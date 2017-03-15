What reveal? Reply

I don't watch but I had a theory (from watching the previews) which is probably not going to happen.

What theory?

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I just know that the show is about a grifter and the men she conned, so when I watched a preview, I thought that Parker Young/Richard? was in on it, that he's along for the ride with this guy because he's trying to derail his pursuit or something.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

Yeah, I don't think that's likely. We saw him alone together with Maddie and there was no indication he's in on anything. If anything, him coming to Ezra started the two on the path to finding her, so it's not like he just tagged along.

Reply

Damn, I knew it!!!!! that situation was hella sus!!! lol I need to catch up.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I should have known, I thought maybe he was a con artist himself, but I didn't think he was FBI. Patrick really was too good to be true and moving way too fast, love this twist, go catch up!

LOVE IT. Im watching it right now. I was scared she was gonna play him this is way better.

I mean, she was playing him by lying about who she is, then he became er assignment, her getting duped like her exes is such delicious payback. Can't wait to see what happens next.

I wanna know if he's going to tell her Patrick is FBI or just let her ass get played. You can tell he still likes her from that scene he made her do breaking up with her.

I mean, they're all still hung up on her. At first I was so worried where the 'meet me upstairs I need closure' scene would go, but I shouldn't have doubted Richard's sweet soul, he really did want closure and I was happy for him, till her crying crumbled his resolve. Either way, definitely interesting to see what Richard does with the info. And Ezra isn't around for once (thankfully, sorry, I'm not a fan). I'm sure he'll tell Jules and they'll debate what to do.

Ezra's attitude makes me dislike his character over all the others. I think Richard is going to tell her and theyre going to help her pull this off.

Ezra is so annoying, he's obviously the male lead (we spent the most time with him out of the three and met his family and seen the most of him with Maddie), I'm kinda worried the endgame for the show might be Maddie/Ezra, especially with him 'seeing Maddie in Saffron' while the others might still see her fake identity, plus Maddie not removing the ankle bracelet because she wasn't ready to move on. Ugh.



I'm so glad Ezra might be away for a bit next episode, I love the Jules-Richard dynamic.



I can see him telling her about Patrick, especially if she might want out and away from the Doctor, they might try to help her pull one off on both the Doctor/FBI and help her get away. Reply

i'd hate for this to happen, they can't be that dumb to help her Reply

Omg!! I can't wait to watch!

GO WATCH, IT WAS SUCH A GREAT MOMENT.

Lmao thank god for on demand, I just turned it on

i fucking loved the reveal, i'm glad he's not another target

Me too! Patrick was always sort of there, too good to be true, perfect dude, moving way too fast, I wasn't sure where they were taking the con job, but him conning her is just amazing, now she'll really know what her exes went through. But now I need all the answers and his POV because dude was always gorgeous, but he just became 100% more interesting to me.



Also did it kinda look like Patrick's 'sister' was maybe flirting with Jules? I'd be here for it. Reply

lmao Patrick is gonna slaaaaaaaay, i'm so glad!!!! :D

Patrick just became a million times more interesting and I need to know everything about him and this operation, I'm so happy he's also a player in the game and not just nice eye candy for Maddie to fall for.

hahahaha I was about to post it!





I loved the episode! I LOVE THIS SHOW Reply

Aw, shit, sorry, you're the true OP and stan of the show, I didn't want to step on your toes, but you didn't post anything and I needed to talk about that twist in the end with someone.

hahahah it's okay, i'm glad the show is getting more popular, it's so good :D <3

I'll trust you next time to put it up at some point (I can't believe Bravo doesn't have a tag, this'll make it impossible to track anything about this show here). It's such a little gem of a show, if the season ends well, I'll full on recommend it to everyone.

Omg such a good twist. My husband keeps seeing this on the DVR and asking me about it but I don't think he'd like it and he'd ruin it because he's the kind of person who can figure stuff out and would have blurted out the reveal before they showed the floor which is what made me gasp. He ruins lots of stuff with his guesses that end up being right 90% of the time. :(

LOL, hate people who are observant and great at guessing, but on the other hand I spent all my time on Westworld forums reading everyone figuring out every single twist, sometimes I like being surprised, sometimes I don't. I love the twist, can't wait to find out more about Patrick's side of things.

I love this show so much. I screamed @ that reveal.

