Lola Kirke SLAMS Taylor Swift for political silence, says Taylor "may as well have voted for Trump"




Actress Lola Kirke is slamming Taylor Swift for her silence on the 2016 Election in a new interview.

Lola says that certain celebrities with power should offer their voices to help grassroots movements.

When asked to pick a certain celebrity, Lola chose "Taylor fucking Swift," saying that she may as well have voted for Donald Trump by not speaking out against him.

Source: Twitter

Do you think Hillary Clinton would have won if Taylor Swift had endorsed her instead of remaining silent?
