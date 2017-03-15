ONTD Roundup
For March 14, 2017:
- Tove Lo: "I see myself as bisexual, but I’ve never actually had a relationship with a girl."
- Daniel Kaluuya reponds to recent comments from Samuel L. Jackson
- YouTube Gamer/"Comedian" JonTron Goes Full White Supremacist
- Laverne Cox shared her personal experience and touched on the importance of true intersectionality
- Cara Delevingne is publishing a novel
- Ewan McGregor has never seen the 1991 version of Beauty and the Beast
- Celebs React: Trump's 2005 tax returns leak
- Dane DeHaan Always Gets Carded at Bars Even Though He's 31 Years Old
- Ghost in the Shell meme-maker backfires
- What Happened to Natalie Portman's Jane Foster in Thor: Ragnarok?
- Yesterday's ONTD Roundup
happy hump wed
Re: happy hump wed
my bf's bff caught his cat humping his pillows.
RIP SQUEAKY
Re: happy hump wed
Re: happy hump wed
holy shit
fellow MSTies!!!
older MST3K episodes are up on Netflix!!!
Edited at 2017-03-15 05:07 pm (UTC)
Re: fellow MSTies!!!
Re: fellow MSTies!!!
Re: fellow MSTies!!!
Re: fellow MSTies!!!
I hope everyone is well.
Reformed friend and I are working on a project together and he's seeking redemption for his past. it's fucking weird.
He was a cool party scene guy in hollywood then lost it all cuz he decided to be a thirsty idiot and druggie.
btw more EAH stuff has popped up on Amazon..it's not IMPRESSIVE but it is new!
I'll even buy it and read it to kids I babysit JUST so I can not feel bad for buying that.
thank you :)
I had a feeling about JonTron, before I knew who he was, from his gifs on tumblr. It was like "Hmm, this person is probably garbage"
What a bummer. His cover of Firework was my ultimate jam.
any other march madness ontders?
Re: any other march madness ontders?
i dnw go grocery shopping rn ._.
I hate everything about this stupid motherfucker.
It is so fucking infuriating when the other ones have LIKE 4. UGGGHGHHGHGHGH