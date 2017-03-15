Instagram's stupid fucking algorithm caused me to miss Lily's announcement and I'm pissed. GO BACK TO CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER, DAMN IT.



The baby's cute and I wonder what her name is. Congratulations to them! Reply

i hate ig's new algorithm SO MUCH and i've stopped using instagram as much as a result :( Reply

Awwww. I've loved Lily in everything i've seen her in and Hamish was so great in The New Adventures of Old Christine. Congrats to them. Reply

I didn't even know she was pregnant! Reply

awwwwww



I wonder if she'll name the baby after her mom? Reply

I was surprised to see him in Legion. I was like oh, hey Matthew from The New Adventures Of Old Christine! Reply

Hamish? Lucinda? Gawd these are awful names. Only the mother has a decent one. Reply

Hamish is the Scottish version of the name James. Reply

I'm aware, I still can't stand the name. The English version is much nicer imo Reply

I prefer the Gaelic Seamus Reply

this is so sweet! her little pussy hat omg Reply

Lucinda is a pretty name. lol love the bb pussy hat. Reply

aww Reply

What a sweet photo Reply

