Aja Naomi King and Alfred Enoch : new couple alert ?
How to Get Away With Murder's Aja Naomi King is being super coy about dating co-star Alfred Enoch: https://t.co/wWgWHjsxgQ pic.twitter.com/5RMwPLDYBI— E! News (@enews) 15 mars 2017
How to Get Away With Murder fans have really been shipping Aja Naomi King and Alfred Enoch.
Enoch was photographed just last month apparently kissing a mystery woman believed to be his girlfriend during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.
Aja Naomi King about the dating speculations :
"I would like to clear up Nothing. People could think what they want and I'm going to let them."
"He's a beautiful man and I think I'm quite a lovely young lady,"
"My parents love Alfie. They do. They do."
It sounds like he's been in dem guts js
but they would be a cute couple
the cast likes fucking with people
she loves the attention
This is true, and I ship them, but I don't think it's true, he had/has a gf and was kissing someone on Río lol, either way, they would make such a gorgeous couple.