Lola Kirke SLAMS Taylor Swift for political silence, says Taylor "may as well have voted for Trump"

Do you think Hillary Clinton would have won if Taylor Swift had endorsed her instead of remaining silent?



Considering one of the main criticisms of her loss was her reliance on "celebrity endorsements;" I'm gonna say no....



And quite honestly, it's not like Taylor Swift was going to start hosting phonebanks or setting up canvassing out of her mansion which is what we REALLY need so.....

True. People can criticize them all they want, but at least Miley 'canvassed' a college dorm and Lena showed up at a campaign office to motivate phonebankers and get more shifts signed up for. Thats more than a lot of celebs did, and we need more of that. Reply

lmao these kinds of posts are always about women



fuck y'all for not being shit Reply

I live for these thin white women cat fights over political involvement and wokeness.



Trump still won the white woman vote though. Reply

i don't think hillary would've magically won if taylor endorsed her, let's be real



Edited at 2017-03-15 06:08 pm (UTC)

All of the celebrity endorsements didn't end up helping Hillary. If anything, it riled 45's supporters, and gave 45 some victim narrative.



We keep seeing it now, like Meryl's speech Reply

This is dumb. If anything, Clintons loss have shown us that there are limits to celeb endorsements. So many celebs came out in support for her and yet it didn't affect most voters. If anything it is preaching to the choir. Lola is trying the most.



Taylor is a hypocrite and we all know why she didn't speak up but this call out is too late and inappropriate Reply

Why don't you complain about the vast majority of white women voters who voted for Trump? They elected him as a monolith. Reply

do you have a source for the vast majority/monolith thing?



because the official number that i've seen is 53% but i'd definitely believe that it was actually higher Reply

Taylor's brand is that she's non threatening and acceptable to everybody, so I don't see her ever speaking out. Reply

Taylucifer only cares about her $$, nothing else. Fake #feminist Reply

is she related to jemima? Reply

I like Lola, but this is a ridiculous statement, lol. With all the shady shit that's leaked about the election/administration since November, I don't think it would've made a difference how many celebs endorsed Hillary Reply

With all the shady shit that's leaked ... I don't think it would've made a difference

whatever shady shit happened, at the end of the day it were the americans who went out and voted. no one rigged the voting machines. no one magically turned americans xenophobic and sexist. so something might have been done to educate people, to weed out the bigotry. but yeah, probably not by taylor swift. Reply

I mean, Hillary still won the popular vote, lol. If you want to point fingers, you should be at the electoral college. Reply

at the end of the day, Taylor is a musician, her job in relation to the public is singing



i don't think celebrities are obligated to be political, its not really what they signed up for



Edited at 2017-03-15 06:11 pm (UTC)

they're not obligated and i don't think it would have made a difference in the long run but i have a problem with taylor swift marketing her latest album on feminism~ and how important it is and blah blah blah and then when it comes down to the election, with the chance of the first female president she's silent?



it was a business decision, i get it, but she's bullshit Reply

citizens of they country they live in should be political, we sign up for it the moment we register to vote



Who's Lola Kirke? Reply

