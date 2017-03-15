March 15th, 2017, 07:44 pm ivy_b Imposters 1X07 sneak peek SOURCE Am I stepping on OP's toes? Sorry. I need to talk to someone about that reveal, damn I love the show continuing to surprise me. Tagged: television, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3030 comments Add comment
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Patrick, his 'sister' and 'aunt'(?) are all FBI agents, obviously him getting close to Maddie is a sting operation.
Yeah, I don't think that's likely. We saw him alone together with Maddie and there was no indication he's in on anything. If anything, him coming to Ezra started the two on the path to finding her, so it's not like he just tagged along.
I'm so glad Ezra might be away for a bit next episode, I love the Jules-Richard dynamic.
I can see him telling her about Patrick, especially if she might want out and away from the Doctor, they might try to help her pull one off on both the Doctor/FBI and help her get away.
Also did it kinda look like Patrick's 'sister' was maybe flirting with Jules? I'd be here for it.
I loved the episode! I LOVE THIS SHOW