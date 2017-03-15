Lea Michele Performs 'Love is Alive' on James Corden!

The next Barbra Streisand she is not. Reply

sis in in love with herself

she doesn't want to be the next anyone, she wants to be her own greatness lbr Reply

she needs to find someone's career to emulate because ha own doesn't seem to be destined for greatness! Reply

Idg her and Jonathan Groff's friendship. He seems way too nice and easy going to be best friends with her. Reply

Girl you answered yourself, he's easy going. People like Lea need friends like JGroff to balance things out Reply

What a voice... she keeps getting better and better tbh Reply

boring Reply

This song goes nowhere. Reply

She should just go back to doing musicals. Reply

She has a new album coming out? I'm lowkey looking forward to listening to it. She's def talented and her first album is actually okay, imo.



This song is pretty meh, though. It doesn't really go anywhere. Reply

So she's focusing on music? Reply

She just booked and ABC sitcom pilot. Reply

Oh cool. Reply

This song gives me This Used to be My Playground vibes, but the lyrics are just so generic and boring. Step up, sis. Reply

This song is so boring. Move on to something with better production please Reply

Nah. This is fine for her. She needs to stay in her lane. Which is easy listening/adult contemporary. She can be the female Josh Groban. Music for the average Starbucks loving soccer mom in her early 40's. Reply

I agree adult contemporary is where she can be successful. That does not take away how fuckin bland this song is. Too many vocal runs, she needed to build up to the "blow you away" moment for this type of song. The production is the worst part of the song. I like the other one she released. Like I'm not buying either one but I wouldnt change the station if I heard the 2nd one....whose title I've already forgotten Reply

That screengrab is not doing her any favors. Reply

Omg, agreed. The lighting + her makeup are conspiring against her in that shot for sure. Reply

lol just came to say this Reply

She's struggling to remain relevant. Those BTS rumors about her must be true. Reply

I thought this was blandly pretty and then thought the beginning sounded so familiar...



omg same! Reply

She sounds really good! I like the song, it suits her. There were some songs at her concert that were better than this so I'm intrigued to hear what they sound like officially Reply

