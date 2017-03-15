Lola Kirke SLAMS Taylor Swift for political silence, says Taylor "may as well have voted for Trump"
Lola Kirke criticizes the political silence of Taylor Swift, "who may as well have voted for Trump" https://t.co/zsmZAirqD4— Vulture (@vulture) March 15, 2017
Actress Lola Kirke is slamming Taylor Swift for her silence on the 2016 Election in a new interview.
Lola says that certain celebrities with power should offer their voices to help grassroots movements.
When asked to pick a certain celebrity, Lola chose "Taylor fucking Swift," saying that she may as well have voted for Donald Trump by not speaking out against him.
Source: Twitter
Do you think Hillary Clinton would have won if Taylor Swift had endorsed her instead of remaining silent?
Lmao!
Considering one of the main criticisms of her loss was her reliance on "celebrity endorsements;" I'm gonna say no....
And quite honestly, it's not like Taylor Swift was going to start hosting phonebanks or setting up canvassing out of her mansion which is what we REALLY need so.....
fuck y'all for not being shit
Safaree is me at the cookout.
Trump still won the white woman vote though.
Edited at 2017-03-15 06:08 pm (UTC)
We keep seeing it now, like Meryl's speech
Taylor is a hypocrite and we all know why she didn't speak up but this call out is too late and inappropriate
because the official number that i've seen is 53% but i'd definitely believe that it was actually higher
whatever shady shit happened, at the end of the day it were the americans who went out and voted. no one rigged the voting machines. no one magically turned americans xenophobic and sexist. so something might have been done to educate people, to weed out the bigotry. but yeah, probably not by taylor swift.
i don't think celebrities are obligated to be political, its not really what they signed up for
Edited at 2017-03-15 06:11 pm (UTC)
it was a business decision, i get it, but she's bullshit
so if she's registered, whether or not she's a popstar doesn't make a difference
Gael Garcia Bernal's friend
The lead actress on super cute Golden Globe winning show that hardly anyone seems to watch because it's on Amazon Prime, Mozart in the Jungle.