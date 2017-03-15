boyega

Looks like Taylor Swift is launching online community/music school, not streaming service

- Taylor is not launching her own streaming service

- Gossip Cop confirms the part with Taylor looking to launch a line of music products, including guitars, guitar picks, guitar straps and drumsticks

- She also wants to organize retreats, educational camps and self-guided online courses


When considering these things along side the "non-downloadable multi-media content in the nature of audio recordings" it looks as if Taylor might be creating a online community focusing on learning to play music, and her own recording probably play a role in that

