gurrrrrl

OH MY: Nude Video of Sheree Whitfield’s Son Kairo Surfaces Online

Image and video hosting by TinyPic

-An explicit photo and video of Kairo Whitfield, son of Real Houswewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield, has surfaced, thanks to Fameolous. (who?)

-Kairo began making waves on the Internet earlier this year after he did a very sexy photoshoot, showing the world that he’s not only gown up, but could also have a promising modeling career on weekends

-The photo doesn’t feature his face thank god, but it was seemingly posted on his official Snapchat account earlier this year

-The video, however, is much different as if actually shows Kairo’s face, confirming that it is him. If it’s not enough for you, it’s being stated that there are 8 more videos that may be released soon.

-Not known if he has his father's sweating problem




NOT SAFE FOR WORK SEXY SQUIDWARD AT THE SOURCE:

http://popglitz.com/oh-my-nude-video-of-sheree-whitfields-son-kairo-surfaces-online/



if sheree's smart she can really be a MOMAGER and pull a kris jenner, take advantage and become his pimp

ARE YOU A BUTTERFACE, ONTD???
Tagged: ,