; shit is going to get uglier before it gets better but those divisions on the right are real and we have to continue to exploit them and pound at them.
Joy Reid has been really great about defending her all morning, not that I think she needs help defending herself.
Also, this obviously came from someone close to Trump or Trump himself, because of the client copy stamp, and I hope it backfires on Trump.
I'm definitely open to learning more about it though. Like in an ideal world, I would like us to go in and settle everything and have it be okay. But it never goes down like that.