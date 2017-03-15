Looks like Taylor Swift is launching online community/music school, not streaming service
- Taylor is not launching her own streaming service
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Swift NOT Launching Streaming Service, Despite @TMZ Report https://t.co/vNe4iYaK3s pic.twitter.com/ERDy4PImUU— Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) March 15, 2017
- Gossip Cop confirms the part with Taylor looking to launch a line of music products, including guitars, guitar picks, guitar straps and drumsticks
- She also wants to organize retreats, educational camps and self-guided online courses
When considering these things along side the "non-downloadable multi-media content in the nature of audio recordings" it looks as if Taylor might be creating a online community focusing on learning to play music, and her own recording probably play a role in that
anyway, this is a cool idea. I feel like it already exists in some capacity (youtube has tons of lessons) but not really in a ~mainstream~ way.
It would be cool if she got other musicians involved and it wasn't just all Taylor.
Trump University anyone? 🤔
Bloop, somebody below in this post already made the joke
jk. i hope it's affordable tho