STARZ - AMERICAN GODS Official Trailer
A recently released ex-convict named Shadow meets a mysterious man who calls himself "Wednesday" and who knows more than he first seems to about Shadow's life and past.
Mr. Wednesday is recruiting for his war against the new gods. Believe everything when #AmericanGods premieres April 30 on @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/p5JTz8Urkv— American Gods (@AmericanGodsSTZ) March 15, 2017
I did wish we'd get a glimpse of Gillian as Media =) but I'm okay with some surprises.
I'm glad they're expanding on female roles, going into Laura's backstory, making Bilquis into an actual character outside of her memorable scene and apparently also Audrey Burton (had to look her up, that's how memorable the character was) has a sizable role in the show.
And yup, haha, I had wondered why she was being featured quite a bit in the panels (no offense of course to the actress) but I didn't realize they'd do that for Audrey as well. Will be interesting to see, though her relationship to both Laura and Shadow is pretty significant, especially if they're going to give us more Laura backstory!
I don't remember anything about Audrey (besides what wiki tells me), so I'm definitely intrigued by her having more of a presence and them exploring Laura's backstory.
and omg ricky whittle is fucking gorgeous. damn. i've never actually seen him act, and i'm glad this show is about to change that.
I'm so happy that Ricky is getting such a huge role after the whole 100 fiasco...it's great though that he still has a lot of love for his castmates on there as well as fans of that show =) But yeah, great that he'll be able to shine as lead here.
and ia, i never watched that show but i did keep track of the issues (through ONTD lol) and i remember all about it. i'm glad he's getting to headline a show like this, now.
Even when he was in Hollyoaks
Slay 😍
man this reminds me of carnivalè, ill forever be salty abt hbo letting that show go
And ah man, SAME. I'm still mourning that show after all these years, especially after that finale. I'm still waiting on that graphic novel you promised, Knauf!
I can't wait!!!
If you're into comics as well, the comic adaptation is out today =)
My friends, who usually have similar literary tastes, either love it or hate it. It's one of the most divisive books in our group.