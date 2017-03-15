Looks like Taylor Swift is launching online community/music school, not streaming service

why would u pay to learn how to play music from someone who can't even play any instruments tho Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lollllll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my fill in dad (who was in a band that opened for toby keith's back in the day - pre-kids and a 9-5 job - and has an in-home recording studio, owns tons of guitars, drums, etc and released an album two years ago, is v good on the bass) once pointed out in 2010 or so when i made him watch her performances, that she plays multiple instruments, but continuously only plays the same chords or keys, just rearranging them. basically mediocre at a lot of things, but nothing that stands out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

looooooool truth kween Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is it taylor swift day? damn



anyway, this is a cool idea. I feel like it already exists in some capacity (youtube has tons of lessons) but not really in a ~mainstream~ way. Reply

Thread

Link

I actually think it could be a positive, we need more support for women in a predominantly male industry and if this helps some young girl find confidence in her talent or comfort in her own skin the so be it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know here in the bay area there is already a music camp specifically for young girls, while this doesn't seem to be exclusively for girls, that's who her fanbase is so hopefully it inspires more young female musicians Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want another AnnE Hathaway day, where the first page was literally all AnnE Hathaway, lol.





It would be cool if she got other musicians involved and it wasn't just all Taylor. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel like Xtina did something like this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesterday was Rooney Mara day and today is Tay Tay day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i guess "swifties" makes more sense in this context Reply

Thread

Link

don't do it

it's a scam and a half Reply

Thread

Link

Trump University anyone? 🤔



Bloop, somebody below in this post already made the joke



Edited at 2017-03-15 08:57 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's nice that she's inspiring more people to get into music.

.....

i'll stop there Reply

Thread

Link

trump university who?



jk. i hope it's affordable tho Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

learning from ha mentor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

FUCK LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Where do I sign up??? Reply

Thread

Link

I really do love this gif. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yaaas sis. We gonna get them private lessons in ha mansion and bake cookies n shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That makes more sense, I suppose. Reply

Thread

Link

educational camps on feminism? queen Reply

Thread

Link

A true scammer queen. Reply

Thread

Link

Trump taught ha! Reply

Thread

Link

heard selena will be the vocal coach Reply

Thread

Link

n marsha hunt wil teach a class on developin charisma Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Charli XCX will do the singing and Selener will lip-sync the words pretending it's hers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In addition to wanting to see her merchandise I'm really curious to see the prices on those retreats and camps. This is a really smart move for her though. Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait. Sign me up!!! Reply

Thread

Link



I'm ready 2 become a star Reply

Thread

Link

Where is this from? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

him recording a song for moana Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO this gif i'm gonna have to find the youtube now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link