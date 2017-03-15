ONTD Roundup

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL



my bf's bff caught his cat humping his pillows.



there is so much snow to shovel and i'm so tired

I know EXACTLY what I'm going to send you and I don't want to tell you because I want you to be surprised. I'm so excited.





older MST3K episodes are up on Netflix!!!



Happy Wednesday everyone!



I hope everyone is well.



Reformed friend and I are working on a project together and he's seeking redemption for his past. it's fucking weird.



He was a cool party scene guy in hollywood then lost it all cuz he decided to be a thirsty idiot and druggie.



Oh, have fun with that and good luck.





btw more EAH stuff has popped up on Amazon..it's not IMPRESSIVE but it is new! Reply

Ohhhhhhh is it the books? like the cross over with Monster High? I kinda wanan get into that.



I'll even buy it and read it to kids I babysit JUST so I can not feel bad for buying that.



The whole pewdiepie and JonTron thing makes me feel good that I've never liked any of those gamers on Youtube.



I had a feeling about JonTron, before I knew who he was, from his gifs on tumblr. It was like "Hmm, this person is probably garbage"



I had no idea about Jon. Just got done watching the Double Toasted video about it.



trying to finish 2 brackets and be realistic and not have my team win it all both times but.... I CAN'T HELP IT THEY'RE A 3 SEED YAAAAY Reply

I've saved so much money (and time) since I cut out internet shopping. Reply

In the last beauty post I mentioned how happy I was that the new Glossier moisturizer with demonic lavender oil hadn't murdered my skin yet...looks like I spoke to soon smh. Trying to convince myself maybe it's just because my period is happening soon smh. Reply

I watched S2 of Love yesterday while bored. I ended up actually enjoying parts of it, and thought it was way better than S1 even if Paul Rust still looks like a turtle made of gruel. Reply

My boss wanted me to come in today, the roads outside still haven't been plowed so I'm working from home now. Tg I didn't have to go out in the cold, I can just stay in my warm house. Reply

idk if this is only me, or a really bitchy thing to do but i get so irked when people eat my food, finish it and don't even bother to tell me so i can replace it



i dnw go grocery shopping rn ._. Reply

Ask batwoman #1 is out today, I just picked up my copy and I'm so excited. I've missed my fave angry lesbian crimefighter so much 😭 Reply

Paul Ryan is going down, down, down!!!! MUAHAHAHAHA!!!!!! Reply

