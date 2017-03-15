STARZ - AMERICAN GODS Official Trailer

It looks interesting. The male dominated cast makes me side eye a bit. Reply

.@BryanFuller and @andmichaelgreen expanded the female characters so it wasn't such a "sausage party." #AmericanGods #SXSW — American Gods (@AmericanGodsSTZ) March 11, 2017





I did wish we'd get a glimpse of Gillian as Media =) but I'm okay with some surprises. This is actually why they decided to expand on the stories of both Laura Moon and Bilquis, according to Bryan Fuller's own words :I did wish we'd get a glimpse of Gillian as Media =) but I'm okay with some surprises.

Laura had so much potential in the books, I have a good feeling about Emily playing her, especially if Bryan said that

It's only a small part of the book, I think, so I'm really hopeful Sam is introduced early next series because she is wonderful

Acting like having a Black man as the lead is the same as having a White boy just cuz he's a man?? lol k



this looks good! crispin is perfect for this show

i've never read the book so i'm lost but i also like it and wanna watch

i need this

oh ty bb!

I'm so beyond hyped, have over a month to go still, thankfully I have other shows to keep me busy in the meantime.



I'm glad they're expanding on female roles, going into Laura's backstory, making Bilquis into an actual character outside of her memorable scene and apparently also Audrey Burton (had to look her up, that's how memorable the character was) has a sizable role in the show.

Same =) and yeah I'm really glad they're doing this for certain characters. I'm already loving that quick scene of Bilquis and her past that we see in the trailer!



And yup, haha, I had wondered why she was being featured quite a bit in the panels (no offense of course to the actress) but I didn't realize they'd do that for Audrey as well. Will be interesting to see, though her relationship to both Laura and Shadow is pretty significant, especially if they're going to give us more Laura backstory!

Yeah, them fleshing out Bilquis and her past is good in my book, hopefully her killer sex scenes are kept to a minimum, just that one would be enough for me, even then I imagine it'll be awkward watching it with my mom, lol.



I don't remember anything about Audrey (besides what wiki tells me), so I'm definitely intrigued by her having more of a presence and them exploring Laura's backstory.

Same same, especially with Sam not being introduced yet

Lmao her memorable scene was one of my fave parts of the book. I just hope they give her more to do than that and getting brutally murdered

I decided to go back to twitter after a few months and this is the first thing i saw, it was a sign. SO FUCKING EXCITED FOR THIS!!!

It looks good!

is this like ancient greek gods but american and in 2017?

It's Old Gods from different cultures, having immigrated to America and the war that involves them and the New Gods (Media, Technology, etc.) =)

It's all gods (basically) from several different countries. It focuses mainly on Odin of the Norse gods tho. The premise is that when folks from these countries emigrated to America, they took their gods with them. But Odin still exists 'back home' and all the gods you see in this story are American iterations - and dying off because people don't believe in them anymore.

My body is ready. #JusticeForBryanFullersShows

it looks really cool! tarsem singh would be proud.



and omg ricky whittle is fucking gorgeous. damn. i've never actually seen him act, and i'm glad this show is about to change that.

Tarsem's aesthetic would have fit perfectly for this series, definitely =)



I'm so happy that Ricky is getting such a huge role after the whole 100 fiasco...it's great though that he still has a lot of love for his castmates on there as well as fans of that show =) But yeah, great that he'll be able to shine as lead here.

right? i definitely got tarsem vibes from this trailer.



and ia, i never watched that show but i did keep track of the issues (through ONTD lol) and i remember all about it. i'm glad he's getting to headline a show like this, now.

He's a good actor



Even when he was in Hollyoaks

wait was tarsem originally linked to this project?

Here for the sexy light skin black fellas like myself



Slay 😍

i was excited for this without really thinking how violent it'd be so now idk

I sort of felt ambivalent about the book (after my second read-through), but the show looks great based on this trailer.

awe i didnt know kristin chenoweth was in this, im excited to check this out



man this reminds me of carnivalè, ill forever be salty abt hbo letting that show go

Her being cast as Easter is pretty brilliant hehe.



And ah man, SAME. I'm still mourning that show after all these years, especially after that finale. I'm still waiting on that graphic novel you promised, Knauf!

SAME. Carnivale was everything and they fucked it up.

I always enjoy her.

omg crying ♥♥♥



I can't wait!!!

Couldn't finish the book, should I try again?

I absolutely loved the book, though I know for some folks that it wasn't that interesting to finish. Still, there's quite some time until the show premieres, maybe give it another go?



If you're into comics as well, the comic adaptation is out today =)

Yeah I'll give it another go. Thanks!

I adore it.



My friends, who usually have similar literary tastes, either love it or hate it. It's one of the most divisive books in our group.

People say that the full cast audiobook is a great alternative to those who had trouble getting through the book themselves.

It was sort of rough going for me for the first half or so, but then it all came together in a way I remember liking.

