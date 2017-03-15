OH MY: Nude Video of Sheree Whitfield’s Son Kairo Surfaces Online

I don't think he's cute. Reply

Do women like receiving nudes? Reply

Dicks are ugly tbh Reply

No they're not. They're works of Grecian art. Reply

so are lips Reply

I had a guy send me a vid of him jerking off. I couldn't watch. Too much secondhand embarrassment. I made my bff watch instead. Lol Next time I saw him, he asked me if I'd received it, and I told him something was wrong with my phone and I couldn't get vids. He didn't believe me... Reply

Lmao yes, but there's an art to a decent nude from a guy.



No feet

No tube socks

No remote

No hanger

No sink



Make it easier and just send a video of you handling the business Reply

Only if we ask for them. Penises are only appealing when you want to see them. Reply

yes, from other women. Reply

My friend's ex boyfriend sent nude photos and an explicit letter to her mom once. He was in the military and was stationed in Korea.



He told her in the letter he wanted her to "sit on his face so bad."



My friend and I were probably 16 or 17 at the time and her mom was in her late 50s and kinda looked like Peggy Hill.



Peggy pretended to be mortified but I think she was kinda thrilled by it. Reply

Not unless I ask for them. Reply

No @ that younger photo of him in a nude post Reply

Curious to see how the comments here will compare to the Mischa Barton post from yesterday. OP seems pretty gleeful over this guy's violation of privacy. Reply

has there been a post about the emma watson leak? id like to see the direction those comments went as well Reply

Not yet. That should be interesting. Reply

there is an emma watson leak? WHAT? Reply

Lmao Reply

Wow he does look like a sexy Squidward. Reply

lol Reply

@ the post, not the nudes leaking. Reply

Poor guy :/



There's been a lot of nudes leaking lately :S Reply

Does it really count as a leak if he posted it himself on his snap story? Reply

Speaking of leaked nudes: Last night, hacked photos of Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson(!) and a few others leaked.



The Amanda ones are kind of funny, because in one of them she's standing in a shower with wet underwear on her head. There's also a photo of her blowing a guy (some believe it's Justin Long) ... on a canoe!



When I saw the Emma Watson ones, I literally screamed. Most of the photos are just her posing in various bikinis, but there are two videos of her in the bathtub. Reply

eh the emma ones don't show her face, not buying it Reply

The video doesn't show her face. But the photos show her face and it's like her trying out bikinis and clothing. I think those are part of her stylist's iPhone or her phone (she seems to be sporting an iPhone). Reply

The freckles match up apparently. Reply

With some google fu, I found the ones that leaked yesterday videos and photos.



I wonder if this is another iCloud related hack. FFS PEOPLE! Reply

this is such a dudebro comment omg Reply

Not to be rude, but, was Justin Long's Justin... long? Reply

He's cute. Needs a different haircut, though. Reply

He's got a nice face, not getting the hate. Reply

he's fine but the dick is tiny. i need a yard or more. Reply

obviously not watching but that photo made it seem like they leaked a kid's video Reply

